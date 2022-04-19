Surgeon Presentations to Highlight RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens System at Upcoming American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. , April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) -- RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, today announced that its Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, will be the subject of various surgeon presentations at the annual meeting of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) in Washington D.C. on April 22-26, 2022.



The following are posters and papers accepted for presentation:

Friday, April 22:

Evaluation of Clinical Outcomes after Implantation of an IOL That Can Be Optimized with UV Light Compared to an Extended Depth of Focus IOL. Poster presented by Neda Nikpoor, MD (12:55 p.m. EDT, WEWCC).

Quantifying Post-Operative Satisfaction in Patients with Intraocular Premium Lenses Relative to Their Pre-Operative Lifestyle Questionnaire. Poster presented by Abhilash Guduru, MD (2:40 p.m. EDT, WEWCC).

Saturday, April 23:

Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty Combined with Implantation of Light Adjustable Lens. Paper presented by David A. Price, MD (1:30 p.m. EDT, WEWCC, Level 1, 143C).

Intraocular Lens Position of Light Adjustable Lens and Biometric Changes: 1-Year Follow-up. Paper presented by Guglielmo Buonomo, MD (1:30 p.m. EDT, WEWCC, Level 1, 144A).

Sunday, April 24:

Visual Outcomes of Patients Bilaterally Implanted with the Light Adjustable Lens. Paper presented by Kerry D. Solomon, MD (10:51 a.m. EDT, WEWCC Level 1, 143A).

Evaluation of Clinical Outcomes After Implantation of an IOL That Can Be Optimized with UV Light After Implantation. Paper presented by Neda Nikpoor, MD (3:40 p.m. EDT, WEWCC Level 1, 143B).

Light Adjustable Intraocular Lens in Patients with Radial Keratotomy Undergoing Cataract Surgery: A Case Series. Paper presented by Amir Marvasti, MD (4:05 p.m. EDT, WEWCC Level 1, 143B).

Monday, April 25:

Evaluation of Near and Distance Visual Acuities After Bilateral Implantation of an IOL That Can Be Optimized After Implantation. Paper presented by T. Hunter Newsom, MD (4:03 p.m. EDT, WEWCC, Level 1, 144A).

In addition, numerous surgeons will present their LAL experience at the RxSight booth in the convention exhibit hall (Booth 509). A schedule of these presentations, which are not affiliated with the official ASCRS program, is available here and at the company’s booth throughout ASCRS.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The LAL now features ActivShield™ technology, a revolutionary UV protection layer built into the lens. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including the LAL’s unparalleled ability to deliver customized, high quality vision for patients, the ability for the RxSight system to expand premium practice revenue for doctors, the Company’s momentum going into 2022, the Company’s projected revenue, gross margin and net loss for 2022. Such statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, and among other things, our ability to maintain cash balances and successfully commercialize or partner our product candidates currently under development. Potential risks and uncertainties may also include the continued efficacy and safety profile of our products as might be suggested in presentations at the ASCRS meeting. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other same terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

IR@rxsight.com

Company Contact:

Shelley Thunen

RxSight, Inc.

949-521-7830

IR@rxsight.com