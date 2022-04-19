Canoe Financial simplifies its product shelf

English French

CALGARY, Alberta, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe”) announced today proposed changes to select mutual funds that are intended to streamline Canoe’s product lineup.



Subject to obtaining the necessary securityholder approvals, Canoe proposes to merge (the “Merger”) Canoe Credit Opportunities Fund (the “Merging Fund”) into Canoe Global Income Fund on or about July 8, 2022 (the “Effective Date”).

The Independent Review Committee of the Merging Fund and the Continuing Fund has provided a positive recommendation for the Merger after determining that the Merger, if implemented, would achieve a fair and reasonable result for each of the Merging Fund and the Continuing Fund.

Approval from securityholders of the Merging Fund will be sought at a special meeting to be held on or about June 30, 2022.

If the Merger is approved, securityholders of each series of the Merging Fund will receive securities of the following series of the Continuing Fund, which have an equal or lower management fee than the management fee for their existing series:





Merging Fund Current series Series received pursuant

to Merger Continuing Fund Canoe Credit

Opportunities Fund

A A Canoe Global Income Fund

AX AA F F FY F I I O O Z A

The Merger will be completed on a taxable basis. If the Merger is approved, purchases, switches and redemptions of securities of the Merging Fund will be suspended two business days prior to the Effective Date. The Merging Fund will be wound up as soon as possible following the Merger.

Canoe also announced today that it intends to terminate (the “Termination”) Canoe Credit Opportunities Portfolio Class (the “Terminating Fund”) on or about the Effective Date. Effective immediately, the Terminating Fund is closed to new purchases. Investors may redeem or switch securities of the Terminating Fund up to the close of business on the Effective Date. Canoe will send a notice with further details regarding the Termination to investors in the Terminating Fund.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $12 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

