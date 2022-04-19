Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

| Source: Preferred Bank Preferred Bank

LOS ANGELES, California, UNITED STATES

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter March 31, 2022. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $26.0 million or $1.74 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022. This represents an increase of $4.8 million or 22.8% over the same quarter last year down slightly from the $26.4 million or $1.80 per share posted in the fourth quarter of 2021. The primary reasons for the increase compared to the prior year was an increase in net interest income of $4.7 million primarily driven by loan growth. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021 was due mainly to an increase in noninterest expense of $1.4 million which was the result of higher personnel costs.

First quarter 2022 highlights:

  • Linked quarter loan growth (Ex-PPP) of 4.0%
  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) of 1.75%
  • Return on beginning equity (“ROBE”) of 17.99%
  • Pre-provision, pre-tax (“PPPT”) ROBE of 24.98% 1
  • Efficiency ratio of 30.89%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We had a strong first quarter to start 2022, compared to all the prior years. Net income was $26.0 or $1.74 per fully diluted share as compared to $21.2 and $1.42 per share respectively, for the first quarter 2021.

Loan growth for the first quarter, excluding PPP was $176 million, or 16.1% annualized and was the highlight of the quarter. The momentum of fourth quarter’s origination activities has been carried over to this quarter and pay-off activities have moderately subsided. Looking forward, we are encouraged by the new applications received for lending opportunities in the following quarters.

Deposit growth was moderate, increasing by $84 million, or 6.44% annualized. As we are facing the Federal Reserve’s tightening of liquidity, this growth rate is well within our expected range and allows us to deploy some of our excess liquidity into more profitable applications.

The Bank’s net interest margin for the quarter was 3.42%, an increase of 14 basis points from the previous quarter partially reflecting the change in leverage on the balance sheet. Looking forward, we expect our margin to expand under the rate rising environment, which seems to be the unanimous consensus of all economists. Following is a breakdown of the Bank’s assets, which will support our margin expansion conviction:

Total Adj/Floating Rate Loans$ 3,824,913
  
Loans with no Floor$688,006
Loans Above Floor or at Floor 753,071
Cash and Floating Rate Securities 1,215,162
Total Interest Earning Assets to Reprice Immediately$ 2,656,239
  
Floating Rate Loans which will Reprice When Rates are Increased by: 
0 - 25 bps$196,213
26 - 50 bps 393,437
51 - 75 bps 492,037
76 - 100 bps 305,055
> 100 bps 997,094
Total$ 2,383,836

On the liability side, the Bank’s time certificates of deposit portfolio of $1.86 billion has an average life of 7.3 months. This group of deposits will reprice slower than the interest-bearing transactional accounts.

We are also making progress on resolving our troubled assets. After months of court battles, two main non-accrual loans have finally advanced to the OREO and repossessed-asset stage and expect to be resolved shortly. Our total non-performing loans at March 31, 2022, is now just $2.2 million and total non-performing assets are $17.7 million. Charge-offs for this quarter are primarily related to these legacy loans and places us in a position to offload them.

Under the current inflationary environment, increases in operating expenses will be inevitable. As we have always been disciplined with our operating costs, we expect expense growth to stay at approximately the industry average and be more than fully absorbed by growth in net interest income.”

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $50.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. This was an increase from the $45.4 million recorded in the same quarter last year and also an increase over the $49.4 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan growth was the primary driver of the increase in net interest income as was an increase in investment securities along with a decline in interest expense. The taxable equivalent margin was 3.42% for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to 3.28% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and versus 3.61% for the same period last year.

Noninterest Income. For the first quarter of 2022, noninterest income was $2,266,000 compared with $1,347,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,966,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase compared to last year was due to a $379,000 loss on sale of loans recorded in the first quarter of last year in addition to service charges increasing this quarter by $245,000 over that period as well. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2021 was mainly due to an increase in letter of credit (“LC”) fees which were up by $214,000 this quarter.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. This is up compared to the $15.7 million recorded in the same quarter last year and an increase over the $14.8 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2021. In comparing to the same quarter last year, personnel expense and other professional services contributed most to the overall increase. Personnel expense increased over the prior year primarily due to additional staffing and merit increases. The increase in noninterest expense over the prior quarter was due to personnel expense. This increase in personnel expense was due to an increase in payroll taxes of $612,000 which were Bank-incurred payroll taxes on incentive compensation payments, which are distributed each first quarter. Occupancy expense totaled $1.4 million for the quarter which was relatively flat compared to both the prior quarter and when compared to the same quarter last year. Professional services expense was $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $262,000 over the same period last year and an increase of $168,000 over the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase over both periods was mainly due to legal fees as the Bank continues to wind down and liquidate the two aforementioned non-performing assets. Other expenses were $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, down from the $1.6 million recorded in the first quarter of 2021 and down slightly from the $1.3 million posted last quarter. Lower FDIC premiums were the primary reason for the decrease compared to the same period last year. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 30.9%, up from the 28.8% posted last quarter and down from last year’s 33.5%.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2022. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.5% and slightly below the ETR of 29.5% in the prior quarter and flat compared to the ETR of 28.5% in the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at March 31, 2022 were $4.59 billion, an increase of $167 million or 3.8% over the total of $4.42 billion as of December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased to $5.31 billion, an increase of $84 million or 1.6% over the $5.23 billion as of December 31, 2021. Total assets ended the quarter at $6.14 billion, an increase of $96 million or 1.6% over the total of $6.05 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2022, nonaccrual loans totaled $2.2 million, down from $14.8 million as of the end of 2021. In addition, OREO and repossessed assets totaled $15.5 million as of March 31, 2022. Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2022 were $1.2 million as compared to $267,000 in the prior quarter and compared to a net recovery of $57,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The (reversal of) provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 was ($250,000) as compared to a reversal of ($900,000) in the prior quarter and compared to the $1.4 million provision for credit losses posted in the first quarter of 2021. A consistently improving economic outlook, among other factors such as credit quality led to a lower allowance requirement. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.28% of total loans (excluding PPP loans).

Capitalization

As of March 31, 2022, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.92%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.20% and the total capital ratio stood at 15.12%. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 9.54%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.26% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.37%.

GAAP – Non-GAAP Reconciliation -First quarter 2022 PPPT ROBE
Net Income$26,027 
Add: Reversal of provision for credit losses           (250)
Add: Income tax expense           10,364 
Pre-provision and pre-tax income$36,141 
  
Total equity - 12/31/21$586,718 
Pre-provision and pre-tax ROBE 24.98%
  

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s first quarter 2022 financial results will be held tomorrow, April 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through May 4, 2022; the passcode is 2138387.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. In addition, the Bank operates a Loan Production Office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

AT THE COMPANY: AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:
Edward J. Czajka Jeffrey Haas
Executive Vice PresidentGeneral Information
Chief Financial Officer(310) 622-8240
(213) 891-1188PFBC@finprofiles.com 


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
          
     For the Quarter Ended
     March 31, December 31, March 31,
      2022   2021   2021 
Interest income:      
 Loans, including fees $52,119  $51,906  $49,859 
 Investment securities  2,886   2,867   2,277 
 Fed funds sold  19   18   24 
  Total interest income  55,024   54,791   52,160 
          
Interest expense:      
 Interest-bearing demand  1,431   1,511   1,437 
 Savings  19   17   19 
 Time certificates  2,217   2,521   3,827 
 Subordinated debt  1,325   1,325   1,531 
  Total interest expense  4,992   5,374   6,814 
  Net interest income  50,032   49,417   45,346 
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses  (250)  (900)  1,400 
  Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for      
   credit losses  50,282   50,317   43,946 
          
Noninterest income:      
 Fees & service charges on deposit accounts  671   581   426 
 Letters of credit fee income  933   719   808 
 BOLI income  99   99   96 
 Net loss on sale of loans  -   -   (379)
 Other income  563   567   396 
  Total noninterest income  2,266   1,966   1,347 
          
Noninterest expense:      
 Salary and employee benefits  11,640   10,278   11,123 
 Net occupancy expense  1,422   1,396   1,401 
 Business development and promotion expense  101   280   73 
 Professional services  1,243   1,075   981 
 Office supplies and equipment expense  489   498   438 
 Other real estate owned expense  16   -   - 
 Other   1,246   1,279   1,636 
  Total noninterest expense  16,157   14,806   15,652 
  Income before provision for income taxes  36,391   37,477   29,641 
Income tax expense  10,364   11,056   8,447 
  Net income $26,027  $26,421  $21,194 
          
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities  (1)  (3)  (3)
Net income available to common shareholders $26,026  $26,418  $21,191 
          
Income per share available to common shareholders      
  Basic $1.76  $1.80  $1.42 
  Diluted $1.74  $1.80  $1.42 
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding      
  Basic  14,765,337   14,677,515   14,950,019 
  Diluted  14,978,667   14,677,515   14,950,019 
          
Cash dividends per common share $0.43  $0.43  $0.38 
          


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
       
    March 31, December 31,
     2022   2021 
    (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$965,162  $1,030,610 
Fed funds sold 20,000   20,000 
 Cash and cash equivalents 985,162   1,050,610 
       
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 13,496   13,962 
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 430,280   451,911 
Loans 4,591,567   4,424,992 
 Less allowance for credit losses (58,496)  (59,969)
 Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (8,573)  (6,316)
 Loans, net 4,524,498   4,358,707 
       
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 15,547   - 
Customers' liability on acceptances 8,222   10,188 
Bank furniture and fixtures, net 10,189   10,533 
Bank-owned life insurance 10,154   10,088 
Accrued interest receivable 15,166   14,646 
Investment in affordable housing partnerships 56,946   59,018 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000 
Deferred tax assets 31,086   26,674 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,451   21,969 
Other assets 5,159   2,997 
 Total assets$6,142,356  $6,046,303 
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Deposits:   
 Non-interest bearing demand deposits$1,251,613  $1,305,692 
 Interest-bearing deposits: 2,159,178   2,032,819 
  Savings 39,946   37,839 
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 924,317   934,444 
  Other time certificates 934,615   914,717 
  Total deposits 5,309,669   5,225,511 
       
Acceptances outstanding 8,222   10,188 
Subordinated debt issuance, net 147,818   147,758 
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 22,606   22,606 
Operating lease liabilities 21,901   22,861 
Accrued interest payable 1,966   715 
Other liabilities 34,889   29,946 
 Total liabilities 5,547,071   5,459,585 
       
Shareholders' equity 595,285   586,718 
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,142,356  $6,046,303 
       
Book value per common share$40.19  $39.97 
Number of common shares outstanding 14,810,635   14,679,769 


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
         
    For the Quarter Ended
         
    March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
     2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:     
 Interest income$55,024 $54,791 $53,611 $50,473 $52,160 
 Interest expense 4,992  5,374  5,858  7,112  6,814 
  Interest income before provision for credit losses 50,032  49,417  47,753  43,361  45,346 
 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (250) (900) (1,500) -  1,400 
 Noninterest income 2,266  1,966  2,784  1,646  1,347 
 Noninterest expense 16,157  14,806  15,370  14,964  15,652 
 Income tax expense 10,364  11,056  10,522  8,563  8,447 
  Net income$26,027 $26,421 $26,145 $21,480 $21,194 
         
 Earnings per share     
  Basic$1.76 $1.80 $1.76 $1.44 $1.42 
  Diluted$1.74 $1.80 $1.76 $1.44 $1.42 
         
Ratios for the period:     
 Return on average assets 1.75% 1.72% 1.80% 1.58% 1.65%
 Return on beginning equity 17.99% 18.65% 18.56% 15.98% 16.36%
 Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 3.42% 3.28% 3.36% 3.25% 3.61%
 Noninterest expense to average assets 1.08% 0.97% 1.06% 1.10% 1.22%
 Efficiency ratio 30.89% 28.82% 30.41% 33.25% 33.52%
 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.11% 0.03% 0.10% 0.12% -0.01%
         
Ratios as of period end:     
 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.92% 9.54% 9.64% 10.07% 10.26%
 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.20% 11.26% 11.19% 11.28% 11.34%
 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.20% 11.26% 11.19% 11.28% 11.34%
 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.12% 15.37% 15.47% 15.61% 14.73%
 Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.27% 1.36% 1.41% 1.49% 1.56%
 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans27.15x 4.05x 2.93x 2.91x 2.95x 
         
Average balances:     
 Total securities$455,899 $470,811 $401,641 $269,000 $242,200 
 Total loans 4,367,095  4,218,699  4,156,289  4,130,190  4,044,800 
 Total earning assets 5,938,519  5,984,055  5,659,678  5,364,598  5,102,291 
 Total assets 6,044,155  6,079,934  5,760,056  5,467,678  5,200,079 
 Total time certificate of deposits 1,869,654  1,915,116  1,959,514  1,893,247  1,820,461 
 Total interest bearing deposits 3,947,616  3,945,275  3,783,704  3,704,771  3,531,358 
 Total deposits 5,215,810  5,277,507  4,971,607  4,724,104  4,486,399 
 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,095,399  4,093,002  3,931,375  3,815,964  3,630,705 
 Total equity 597,214  576,495  569,624  553,561  538,282 
         


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
             
    As of
             
    March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
     2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:         
Assets:         
 Cash and cash equivalents$985,162  $1,050,610  $1,082,634  $896,474  $943,126 
 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 13,496   13,962   15,294   15,749   6,039 
 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 430,280   451,911   461,356   278,460   228,635 
 Loans:         
  Real estate – Mortgage:         
   Real estate—Residential$531,957  $536,286  $540,725  $558,147  $541,313 
   Real estate—Commercial 2,375,519   2,267,063   2,093,692   2,019,995   1,925,554 
      Total Real Estate – Mortgage 2,907,476   2,803,349   2,634,417   2,578,142   2,466,867 
  Real estate – Construction:         
   R/E Construction — Residential 141,218   130,842   122,382   120,363   123,302 
   R/E Construction — Commercial 209,726   202,482   213,833   224,323   229,933 
      Total real estate construction loans 350,944   333,324   336,215   344,686   353,235 
  Commercial and industrial 1,300,478   1,245,734   1,286,995   1,259,668   1,248,550 
  PPP 32,554   42,467   63,897   95,765   95,434 
  Consumer and others 115   118   6   143   155 
   Gross loans 4,591,567   4,424,992   4,321,529   4,278,403   4,164,241 
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (58,496)  (59,969)  (61,135)  (63,635)  (64,883)
 Net deferred loan fees (8,573)  (6,316)  (5,498)  (5,329)  (4,872)
  Net loans$4,524,498  $4,358,707  $4,254,896  $4,209,439  $4,094,486 
             
 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets$15,547  $-  $-  $-  $- 
 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 56,946   59,018   53,399   55,452   59,824 
 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000   15,000 
 Other assets 101,427   97,095   97,261   105,334   100,894 
  Total assets$6,142,356  $6,046,303  $5,979,840  $5,575,908  $5,448,004 
             
Liabilities:         
 Deposits:         
  Demand$1,251,613  $1,305,692  $1,349,114  $1,063,472  $1,026,260 
  Interest-bearing demand 2,159,178   2,032,819   1,861,334   1,774,668   1,751,951 
  Savings 39,946   37,839   33,417   32,560   37,551 
  Time certificates of $250,000 or more 924,317   934,444   959,826   930,976   927,043 
  Other time certificates 934,615   914,717   990,228   994,630   979,694 
      Total deposits$5,309,669  $5,225,511  $5,193,919  $4,796,306  $4,722,499 
             
 Acceptances outstanding$8,222  $10,188  $7,697  $7,797  $9,670 
 Subordinated debt issuance, net 147,818   147,758   147,699   147,787   99,365 
 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   22,606   22,606   17,900   19,197   27,918 
 Other liabilities 58,756   53,522   50,604   45,852   49,283 
  Total liabilities$5,547,071  $5,459,585  $5,417,819  $5,016,939  $4,908,735 
             
Equity:          
 Net common stock, no par value$209,065  $208,840  $203,844  $219,958  $218,593 
 Retained earnings 392,610   372,952   352,843   332,276   316,481 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (6,390)  4,926   5,334   6,735   4,195 
  Total shareholders' equity$595,285  $586,718  $562,021  $558,969  $539,269 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$6,142,356  $6,046,303  $5,979,840  $5,575,908  $5,448,004 
             


PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield And Rates
(Unaudited)
              
            
   Three months ended March 31, Three months ended December 31, Three months ended March 31,
    2022   2021   2021 
    InterestAverage  InterestAverage  InterestAverage
   AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/ AverageIncome orYield/
   BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
ASSETS(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:           
 Loans (1,2)$4,367,095  52,1194.84% $4,218,699 $51,9064.88%  4,044,823 $49,8595.00%
 Investment securities (3) 455,899  2,2241.98%  470,811  2,2281.88%  242,200  1,8843.16%
 Federal funds sold 20,122  190.38%  20,380  180.36%  21,474  240.45%
 Other earning assets 1,095,403  7700.29%  1,274,165  7520.23%  793,794  4930.25%
  Total interest-earning assets 5,938,519  55,1323.77%  5,984,055  54,9043.64%  5,102,291  52,2604.15%
 Deferred loan fees, net (6,322)    (5,530)    (4,344)  
 Allowance for credit losses on loans (59,951)    (61,123)    (63,450)  
Noninterest earning assets:           
 Cash and due from banks 11,589     11,933     9,923   
 Bank furniture and fixtures 10,440     10,810     11,772   
 Right of use assets 21,754     21,150     16,847   
 Other assets 128,126     118,639     127,040   
  Total assets$6,044,155    $6,079,934    $5,200,079   
              
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
 Deposits:           
  Interest-bearing demand and savings 2,077,962 $1,4500.28%  2,030,159 $1,5280.30% $1,710,897 $1,4560.35%
  TCD $250K or more 929,170  1,0270.45%  942,201  1,1510.48%  919,155  1,9180.85%
  Other time certificates 940,484  1,1900.51%  972,915  1,3700.56%  901,306  1,9090.86%
  Total interest-bearing deposits 3,947,616  3,6670.38%  3,945,275  4,0490.41%  3,531,358  5,2830.61%
Short-term borrowings -  -0.00%  3  00.22%  -  -0.00%
Subordinated debt, net 147,783  1,3253.64%  147,724  1,3253.56%  99,347  1,5316.25%
  Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,095,399  4,9920.49%  4,093,002  5,3740.52%  3,630,705  6,8140.76%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
 Demand deposits 1,268,194     1,332,232     955,041   
 Lease Liability 22,463     22,298     19,289   
 Other liabilities 60,885     55,907     56,762   
  Total liabilities 5,446,941     5,503,439     4,661,797   
Shareholders’ equity 597,214     576,495     538,282   
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,044,155    $6,079,934    $5,200,079   
Net interest income $50,140   $49,530   $45,446 
Net interest spread  3.27%   3.12%   3.39%
Net interest margin  3.42%   3.28%   3.61%
              
Cost of Deposits:           
 Noninterest bearing demand deposits$1,268,194    $1,332,232    $955,041   
 Interest bearing deposits 3,947,616  3,6670.38%  3,945,275  4,0490.41%  3,531,358  5,2830.61%
  Total Deposits$5,215,810 $3,6670.29% $5,277,507 $4,0490.30% $4,486,399 $5,2830.48%
              
(1)Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale          
(2)Net loan fee income of $765,000, $1.1 million and $539,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis         


Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
        
Allowance For Credit Losses History
     Quarter Ended Year ended
     March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
      (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses    
Balance at Beginning of Period $59,969  $63,426 
 Charge-Offs    
  Commercial & Industrial  1,222   1,697 
  Mini-perm Real Estate  1   817 
     Total Charge-Offs  1,223   2,514 
        
 Recoveries    
  Commercial & Industrial  -   57 
     Total Recoveries  -   57 
        
 Net Charge-Offs  1,223   2,457 
 Reversal of Provision for Credit Losses:  (250)  (1,000)
Balance at End of Period $58,496  $59,969 
        
Average Loans Held for Investment $4,367,095  $4,138,023 
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $4,591,567  $4,424,992 
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans  0.11%  0.06%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period  1.27%  1.36%
        

1 This is a non-GAAP measure and linking to the reconciliation on page 5.

 