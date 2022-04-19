Global Lawn Mowers Market to Reach $32.3 Billion by 2027. The Development of Smart Cities Creating Lucrative Opportunities for Vendors – Arizton

Chicago, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the global lawn mower market will grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during 2022-2027. Growing demand for golf courses, homeownership, home gardening, development of smart cities, and integrating lawn mowers with technology are the major drivers in the market.



Government bodies across the world are taking initiatives for the development of smart cities to boost sustainability and achieve operational efficiency. Several government initiatives to develop smart cities will encourage people to adopt smart technologies for gardening and landscaping, which is expected to further boost the demand for robotic lawn mowers during the forecast period.

Global Lawn Mower Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2021) $22.2 Billion MARKET SIZE (2027) $32.3 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 6.41% MARKET SIZE (VOLUME) 41 Million Units (2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 LASTEST MARKET North America FASTEST MARKET Europe COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, Austria, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and South Africa GEOGRAPHY ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Influx of Alternative Fuel Options

In the US, lawn mowing consumes nearly 1.2 billion gallons of gasoline per year, accounting for about 2% of total gasoline consumption. Commercial mowers contribute 30-40% of total gasoline consumption across the US. In recent years, there have been many advancements in the production of mowers with fuel-efficient technology and alternative fuels mowers, which in turn, save fuel, reducing fuel spillage, and fuel theft, contributing to sustainability.

Various corporate clients are looking for environmentally sustainable approaches. Several industry players stress the importance of implementing environmentally sustainable alternatives that produce fewer toxic emissions while also being superior and more efficient. As a result, the availability of alternative fuel options is expected to drive the lawn mower market growth during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

The demand for lawn mowers is influenced by green acreage and weather conditions. During the summer and spring months, the demand for the equipment surges due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities.

Ride-on lawnmowers hold the highest revenue share in the market; however, robotic lawn mowers are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 12.15% (by value) during 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for convenience and technology-driven products in the market.

Gasoline-powered lawn mowers are leading the market and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period.

Residential users are the major revenue contributors to the lawn mowers market. However, the golf courses & other sports arenas are expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period.

The pandemic had a significant impact on the demand for lawn mowers from the commercial sector due to the closure of most of the commercial facilities, however, this fall in demand for the equipment was overcome by the rise in demand from the residential sector due to the increase in individual’s participation in the gardening activities.

To know more: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/lawn-mower-market-comprehensive-study-strategic-analysis

Key Offerings

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of ride-on lawn mower, walk-behind lawn mower, robotic lawn mower, fuel type, end-user, drive type, start type, blade type, distribution channel, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 42 other prominent vendors

Segmentation Overview

Segmentation by Product

Ride-On Standard Ride-On Zero-Turn Lawn Tractors Garden Tractors

Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Push Mower Hover Mower Reel/Cylinder

Robotic



Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gasoline-Powered

Electric Cordless

Electric Corded

Manual-Powered

Propane-Powered



Segmentation by End-User

Residential

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

Government & Others

Segmentation by Drive Type

RWD

FWD

AWD

Manual Drive

Segmentation by Start Type

Key Start

Push Start

Recoil Start

No Start

Segmentation by Blade Type

Standard Blades

Mulching Blades

Lifting Blades

Cylinder Blades

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Sweden Netherlands Belgium Poland Switzerland Finland Austria

APAC China Australia Japan South Korea India

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



North America Leading the Global Lawn Mower Market

North America has the largest number of golf courses worldwide. The US and Canada together account for more than 18,700 golf courses. Most golf courses in the country are public facilities that allow free play, encouraging more people to participate. As a result, the presence of many golf courses throughout the region is expected to support the growth of the lawn mowers during the forecast period.

Several vendors are also trying to incorporate robotic technologies in lawn mowers. Several research institutions and market vendors have increased their investments in robotic technology. The US is one of the largest markets for investments in a robotics lawn mower. To stay ahead of the competition, vendors are adding advanced technological features to lawn mowers that can make the mowing process autonomous. Hence, the growth of the lawn mower across North America is expected to increase heavily in the upcoming years.

Strategies Adopted by the Market Players

Ariens Company (AriensCo), Deere & Co., Honda Motor Company, Husqvarna Group, KUBOTA Corporation, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, STIGA Group, The Toro Company are among the major vendors in the global lawn mower market.

Market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources. This can be due to the growing environmental issues such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions. The manufacturers are recognizing various conditions while setting certain goals for achieving profitability and the effective usage of capital resources. The current situation is pushing the vendors to adapt and improve their unique value proposition to attain a strong market presence.

Major vendors are also introducing new cost-cutting and operating efficiency steps through various initiatives such as maintaining direct material cost-out operations, right-sizing the supply chain footprint, reducing indirect material and logistics costs, and increasing revenue & operating spending performance. The rising rivalry can be due to the changing market pressures and evolving customer preferences in different geographical regions. Also, the growing trend for efficient utilization of capital resources is likely to gain significance.

Other Prominent Vendors

AGCO

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

AL-KO Gardentech

Altoz

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

COBRA GARDEN

Einhell Germany AG

Emak Group

Zicom

Future GenRobots

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Grey Technology

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

iRobot

LG Electronics

LINEATIELLE s.r.l.

Makita

Mamibot

Masport

McLane Reel Mowers

Metalcraft of Mayville

Milagrow HumanTech

Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd.

Positecgroup

Snow Joe

STIHL

The SUMEC Group Corp

Swisher Inc.

Techtronic Industries

Textron Incorporated

The Grasshopper Company

The Kobi Company

Volta

WIPER SRL

Wright Manufacturing

YAMABIKO

Yangzhou Weibang Garden

Zipper Maschinen GmbH

ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a

Explore our garden tools market profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707



