PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the First Quarter 2022

FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

$120.1M $1.01 $162.1M 20.93% Net Earnings Diluted Earnings

per Share PPNR ROATE



FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Earnings of $120.1 Million or $1.01 Per Diluted Share

PPNR of $162.1 Million, Down 10.8% vs. 4Q21

Net Interest Income (TE) of $312.7 Million in 1Q22 vs. $304.5 Million in 4Q21

No Provision for Credit Losses in 1Q22 vs. Benefit of $6.0 Million in 4Q21

Noninterest Income of $20.8 Million in 1Q22 vs. $57.4 Million in 4Q21; Warrant Income Down $23.4 Million

Noninterest Expense of $167.4 Million in 1Q22 vs. $176.1 Million in 4Q21

Loan Growth of $1.4 Billion or 6.1% from Prior Quarter

Loan and Lease Production of $2.6 Billion in 1Q22 vs. $3.4 Billion in 4Q21; WAC of 4.31% in 1Q22 vs. 3.89% in 4Q21

Civic Loan Production of $559 Million in 1Q22 vs. $480 Million in 4Q21 Classified and Special Mention Loans and Leases Fell $34.0 Million and $14.3 Million from 4Q21

ACL Ratio of 1.12% and ALLL Ratio of 0.81% at 1Q22 vs. 1.19% and 0.87% at 4Q21, Respectively

Net Charge-offs of $1.2 Million

Core Deposits Down $1.1 Billion or 3.2%, Represents 95% of Total Deposits

Cost of Deposits of 7 bps in 1Q22 vs. 8 bps in 4Q21

Capital Ratios Declined Due to Growth in Risk-Weighted Assets – CET1 Ratio of 8.64% and Total Capital Ratio of 12.27% at 1Q22

Tangible Book Value Per Share of $18.42 at 1Q22 vs. $21.31 at 4Q21 (Due to AOCI Change Noted Below)

Available-for-Sale Securities Decreased from $10.7 Billion at 4Q21 to $10.0 Billion at 1Q22; AOCI on the AFS Portfolio Changed from a Net Unrealized Gain of $66.0 Million at 4Q21 to a Net Unrealized Loss of $376.5 Million at 1Q22

CEO COMMENTARY

Matt Wagner, President and CEO, commented, “Although external events and the resulting volatility in the capital market negatively impacted the first quarter, we continued to make progress on our strategic priorities of increasing earning assets through loan growth and growing net interest income while continuing to improve asset quality. The increase in average loans and leases of nearly $2.1 billion and decreasing higher-rate wholesale deposits during the first quarter resulted in an $8.3 million increase in net interest income and helped drive a 19 basis point increase in our net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter. Loans grew by $1.4 billion in the first quarter to an all-time high of $24.4 billion. With the 25 basis point increase by the Federal Reserve in market rates occurring late in the quarter, the increase had a minimal impact on first quarter results. Total deposits decreased by $1.8 billion driven by a decrease of $1.5 billion in venture banking due to declines in capital market activity, along with the planned reduction in maturing wholesale deposits of $0.5 billion, offset by deposit growth of $180 million in community banking.”

“Credit quality continues the improvement seen throughout 2021 with a $14.3 million decrease in special mention loans and leases in 1Q22 and a $34.0 million decrease in classified loans and leases in 1Q22, which, combined with changes in our loan portfolio composition, resulted in no provision for credit losses for the quarter.”

“The loan growth particularly over the last three quarters has increased risk-weighted assets resulting in a decrease in capital ratios, which remain well above regulatory thresholds. Capital and balance sheet management remain a focus area as we look to grow our capital levels to keep pace with our growth expectations.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

At or For the At or For the Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Increase March 31, Increase Financial Highlights (1) 2022 2021 (Decrease) 2022 2021 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net earnings $ 120,128 $ 136,045 $ (15,917 ) $ 120,128 $ 150,406 $ (30,278 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 1.14 $ (0.13 ) $ 1.01 $ 1.27 $ (0.26 ) Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") (2) $ 162,109 $ 181,677 $ (19,568 ) $ 162,109 $ 155,962 $ 6,147 Return on average assets 1.22% 1.34% (0.12 ) 1.22% 1.94% (0.72 ) PPNR return on average assets (2) 1.65% 1.79% (0.14 ) 1.65% 2.01% (0.36 ) Return on average tangible equity (2) 20.93% 22.06% (1.13 ) 20.93% 25.67% (4.74 ) Yield on average loans and leases (tax equivalent) 4.66% 4.93% (0.27 ) 4.66% 5.20% (0.54 ) Cost of average total deposits 0.07% 0.08% (0.01 ) 0.07% 0.11% (0.04 ) Net interest margin ("NIM") (tax equivalent) 3.43% 3.24% 0.19 3.43% 3.69% (0.26 ) Efficiency ratio 50.1% 46.2% 3.9 50.1% 46.4% 3.7 Total assets $ 39,249,639 $ 40,443,344 $ (1,193,705 ) $ 39,249,639 $ 32,856,533 $ 6,393,106 Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 24,352,072 $ 22,941,548 $ 1,410,524 $ 24,352,072 $ 18,979,228 $ 5,372,844 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 14,057,051 $ 14,543,133 $ (486,082 ) $ 14,057,051 $ 11,017,462 $ 3,039,589 Core deposits $ 31,676,404 $ 32,734,949 $ (1,058,545 ) $ 31,676,404 $ 25,576,348 $ 6,100,056 Total deposits $ 33,224,895 $ 34,997,757 $ (1,772,862 ) $ 33,224,895 $ 28,223,291 $ 5,001,604 As percentage of total deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 42% 41% 1 42% 39% 3 Core deposits 95% 93% 2 95% 91% 4 Equity to assets ratio 9.30% 9.89% (0.59 ) 9.30% 11.12% (1.82 ) Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 8.64% 8.86% (0.22 ) 8.64% 10.39% (1.75 ) Total capital ratio 12.27% 12.69% (0.42 ) 12.27% 13.60% (1.33 ) Tangible common equity ratio (2) 5.83% 6.54% (0.71 ) 5.83% 7.68% (1.85 ) Book value per share $ 30.52 $ 33.45 $ (2.93 ) $ 30.52 $ 30.68 $ (0.16 ) Tangible book value per share (2) $ 18.42 $ 21.31 $ (2.89 ) $ 18.42 $ 20.39 $ (1.97 ) (1) The operations of the HOA Business are included from its October 8, 2021 acquisition date and the operations of Civic are included from its February 1, 2021 acquisition date. (2) Non-GAAP measure.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased by $8.3 million to $308.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $300.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 due mainly to higher income on investment securities and loans and leases primarily resulting from higher average balances as we deployed our excess liquidity. Income on investment securities increased by $5.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 due to a $433 million increase in the average balance of investment securities and a 15 basis point increase in the yield on average investment securities. Income on loans and leases increased by $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 due to a $2.1 billion increase in the average balance of loans and leases, offset partially by a 27 basis point decrease in the yield on average loans and leases and two fewer days compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 4.66% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was due primarily to loan prepayment fees being lower by $5.8 million and amortized loan fees being lower by $4.0 million.

The tax equivalent NIM was 3.43% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.24% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the NIM was due mainly to the change in the interest-earning assets mix driven by the increase in the balance of average loans and leases and investment securities as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 84% to 92% and the decrease in the balance of average deposits in financial institutions as a percentage of average interest-earning assets from 16% to 8%, partially offset by a lower yield on average loans and leases. The average balance of loans and leases increased by $2.1 billion, the average balance of investment securities increased by $433 million, and the average balance of deposits in financial institutions decreased by $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion. The increase in the average balances of loans and leases and investment securities was the result of the Company’s effort to deploy our excess liquidity efficiently.

The cost of average total deposits was 0.07% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 0.08% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Increase Provision for Credit Losses 2022 2021 (Decrease) (In thousands)

Reduction in allowance for loan and lease losses $ (2,000 ) $ (3,000 ) $ 1,000 Addition to (reduction in) reserve for unfunded loan commitments 2,000 (3,000 ) 5,000 Total provision for credit losses $ - $ (6,000 ) $ 6,000

There was no provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a benefit of $6.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, the continued credit quality improvement combined with changes in our loan portfolio composition, offset by the provision needed for growth in loans and unfunded commitments, resulted in no provision for the quarter.



NONINTEREST INCOME

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Increase Noninterest Income 2022 2021 (Decrease) (In thousands)

Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,571 $ 3,476 $ 95 Other commissions and fees 11,580 10,633 947 Leased equipment income 13,094 12,602 492 Gain on sale of loans and leases 60 172 (112 ) Gain on sale of securities 104 999 (895 ) Dividends and (losses) gains on equity investments (11,375 ) (1,570 ) (9,805 ) Warrant income 629 23,990 (23,361 ) Other income 3,155 7,080 (3,925 ) Total noninterest income $ 20,818 $ 57,382 $ (36,564 )

Noninterest income decreased by $36.6 million to $20.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $57.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to decreases of $23.4 million in warrant income, $9.8 million in dividends and gains on equity investments, and $3.9 million in other income. Warrant income decreased to $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 from a record quarterly high of $24.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to decreased capital market activity and volatility resulting from geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures. The capital market volatility also impacted the fair values of our equity investments in the first quarter of 2022. Dividends and gains on equity investments decreased due primarily to lower gains on sales of equity investments, higher fair value losses on equity investments still held, and lower income distributions and fair value marks on SBIC investments. The net realized and unrealized losses on equity investments were $12.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, with one equity investment accounting for $7.5 million of the total net losses. As of March 31, 2022, we held six equity investments with a carrying value of $8.8 million, two of which were sold in April reducing the balance to $0.1 million. Other income decreased due to an early lease termination of $4.9 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021, partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in foreign currency translation gains.



NONINTEREST EXPENSE

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, Increase Noninterest Expense 2022 2021 (Decrease) (In thousands)

Compensation $ 92,240 $ 99,700 $ (7,460 ) Occupancy 15,200 14,656 544 Data processing 9,629 8,171 1,458 Other professional services 5,954 5,946 8 Insurance and assessments 5,490 5,032 458 Intangible asset amortization 3,649 3,876 (227 ) Leased equipment depreciation 9,189 9,569 (380 ) Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (3,353 ) (260 ) (3,093 ) Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - 5,590 (5,590 ) Customer related expense 12,655 6,175 6,480 Loan expense 5,157 5,627 (470 ) Other 11,616 12,028 (412 ) Total noninterest expense $ 167,426 $ 176,110 $ (8,684 )

Noninterest expense decreased by $8.7 million to $167.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $176.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to a decrease in compensation expense of $7.5 million, a decrease in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs of $5.6 million, and an increase in foreclosed assets income of $3.1 million, partially offset by an increase in customer related expense of $6.5 million. The decrease in compensation expense was due mainly to lower commissions and bonus expense, partially offset by a seasonal increase in payroll taxes. There were no acquisition, integration and reorganization costs in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to the October 8, 2021 HOA Business acquisition. The increase in foreclosed assets income was due to a $3.2 million gain on the sale of our largest foreclosed property. The increase in customer related expense was due to increased third-party expenses related to the HOA Business.



INCOME TAXES

The effective income tax rate was 25.9% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 27.5% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was due primarily to a lower blended state tax rate. The effective tax rate for the full year 2022 is currently estimated to be in the range of 25% to 27%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

DEPOSITS AND CLIENT INVESTMENT FUNDS

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 % of % of % of Deposit Composition Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (Dollars in thousands) Noninterest-bearing demand $ 14,057,051 42 % $ 14,543,133 41 % $ 11,017,462 39 % Interest checking 6,673,696 20 % 7,319,898 21 % 6,862,398 25 % Money market 10,301,996 31 % 10,241,265 29 % 7,112,610 25 % Savings 643,661 2 % 630,653 2 % 583,878 2 % Total core deposits 31,676,404 95 % 32,734,949 93 % 25,576,348 91 % Non-core non-maturity deposits 322,732 1 % 889,976 3 % 1,162,590 4 % Total non-maturity deposits 31,999,136 96 % 33,624,925 96 % 26,738,938 95 % Time deposits $250,000 and under 878,383 3 % 885,938 3 % 940,340 3 % Time deposits over $250,000 347,376 1 % 486,894 1 % 544,013 2 % Total time deposits 1,225,759 4 % 1,372,832 4 % 1,484,353 5 % Total deposits $ 33,224,895 100 % $ 34,997,757 100 % $ 28,223,291 100 %

At March 31, 2022, core deposits totaled $31.7 billion or 95% of total deposits, including $14.1 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits or 42% of total deposits. Core deposits decreased by $1.1 billion or 3.2% in the first quarter of 2022 driven primarily by a decrease in balances from our venture banking clients, offset partially by an increase in community banking deposits. Total deposits decreased by $1.8 billion or 5.1% in the first quarter of 2022 due to the $1.5 billion decrease in venture banking deposits and a $0.6 billion decrease in non-core non-maturity deposits, of which $0.5 billion was scheduled for maturity during the quarter, offset partially by an increase of $180 million in community banking deposits. Total venture banking deposits decreased from $15.5 billion as of December 31, 2021 to $14.0 billion as of March 31, 2022.



In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository cash investment options for select clients. These alternative options include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds increased from $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2021 to $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2022, of which $1.0 billion was managed by PWAM. The increase was primarily attributable to our venture banking clients.

LOANS AND LEASES

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held March 31, December 31, for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 22,941,548 $ 20,511,020 Additions: Production 2,574,860 3,372,815 Disbursements 1,589,152 1,917,195 Total production and disbursements 4,164,012 5,290,010 Reductions: Payoffs (1,448,680 ) (2,000,293 ) Paydowns (1,264,571 ) (845,443 ) Total payoffs and paydowns (2,713,251 ) (2,845,736 ) Sales (36,698 ) (15,837 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (305 ) - Charge-offs (3,234 ) (4,395 ) Total reductions (2,753,488 ) (2,865,968 ) Loans acquired through acquisitions - 6,486 Net increase (decrease) 1,410,524 2,430,528 Balance, end of period $ 24,352,072 $ 22,941,548 Weighted average rate on production (1) 4.31 % 3.89 % (1) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 24 basis points to loan yields in 2022.

Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $1.4 billion or 6.1% in the first quarter of 2022 to $24.4 billion at March 31, 2022. The overall increase in the loans and leases balance for the first quarter of 2022 was due primarily to increases in the income producing and other residential, asset-based, and residential real estate construction portfolios, offset partially by reductions in the venture capital and other commercial portfolios.



Civic loan production was $559 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $480 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Civic loan portfolio as of March 31, 2022 totaled $1.7 billion.

PPP loans declined by $86.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, as the program continues to wind down. Net fees for PPP loans were $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, down from $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Remaining PPP loans totaled $70.4 million as of March 31, 2022, with $1.7 million of net fees to amortize over the remaining life of the loans.

The weighted average rate on the $2.6 billion of production for the first quarter of 2022 increased to 4.31% from 3.89% in the fourth quarter of 2021 due primarily to the loan mix (lower levels of single-family loan pool purchases and higher level of Civic fundings). In the first quarter of 2022, we purchased $587 million of single-family loan pools compared to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The single-family loan pool purchase portfolio as of March 31, 2022 totaled $2.9 billion.

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 % of % of % of Loan and Lease Portfolio Balance Total Balance Total Balance Total (Dollars in thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 3,669,741 15 % $ 3,762,299 17 % $ 3,941,610 21 % Residential 8,369,550 35 % 7,416,421 32 % 4,045,603 21 % Total real estate mortgage 12,039,291 50 % 11,178,720 49 % 7,987,213 42 % Real estate construction and land: Commercial 802,022 3 % 832,591 4 % 990,035 5 % Residential 2,891,467 12 % 2,604,536 11 % 2,575,788 14 % Total real estate construction and land 3,693,489 15 % 3,437,127 15 % 3,565,823 19 % Total real estate 15,732,780 65 % 14,615,847 64 % 11,553,036 61 % Commercial: Asset-based 4,739,220 19 % 4,075,477 18 % 3,383,403 18 % Venture capital 2,077,339 9 % 2,320,593 10 % 1,495,798 8 % Other commercial 1,298,136 5 % 1,471,981 6 % 2,206,639 11 % Total commercial 8,114,695 33 % 7,868,051 34 % 7,085,840 37 % Consumer 504,597 2 % 457,650 2 % 340,352 2 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 24,352,072 100 % $ 22,941,548 100 % $ 18,979,228 100 % Total unfunded loan commitments $ 9,899,345 $ 9,006,350 $ 8,127,999

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Allowance for Reserve for Total Allowance for Credit Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Losses Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 200,564 $ 73,071 $ 273,635 Charge-offs (3,234 ) - (3,234 ) Recoveries 2,068 - 2,068 Net charge-offs (1,166 ) - (1,166 ) Provision (2,000 ) 2,000 - Ending balance $ 197,398 $ 75,071 $ 272,469 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Allowance for Reserve for Total Allowance for Credit Loan and Unfunded Loan Allowance for Losses Rollforward Lease Losses Commitments Credit Losses (In thousands) Beginning balance $ 203,733 $ 76,071 $ 279,804 Charge-offs (4,395 ) - (4,395 ) Recoveries 4,226 - 4,226 Net charge-offs (169 ) - (169 ) Provision (3,000 ) (3,000 ) (6,000 ) Ending balance $ 200,564 $ 73,071 $ 273,635

The following table presents allowance for credit losses information as of and for the dates and periods indicated:



March 31, December 31, Increase Allowance for Credit Losses 2022 2021 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 197,398 $ 200,564 $ (3,166 ) Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 75,071 73,071 2,000 Allowance for credit losses $ 272,469 $ 273,635 $ (1,166 ) Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) $ - $ (6,000 ) $ 6,000 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (for the quarter) $ 1,166 $ 169 $ 997 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases (for the quarter) 0.02 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases held for investment 0.81 % 0.87 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans 0.81 % 0.88 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 1.12 % 1.19 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans 1.12 % 1.20 %

The allowance for credit losses decreased by $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $272.5 million at March 31, 2022. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses during the first quarter of 2022 was attributable to $1.2 million in net charge-offs. The allowance for credit losses ratio, excluding PPP loans, of 1.12% remains robust and moderately higher than the pre-pandemic level of 0.97% as of the January 1, 2020 CECL adoption date.



Net charge-offs were $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 as gross charge-offs of $3.2 million were reduced by recoveries of $2.0 million.

Net charge-offs were $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 as gross charge-offs of $4.4 million were reduced by recoveries of $4.2 million.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

March 31, December 31, Increase Credit Quality Metrics 2022 2021 (Decrease) (Dollars in thousands) NPAs and Performing TDRs: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 66,538 $ 61,174 $ 5,364 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more - - - Foreclosed assets, net 304 12,843 (12,539 ) Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 66,842 $ 74,017 $ (7,175 ) Performing TDRs held for investment $ 16,781 $ 24,430 $ (7,649 ) Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.27 % 0.27 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.27 % 0.32 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 409.5 % 447.3 % Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings: Pass $ 23,892,689 $ 22,433,833 $ 1,458,856 Special mention 377,315 391,611 (14,296 ) Classified 82,068 116,104 (34,036 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees $ 24,352,072 $ 22,941,548 $ 1,410,524 Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.34 % 0.51 % (1) Nonaccrual loans include SBA guaranteed amounts of $13.4 million at March 31, 2022 and $22.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Since downgrading certain loans at the onset of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020 given all the uncertainty at the time, special mention loans and leases have decreased by $521.3 million or 58% from their peak in the first quarter of 2020, while classified loans and leases have decreased by $211.2 million or 72% from their peak in the second quarter of 2020, and each have continued to decline in the first quarter of 2022. Classified loans and leases are now below pre-pandemic levels, while special mention loans and leases are also approaching pre-pandemic levels. Nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $5.4 million to $66.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 due primarily to an increase in nonaccrual short-term, single-family residential renovation loans. With this product, it is common for the borrower to let the loan become delinquent once they enter escrow to sell the renovated home as the loan will be paid off through the closing of escrow.



In the first quarter of 2022, we sold our largest foreclosed asset with a book value of $12.6 million, which resulted in a gain on sale of $3.2 million.

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Increase (Decrease) Accruing Accruing Accruing and 30-89 and 30-89 and 30-89 Days Past Days Past Days Past Nonaccrual Due Nonaccrual Due Nonaccrual Due (In thousands) Real estate mortgage: Commercial $ 32,071 $ 2,090 $ 27,540 $ 2,165 $ 4,531 $ (75 ) Income producing and other residential 17,463 31,103 12,292 39,929 5,171 (8,826 ) Total real estate mortgage 49,534 33,193 39,832 42,094 9,702 (8,901 ) Real estate construction and land: Commercial - - - - - - Residential 6,215 21,413 4,715 5,031 1,500 16,382 Total real estate construction and land 6,215 21,413 4,715 5,031 1,500 16,382 Commercial: Asset-based 1,323 - 1,464 - (141 ) - Venture capital 3,659 - 2,799 - 860 - Other commercial 5,420 47 11,950 630 (6,530 ) (583 ) Total commercial 10,402 47 16,213 630 (5,811 ) (583 ) Consumer 387 994 414 1,004 (27 ) (10 ) Total held for investment $ 66,538 $ 55,647 $ 61,174 $ 48,759 $ 5,364 $ 6,888

The increase in accruing and 30-89 days past due loans in the residential real estate construction category is primarily due to an increase in short-term, single-family residential renovation loans. With this product, it is common for the borrower to let the loan become delinquent once they enter escrow to sell the renovated home as the loan will be paid off through the closing of escrow. This increase in accruing and 30-89 days past due loans was offset partially by a decrease in the income producing and other residential loans category, which was due mainly to a reduction in past due purchased single-family loans.



CAPITAL

Our capital ratios decreased during the first quarter of 2022 as risk-weighted assets grew by $1.8 billion primarily as a result of loan growth. We are considering various non-common equity capital enhancing strategies, such as a preferred offering depending on market conditions, to increase capital given our growth in the last three quarters and anticipated future loan growth. The following table presents certain actual capital ratios and ratios excluding PPP loans:

March 31, 2022 Excluding December 31, PPP 2021 Actual (1) Loans (1) Actual PacWest Bancorp Consolidated: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.11 % 7.13 % (3) 6.84 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 8.64 % 8.64 % 8.86 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.07 % 9.07 % 9.32 % Total capital ratio 12.27 % 12.27 % 12.69 % Risk-weighted assets (in thousands) $ 30,297,945 $ 30,297,945 $ 28,508,808 Tangible common equity ratio (2) 5.83 % 5.84 % (3) 6.54 % (1) Capital information for March 31, 2022 is preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) PPP loans have been excluded from total assets in the denominator as they are zero risk-weighted.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP



PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $39 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses nationwide. The Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through 69 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, one branch located in Denver, Colorado, and numerous loan production offices across the country. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank provides venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. The Bank also offers financing of business-purpose, non-owner-occupied investor properties through Civic, a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank also provides a specialized suite of services for the HOA industry. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available at the time of the communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in them. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect PacWest, its employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects is uncertain due in part to the new variants of COVID-19. The risks from the COVID-19 pandemic have decreased as the pandemic subsides, however, new variants may continue to impact key macro-economic indicators such as unemployment and GDP and may have a material impact on our allowance for credit losses and related provision for credit losses. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect PacWest’s revenues and the values of its assets, including goodwill, and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, PacWest’s results could be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, sustained high unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolio or in the value of the collateral securing those loans, deterioration in the value of its investment securities, and legal and regulatory developments. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by PacWest with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available at the time the statement is made. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 205,446 $ 112,548 $ 177,199 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 1,865,235 3,944,686 5,517,667 Total cash and cash equivalents 2,070,681 4,057,234 5,694,866 Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value 9,975,109 10,694,458 5,941,690 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 17,250 17,250 17,250 Total investment securities 9,992,359 10,711,708 5,958,940 Loans held for sale - - 25,554 Gross loans and leases held for investment 24,439,749 23,026,308 19,055,165 Deferred fees, net (87,677 ) (84,760 ) (75,937 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 24,352,072 22,941,548 18,979,228 Allowance for loan and lease losses (197,398 ) (200,564 ) (292,445 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 24,154,674 22,740,984 18,686,783 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 325,305 339,150 327,413 Premises and equipment, net 51,011 46,740 39,622 Foreclosed assets, net 304 12,843 14,298 Goodwill 1,405,736 1,405,736 1,204,092 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 41,308 44,957 21,312 Other assets 1,208,261 1,083,992 883,653 Total assets $ 39,249,639 $ 40,443,344 $ 32,856,533 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 14,057,051 $ 14,543,133 $ 11,017,462 Interest-bearing deposits 19,167,844 20,454,624 17,205,829 Total deposits 33,224,895 34,997,757 28,223,291 Borrowings 991,000 - 19,750 Subordinated debt 863,880 863,283 465,814 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 519,269 582,674 493,541 Total liabilities 35,599,044 36,443,714 29,202,396 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 3,650,595 3,999,630 3,654,137 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 39,249,639 $ 40,443,344 $ 32,856,533 Book value per share $ 30.52 $ 33.45 $ 30.68 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 18.42 $ 21.31 $ 20.39 Shares outstanding 119,601,766 119,584,854 119,105,642 (1) Includes net unrealized (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale, net $ (376,475 ) $ 65,968 $ 106,381 (2) Non-GAAP measure.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 267,759 $ 263,662 $ 241,544 Investment securities 53,422 48,469 30,265 Deposits in financial institutions 1,723 2,674 1,528 Total interest income 322,904 314,805 273,337 Interest expense: Deposits 6,208 6,622 7,500 Borrowings 161 64 193 Subordinated debt 7,818 7,714 4,375 Total interest expense 14,187 14,400 12,068 Net interest income 308,717 300,405 261,269 Provision for credit losses - (6,000 ) (48,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 308,717 306,405 309,269 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,571 3,476 2,934 Other commissions and fees 11,580 10,633 9,158 Leased equipment income 13,094 12,602 11,354 Gain on sale of loans and leases 60 172 139 Gain on sale of securities 104 999 101 Dividends and (losses) gains on equity investments (11,375 ) (1,570 ) 10,904 Warrant income 629 23,990 6,123 Other income 3,155 7,080 4,116 Total noninterest income 20,818 57,382 44,829 Noninterest expense: Compensation 92,240 99,700 79,882 Occupancy 15,200 14,656 14,054 Data processing 9,629 8,171 6,957 Other professional services 5,954 5,946 5,126 Insurance and assessments 5,490 5,032 4,903 Intangible asset amortization 3,649 3,876 3,079 Leased equipment depreciation 9,189 9,569 8,969 Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (3,353 ) (260 ) 1 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - 5,590 3,425 Customer related expense 12,655 6,175 4,818 Loan expense 5,157 5,627 3,193 Other expense 11,616 12,028 15,729 Total noninterest expense 167,426 176,110 150,136 Earnings before income taxes 162,109 187,677 203,962 Income tax expense 41,981 51,632 53,556 Net earnings $ 120,128 $ 136,045 $ 150,406 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 1.14 $ 1.27 Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES NET EARNINGS PER SHARE CALCULATIONS Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic Earnings Per Share: Net earnings $ 120,128 $ 136,045 $ 150,406 Less: earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock (1) (2,037 ) (2,311 ) (2,355 ) Net earnings allocated to common shares $ 118,091 $ 133,734 $ 148,051 Weighted average basic shares and unvested restricted stock outstanding 119,595 119,577 118,852 Less: weighted average unvested restricted stock outstanding (2,246 ) (2,314 ) (2,003 ) Weighted average basic shares outstanding 117,349 117,263 116,849 Basic earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 1.14 $ 1.27 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Net earnings allocated to common shares $ 118,091 $ 133,734 $ 148,051 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 117,349 117,263 116,849 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 1.14 $ 1.27 (1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost Balance Expense Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans and leases (1)(2) $ 23,433,019 $ 269,521 4.66 % $ 21,367,665 $ 265,549 4.93 % $ 18,927,314 $ 242,846 5.20 % Investment securities (3) 10,397,709 55,594 2.17 % 9,964,568 50,710 2.02 % 5,383,140 32,329 2.44 % Deposits in financial institutions 3,083,159 1,723 0.23 % 5,961,104 2,674 0.18 % 4,790,231 1,528 0.13 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 36,913,887 326,838 3.59 % 37,293,337 318,933 3.39 % 29,100,685 276,703 3.86 % Other assets 2,969,417 3,064,810 2,315,197 Total assets $ 39,883,304 $ 40,358,147 $ 31,415,882 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest checking $ 7,094,623 1,776 0.10 % $ 7,767,211 2,041 0.10 % $ 6,401,869 2,232 0.14 % Money market 10,852,454 3,461 0.13 % 10,226,366 3,400 0.13 % 7,975,996 3,278 0.17 % Savings 642,709 39 0.02 % 634,874 39 0.02 % 572,959 35 0.02 % Time 1,278,609 932 0.30 % 1,421,859 1,142 0.32 % 1,493,267 1,955 0.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits 19,868,395 6,208 0.13 % 20,050,310 6,622 0.13 % 16,444,091 7,500 0.18 % Borrowings 298,444 161 0.22 % 234,391 64 0.11 % 226,053 193 0.35 % Subordinated debt 863,572 7,818 3.67 % 862,777 7,714 3.55 % 466,101 4,375 3.81 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 21,030,411 14,187 0.27 % 21,147,478 14,400 0.27 % 17,136,245 12,068 0.29 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 14,463,667 14,713,385 10,173,459 Other liabilities 541,745 543,017 488,930 Total liabilities 36,035,823 36,403,880 27,798,634 Stockholders' equity 3,847,481 3,954,267 3,617,248 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 39,883,304 $ 40,358,147 $ 31,415,882 Net interest income (1) $ 312,651 $ 304,533 $ 264,635 Net interest spread (1) 3.32 % 3.12 % 3.57 % Net interest margin (1) 3.43 % 3.24 % 3.69 % Total deposits (4) $ 34,332,062 $ 6,208 0.07 % $ 34,763,695 $ 6,622 0.08 % $ 26,617,550 $ 7,500 0.11 % (1) Tax equivalent. (2) Includes net loan premium amortization of $5.7 million, $6.4 million, and $1.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $2.2 million, $2.2 million, and $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 205,446 $ 112,548 $ 174,585 $ 179,505 $ 177,199 Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions 1,865,235 3,944,686 3,524,613 5,678,587 5,517,667 Total cash and cash equivalents 2,070,681 4,057,234 3,699,198 5,858,092 5,694,866 Securities available-for-sale 9,975,109 10,694,458 9,276,926 7,198,608 5,941,690 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 17,250 17,250 17,250 17,250 17,250 Total investment securities 9,992,359 10,711,708 9,294,176 7,215,858 5,958,940 Loans held for sale - - - - 25,554 Gross loans and leases held for investment 24,439,749 23,026,308 20,588,255 19,580,731 19,055,165 Deferred fees, net (87,677 ) (84,760 ) (77,235 ) (74,474 ) (75,937 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees 24,352,072 22,941,548 20,511,020 19,506,257 18,979,228 Allowance for loan and lease losses (197,398 ) (200,564 ) (203,733 ) (225,600 ) (292,445 ) Total loans and leases held for investment, net 24,154,674 22,740,984 20,307,287 19,280,657 18,686,783 Equipment leased to others under operating leases 325,305 339,150 334,275 313,574 327,413 Premises and equipment, net 51,011 46,740 47,246 39,541 39,622 Foreclosed assets, net 304 12,843 13,364 13,227 14,298 Goodwill 1,405,736 1,405,736 1,204,118 1,204,118 1,204,092 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 41,308 44,957 15,533 18,423 21,312 Other assets 1,208,261 1,083,992 970,479 924,497 883,653 Total assets $ 39,249,639 $ 40,443,344 $ 35,885,676 $ 34,867,987 $ 32,856,533 LIABILITIES: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 14,057,051 $ 14,543,133 $ 12,881,806 $ 11,252,286 $ 11,017,462 Interest-bearing deposits 19,167,844 20,454,624 17,677,939 18,394,748 17,205,829 Total deposits 33,224,895 34,997,757 30,559,745 29,647,034 28,223,291 Borrowings 991,000 - - 6,625 19,750 Subordinated debt 863,880 863,283 862,447 861,788 465,814 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 519,269 582,674 545,050 505,859 493,541 Total liabilities 35,599,044 36,443,714 31,967,242 31,021,306 29,202,396 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1) 3,650,595 3,999,630 3,918,434 3,846,681 3,654,137 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 39,249,639 $ 40,443,344 $ 35,885,676 $ 34,867,987 $ 32,856,533 Book value per share $ 30.52 $ 33.45 $ 32.77 $ 32.17 $ 30.68 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 18.42 $ 21.31 $ 22.57 $ 21.95 $ 20.39 Shares outstanding 119,601,766 119,584,854 119,579,566 119,555,102 119,105,642 (1) Includes net unrealized (loss) gain on securities available-for-sale, net $ (376,475 ) $ 65,968 $ 98,859 $ 145,516 $ 106,381 (2) Non-GAAP measure.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Loans and leases $ 267,759 $ 263,662 $ 246,722 $ 244,529 $ 241,544 Investment securities 53,422 48,469 40,780 33,954 30,265 Deposits in financial institutions 1,723 2,674 2,580 2,022 1,528 Total interest income 322,904 314,805 290,082 280,505 273,337 Interest expense: Deposits 6,208 6,622 6,417 7,269 7,500 Borrowings 161 64 101 265 193 Subordinated debt 7,818 7,714 7,722 6,663 4,375 Total interest expense 14,187 14,400 14,240 14,197 12,068 Net interest income 308,717 300,405 275,842 266,308 261,269 Provision for credit losses - (6,000 ) (20,000 ) (88,000 ) (48,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 308,717 306,405 295,842 354,308 309,269 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,571 3,476 3,407 3,452 2,934 Other commissions and fees 11,580 10,633 11,792 10,704 9,158 Leased equipment income 13,094 12,602 10,943 10,847 11,354 Gain on sale of loans and leases 60 172 - 1,422 139 Gain on sale of securities 104 999 515 - 101 Dividends and (losses) gains on equity investments (11,375 ) (1,570 ) 8,387 5,394 10,904 Warrant income 629 23,990 13,578 5,650 6,123 Other income 3,155 7,080 2,723 2,902 4,116 Total noninterest income 20,818 57,382 51,345 40,371 44,829 Noninterest expense: Compensation 92,240 99,700 98,061 90,807 79,882 Occupancy 15,200 14,656 14,928 14,784 14,054 Data processing 9,629 8,171 7,391 7,758 6,957 Other professional services 5,954 5,946 5,164 5,256 5,126 Insurance and assessments 5,490 5,032 3,685 3,745 4,903 Intangible asset amortization 3,649 3,876 2,890 2,889 3,079 Leased equipment depreciation 9,189 9,569 8,603 8,614 8,969 Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net (3,353 ) (260 ) 165 (119 ) 1 Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs - 5,590 200 200 3,425 Customer related expense 12,655 6,175 4,538 4,973 4,818 Loan expense 5,157 5,627 4,180 4,031 3,193 Other expense 11,616 12,028 9,616 8,812 15,729 Total noninterest expense 167,426 176,110 159,421 151,750 150,136 Earnings before income taxes 162,109 187,677 187,766 242,929 203,962 Income tax expense 41,981 51,632 47,770 62,417 53,556 Net earnings $ 120,128 $ 136,045 $ 139,996 $ 180,512 $ 150,406 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 1.14 $ 1.17 $ 1.52 $ 1.27 Dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.22 % 1.34 % 1.55 % 2.11 % 1.94 % Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") return on average assets (1)(2) 1.65 % 1.79 % 1.86 % 1.81 % 2.01 % Return on average equity (1) 12.66 % 13.65 % 14.18 % 19.36 % 16.86 % Return on average tangible equity (1)(2) 20.93 % 22.06 % 21.03 % 29.25 % 25.67 % Efficiency ratio 50.1 % 46.2 % 47.2 % 47.9 % 46.4 % Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets (1) 1.70 % 1.73 % 1.76 % 1.77 % 1.94 % Average Yields/Costs (1): Yield on: Average loans and leases (3) 4.66 % 4.93 % 5.01 % 5.18 % 5.20 % Average investment securities (3) 2.17 % 2.02 % 2.12 % 2.23 % 2.44 % Average interest-earning assets (3) 3.59 % 3.39 % 3.50 % 3.57 % 3.86 % Cost of: Average interest-bearing deposits 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.18 % Average total deposits 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.11 % Average interest-bearing liabilities 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.29 % Net interest spread (3) 3.32 % 3.12 % 3.21 % 3.27 % 3.57 % Net interest margin (3) 3.43 % 3.24 % 3.33 % 3.40 % 3.69 % Average Balances: Assets: Loans and leases, net of deferred fees $ 23,433,019 $ 21,367,665 $ 19,670,671 $ 19,057,420 $ 18,927,314 Investment securities 10,397,709 9,964,568 8,047,098 6,492,721 5,383,140 Deposits in financial institutions 3,083,159 5,961,104 5,657,768 6,347,764 4,790,231 Interest-earning assets 36,913,887 37,293,337 33,375,537 31,897,905 29,100,685 Total assets 39,883,304 40,358,147 35,871,664 34,326,112 31,415,882 Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 14,463,667 14,713,385 12,198,313 11,304,757 10,173,459 Interest-bearing deposits 19,868,395 20,050,310 18,130,694 17,817,053 16,444,091 Total deposits 34,332,062 34,763,695 30,329,007 29,121,810 26,617,550 Borrowings 298,444 234,391 238,335 225,446 226,053 Subordinated debt 863,572 862,777 862,272 735,725 466,101 Interest-bearing liabilities 21,030,411 21,147,478 19,231,301 18,778,224 17,136,245 Stockholders' equity 3,847,481 3,954,267 3,916,621 3,739,042 3,617,248 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Tax equivalent.





PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Credit Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.36 % Nonperforming assets to loans and leases held for investment and foreclosed assets 0.27 % 0.32 % 0.38 % 0.36 % 0.43 % Classified loans and leases held for investment to loans and leases held for investment 0.34 % 0.51 % 0.69 % 0.75 % 0.86 % Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) to average loans and leases held for investment (annualized) 0.00 % (0.11 )% (0.40 )% (1.85 )% (1.03 )% Net charge-offs (for the quarter) to average loans and leases held for investment (annualized) 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.01 % (0.11 )% 0.06 % Trailing 12 months net charge-offs to average loans and leases held for investment (0.02 )% (0.01 )% 0.09 % 0.27 % 0.37 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans and leases held for investment 0.81 % 0.87 % 0.99 % 1.16 % 1.54 % Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment 1.12 % 1.19 % 1.36 % 1.54 % 2.02 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment 409.5 % 447.3 % 433.8 % 528.4 % 566.2 % PacWest Bancorp Consolidated: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 7.11 % 6.84 % 8.05 % 7.67 % 7.95 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 8.64 % 8.86 % 10.15 % 10.41 % 10.39 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.07 % 9.32 % 10.65 % 10.41 % 10.39 % Total capital ratio (1) 12.27 % 12.69 % 14.36 % 14.99 % 13.60 % Risk-weighted assets (1) $ 30,297,945 $ 28,508,808 $ 26,057,583 $ 24,274,256 $ 23,012,350 Equity to assets ratio 9.30 % 9.89 % 10.92 % 11.03 % 11.12 % Tangible common equity ratio (2) 5.83 % 6.54 % 7.79 % 7.80 % 7.68 % Book value per share $ 30.52 $ 33.45 $ 32.77 $ 32.17 $ 30.68 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 18.42 $ 21.31 $ 22.57 $ 21.95 $ 20.39 Pacific Western Bank: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 7.31 % 7.00 % 8.40 % 8.47 % 8.83 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.32 % 9.56 % 11.12 % 11.51 % 11.54 % Tier 1 capital ratio (1) 9.32 % 9.56 % 11.12 % 11.51 % 11.54 % Total capital ratio (1) 11.45 % 11.80 % 13.59 % 14.22 % 12.80 % (1) Capital information for March 31, 2022 is preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS



This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue (“PPNR”), (2) PPNR return on average assets (3) return on average tangible equity, (4) tangible common equity ratio, and (5) tangible book value per share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of PPNR, return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity ratio, and tangible book value per share is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) net earnings, (2) return on average assets, (3) return on average equity, (4) equity to assets ratio, and (5) book value per share.

The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

Three Months Ended

PPNR and PPNR Return March 31,

December 31, March 31, on Average Assets 2022 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands)

Net earnings $ 120,128 $ 136,045 $ 150,406 Add: Provision for credit losses - (6,000 ) (48,000 ) Add: Income tax expense 41,981 51,632 53,556 Pre-provision, pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") $ 162,109 $ 181,677 $ 155,962 Average assets $ 39,883,304 $ 40,358,147 $ 31,415,882 Return on average assets (1) 1.22 % 1.34 % 1.94 % PPNR return on average assets (2) 1.65 % 1.79 % 2.01 % (1) Annualized net earnings divided by average assets. (2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets.





Three Months Ended

March 31, December 31, March 31, Return on Average Tangible Equity 2022 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands)

Net earnings $ 120,128 $ 136,045 $ 150,406 Add: Intangible asset amortization 3,649 3,876 3,079 Adjusted net earnings $ 123,777 $ 139,921 $ 153,485 Average stockholders' equity $ 3,847,481 $ 3,954,267 $ 3,617,248 Less: Average intangible assets 1,449,056 1,437,780 1,192,780 Average tangible common equity $ 2,398,425 $ 2,516,487 $ 2,424,468 Return on average equity (1) 12.66 % 13.65 % 16.86 % Return on average tangible equity (2) 20.93 % 22.06 % 25.67 % (1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity. (2) Annualized adjusted net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.





Tangible Common Equity Ratio/ March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Stockholders' equity $ 3,650,595 $ 3,999,630 $ 3,918,434 $ 3,846,681 $ 3,654,137 Less: Intangible assets 1,447,044 1,450,693 1,219,651 1,222,541 1,225,404 Tangible common equity $ 2,203,551 $ 2,548,937 $ 2,698,783 $ 2,624,140 $ 2,428,733 Total assets $ 39,249,639 $ 40,443,344 $ 35,885,676 $ 34,867,987 $ 32,856,533 Less: Intangible assets 1,447,044 1,450,693 1,219,651 1,222,541 1,225,404 Tangible assets $ 37,802,595 $ 38,992,651 $ 34,666,025 $ 33,645,446 $ 31,631,129 Equity to assets ratio 9.30 % 9.89 % 10.92 % 11.03 % 11.12 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 5.83 % 6.54 % 7.79 % 7.80 % 7.68 % Book value per share $ 30.52 $ 33.45 $ 32.77 $ 32.17 $ 30.68 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 18.42 $ 21.31 $ 22.57 $ 21.95 $ 20.39 Shares outstanding 119,601,766 119,584,854 119,579,566 119,555,102 119,105,642 (1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (2) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.

