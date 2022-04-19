Global Lawn Mowers Market to Reach $32.3 Billion by 2027. The Development of Smart Cities Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Vendors – Arizton

Chicago, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global lawn mower market will grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during 2022-2027. Growing demand for golf courses, homeownership, home gardening, development of smart cities, and integrating lawn mowers with technology are the major drivers in the market.
Government bodies across the world are taking initiatives for the development of smart cities to boost sustainability and achieve operational efficiency. Several government initiatives to develop smart cities will encourage people to adopt smart technologies for gardening and landscaping, which is expected to further boost the demand for robotic lawn mowers during the forecast period.
Global Lawn Mower Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2021)
|$22.2 Billion
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$32.3 Billion
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|6.41%
|MARKET SIZE (VOLUME)
|41 Million Units (2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|LASTEST MARKET
|North America
|FASTEST MARKET
|Europe
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, Austria, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa
|GEOGRAPHY ANALYSIS
|North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Influx of Alternative Fuel Options
In the US, lawn mowing consumes nearly 1.2 billion gallons of gasoline per year, accounting for about 2% of total gasoline consumption. Commercial mowers contribute 30-40% of total gasoline consumption across the US. In recent years, there have been many advancements in the production of mowers with fuel-efficient technology and alternative fuels mowers, which in turn, save fuel, reducing fuel spillage, and fuel theft, contributing to sustainability.
Various corporate clients are looking for environmentally sustainable approaches. Several industry players stress the importance of implementing environmentally sustainable alternatives that produce fewer toxic emissions while also being superior and more efficient. As a result, the availability of alternative fuel options is expected to drive the lawn mower market growth during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The demand for lawn mowers is influenced by green acreage and weather conditions. During the summer and spring months, the demand for the equipment surges due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities.
- Ride-on lawnmowers hold the highest revenue share in the market; however, robotic lawn mowers are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 12.15% (by value) during 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for convenience and technology-driven products in the market.
- Gasoline-powered lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period.
- Residential users are the major revenue contributors to the lawn mowers market. However, the golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period.
- The pandemic had a significant impact on the demand for lawn mowers from the commercial sector due to the closure of most of the commercial facilities, however, this fall in demand for the equipment was overcome by the rise in demand from the residential sector due to the increase in individual’s participation in the gardening activities.
To know more: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/lawn-mower-market-comprehensive-study-strategic-analysis
Key Offerings
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of ride-on lawn mower, walk-behind lawn mower, robotic lawn mower, fuel type, end-user, drive type, start type, blade type, distribution channel, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 42 other prominent vendors
Segmentation Overview
Segmentation by Product
- Ride-On
- Standard Ride-On
- Zero-Turn
- Lawn Tractors
- Garden Tractors
- Walk-Behind
- Self-Propelled
- Push Mower
- Hover Mower
- Reel/Cylinder
- Robotic
Segmentation by Fuel Type
- Gasoline-Powered
- Electric Cordless
- Electric Corded
- Manual-Powered
- Propane-Powered
Segmentation by End-User
- Residential
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas
- Government & Others
Segmentation by Drive Type
- RWD
- FWD
- AWD
- Manual Drive
Segmentation by Start Type
- Key Start
- Push Start
- Recoil Start
- No Start
Segmentation by Blade Type
- Standard Blades
- Mulching Blades
- Lifting Blades
- Cylinder Blades
Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Poland
- Switzerland
- Finland
- Austria
- APAC
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- MEA
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
North America Leading the Global Lawn Mower Market
North America has the largest number of golf courses worldwide. The US and Canada together account for more than 18,700 golf courses. Most golf courses in the country are public facilities that allow free play, encouraging more people to participate. As a result, the presence of many golf courses throughout the region is expected to support the growth of the lawn mowers during the forecast period.
Several vendors are also trying to incorporate robotic technologies in lawn mowers. Several research institutions and market vendors have increased their investments in robotic technology. The US is one of the largest markets for investments in a robotics lawn mower. To stay ahead of the competition, vendors are adding advanced technological features to lawn mowers that can make the mowing process autonomous. Hence, the growth of the lawn mower across North America is expected to increase heavily in the upcoming years.
Strategies Adopted by the Market Players
Ariens Company (AriensCo), Deere & Co., Honda Motor Company, Husqvarna Group, KUBOTA Corporation, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, STIGA Group, The Toro Company are among the major vendors in the global lawn mower market.
Market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources. This can be due to the growing environmental issues such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions. The manufacturers are recognizing various conditions while setting certain goals for achieving profitability and the effective usage of capital resources. The current situation is pushing the vendors to adapt and improve their unique value proposition to attain a strong market presence.
Major vendors are also introducing new cost-cutting and operating efficiency steps through various initiatives such as maintaining direct material cost-out operations, right-sizing the supply chain footprint, reducing indirect material and logistics costs, and increasing revenue & operating spending performance. The rising rivalry can be due to the changing market pressures and evolving customer preferences in different geographical regions. Also, the growing trend for efficient utilization of capital resources is likely to gain significance.
Other Prominent Vendors
- AGCO
- Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
- AL-KO Gardentech
- Altoz
- AS-Motor
- Bad Boy Mowers
- Bobcat Company
- Briggs & Stratton
- Chervon Group
- COBRA GARDEN
- Einhell Germany AG
- Emak Group
- Zicom
- Future GenRobots
- Generac Power Systems
- Greenworks Tools
- Grey Technology
- Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology
- IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation
- iRobot
- LG Electronics
- LINEATIELLE s.r.l.
- Makita
- Mamibot
- Masport
- McLane Reel Mowers
- Metalcraft of Mayville
- Milagrow HumanTech
- Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.
- Positecgroup
- Snow Joe
- STIHL
- The SUMEC Group Corp
- Swisher Inc.
- Techtronic Industries
- Textron Incorporated
- The Grasshopper Company
- The Kobi Company
- Volta
- WIPER SRL
- Wright Manufacturing
- YAMABIKO
- Yangzhou Weibang Garden
- Zipper Maschinen GmbH
- ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
- Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a
Explore our garden tools market profile to know more about the industry.
Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Zero-turn Lawn Mower Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025
- Robotic Lawn Mower Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Robotic Lawnmowers Accessories Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Global Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707