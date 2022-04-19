MeiraGTx to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced that Alexandria Forbes, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor and scientific conferences:

Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines and Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit



Corporate Presentation: Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET

Panel Discussion: – “Evolving standards of AAV GT manufacturing – learnings from experience in registration-targeted trials”, Monday, April 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Mass General Brigham World Medical Innovation Forum

Panel Discussion: – “Gene and Cell Therapy Safety – Enduring Framework Required”, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 9:55 a.m. ET

BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference



Corporate Presentation: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET

2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference



Corporate Presentation: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 3:35 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the corporate presentations will be available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.meiragtx.com. Replays will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation dates.

