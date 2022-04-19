DZS Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 2, Host Earnings Conference Call on May 3

PLANO, Texas, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in access networking and cloud software solutions, will release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Monday, May 2, 2022 via a news release and shareholder report posted on the DZS Investor Relations website at https://investor.dzsi.com/.



DZS will host a conference call to discuss first quarter results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 844-200-6205

International number: +1 929-526-1599

Conference ID: 728648

Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/241496473

Please join the conference call at least five minutes prior to the start time to avoid delays as an operator will register your name and organization.

For those planning to monitor the conference call, the live broadcast and replay will be available at https://investor.dzsi.com/.

Toll-free replay number: 866-813-9403

International replay number: +44 204-525-0658

Replay ID: 487428

DZS Horizons22 Investor Day Details:

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time)

This event will be broadcast live for registered attendees on the DZS Investor Relations website at https://investor.dzsi.com/.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in broadband connectivity and communications software solutions.

For further information see: www.DZSI.com.

