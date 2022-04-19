Rover to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022

SEATTLE, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROVR) (“Rover”), the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care, today announced that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. On the same day, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Rover’s financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).



What: Rover First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call When: Monday, May 9, 2022 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Live Call: US/Canada Toll-Free: (833) 714-3266

International: (360) 562-9905

Conference ID: 1548058 Live Webcast: https://investors.rover.com/

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for at least 90 days on https://investors.rover.com/ .

About Rover Group, Inc.

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover (Nasdaq: ROVR) is the world’s largest online marketplace for pet care. Rover connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, and drop-in visits. To learn more about Rover, please visit https://www.rover.com.

Contacts

Investors:

investors@rover.com

Brinlea Johnson

415-489-2193