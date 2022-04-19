Bel Fuse Inc. Appoints Sabine Mühlberger as Director of EMEA Sales

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a designer, manufacturer, and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced the appointment of Sabine Mühlberger to the Position of EMEA Sales Director. She will be based near Nürnberg, Germany.



Daniel Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer commented, “Sabine joins us from Molex where she held various sales management positions for over eight years, most recently as Distribution Manager for the DACH region of Central Europe. We are extremely excited to have Sabine lead Bel’s newly-restructured European Sales group and looking forward to incremental success in this region resulting from her proven track record of strong leadership and successful relationship management.

She is a welcomed addition to the Bel Team.”

Sabine Mühlberger said, “I am delighted to join an organization that has a broad addressable market, diversified customers and best in class products. I look forward to expanding our presence in EMEA to continue to grow market share for Bel.”

Prior to joining Molex, Sabine worked for Arrow Electronics for nine years as an Account Manager and Beck Elektronik as Sales Manager for seven years. Sabine gained a technical engineering qualification from the IHK in Nürnberg, Germany as well as a management qualification in wholesale and export trade.

“I would like to thank Paul Ochmann, who has led our European sales efforts since 2006, for his service and many contributions to Bel. Paul has been instrumental in expanding Bel’s sales presence in Europe for the better part of the last two decades and we wish him the best as he heads into retirement after a period of transition to Sabine,” concluded Daniel Bernstein.

About Bel

Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

