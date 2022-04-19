Haynes International, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call

Company to host conference call on April 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET

Kokomo, Indiana, UNITED STATES

KOKOMO, Ind., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: HAYN) a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced high performance alloys, announced today that it will host a conference call on Friday, April 29, 2022 to discuss its second quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022. A press release announcing the results will be issued after market close on April 28, 2022. Michael Shor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Maudlin, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and be available to answer questions. To participate, please dial the teleconferencing number shown below five minutes prior to the scheduled conference time.

Date:    Friday, April 29, 2022 
Time:   9:00 a.m. Eastern Time 
   
Dial-In Numbers: 888-506-0062 (Domestic)Participant Access Code: 427918
 973-528-0011 (International) 

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available at www.haynesintl.com

For those unable to participate a teleconference replay will be available from Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, May 29, 2022. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Domestic: 877-481-4010 International:  919-882-2331
Replay Passcode:45103 

A replay of the Webcast will also be available at www.haynesintl.com.

About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of technologically advanced, nickel- and cobalt-based high-performance alloys, primarily for use in the aerospace, industrial gas turbine and chemical processing industries.

Contact:Daniel Maudlin
 Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
 Haynes International, Inc.
 765-456-6102