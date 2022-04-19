AppHarvest to Report First Quarter 2022 Performance

MOREHEAD, Ky., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH, APPHW), a leading AgTech company, public benefit corporation and Certified B Corp building some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms to grow affordable, nutritious fruits and vegetables at scale while providing good jobs in Appalachia, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review its results the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The live conference call and replay are accessible as follows:

Live Webcast: The call will be streamed over the internet and accessible through the “Investors” section of the AppHarvest website at https://investors.appharvest.com . A replay will be available following the event.

The call will be streamed over the internet and accessible through the “Investors” section of the AppHarvest website at . A replay will be available following the event. Telephone: The call will be accessible by dialing 1-833-665-0607 (U.S./Canada) or 1-929-517-0397 (International) with the code 9520669. An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call until May 10, 2022, at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) with the code 9520669.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest is an applied technology company in Appalachia developing and operating some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms, designed to grow non-GMO produce, using up to 90 percent less water than open-field agriculture and only rainwater while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture on the same amount of land without agricultural runoff. The company combines conventional agricultural techniques with world-class technology including artificial intelligence and robotics to improve access for all to nutritious food, farming more sustainably, building a domestic food supply, and increasing investment in Appalachia. The company’s 60-acre Morehead, Ky. facility is among the largest indoor farms in the world. For more information, visit https://www.appharvest.com/.

