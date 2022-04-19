Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results, Continued Organic Growth

WICHITA, Kan., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we”, “us”, “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $15.7 million and $0.93 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
“I’m pleased with the entrepreneurial spirit of our bankers, including our market leaders, bank leaders and our support and operations teams for their collaboration and their continued focus on our customers,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO. “We began 2022 as a franchise of nearly 70 bank locations in our four-state network and we’ve continued to sustain momentum in our first quarter with customers by being responsive and open, and providing additional products and services to our new communities.”
“Our first quarter reflects our approach as a brand, providing sophisticated and innovative solutions delivered with trusted expertise of bankers dedicated to local communities,” said Mr. Elliott. “As we continue to review opportunities to expand our brand via merger, our service and sales teams continue to boost organic growth, by delivering new solutions each and every day to our customers.”
Notable Items:
- During the first quarter, the Company realized period over period growth in loans held for investment of 14.53% excluding the impact of PPP assets, effectively deploying excess cash balances from the end of the year into higher yielding asset classes.
- The Company realized economic benefit of $5.7 million from the American State Bancshares and Almena State Bank acquisitions during the quarter as specific credits saw improvement resulting in release of specific reserves generated against these assets. In addition to the release of specific reserves, the Company also reversed repurchase obligations associated with certain of these assets further benefiting income by $500 thousand.
- The Company continued to successfully manage our problem asset portfolio to positive outcomes for the Company and its shareholders. As compared to December 31, 2021, all non-performing ratios have improved in excess of 30%, while classified assets to regulatory capital has fallen to 17.1%, its lowest level since December 31, 2015.
- The Company continued to position itself in the event of the realization of losses following economic turmoil domestically due in part to inflation and monetary policy as well as geopolitical concerns arising from Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
- The Company continued to emphasize investor returns through repurchase of 384,383 shares during the quarter, at an average price of $32.21, as well as the continuation of our quarterly dividend program at $0.08 per share. Under the currently active repurchase program, the Company is authorized to purchase an additional 482,744 shares.
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
Net income allocable to common stockholders was $15.7 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $10.5 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $5.2 million. The increase for the first quarter of 2022 is primarily due to increases in loan and investment security interest income of $1.4 million and $545 thousand, respectively, and decreases in non-interest expenses of $8.6 million.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $39.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $37.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $2.1 million, or 5.6%. The increase was mainly due to increasing yields on interest-earning assets with relatively unchanged yields on interest-bearing liabilities. Loans were responsible for the majority of the increase in interest income, with a $14.5 million increase in average balance and a 25 basis point increase in yield. The cost of time deposits fell by 9 basis points during the quarter, moving from 0.56% at December 31, 2021 to 0.47% at March 31, 2022. Total yield on interest-earning assets increased 24 basis points, while total cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 2 basis points.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the three months ended March 31, 2022, there was a net release of $412 thousand from the allowance for credit losses recognized through the provision for credit losses as compared to a net release of $2.1 million from the allowance for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The net release of allowance for credit losses was mainly driven by decreases in specific reserves on purchased credit deteriorated loans due to improvement in credit quality during the quarter. Offsetting the reduction in allowance for loans specifically analyzed for impairment was an increase in general reserves driven by increasing loan balances as well as perceived risk associated with near term economic turmoil including significant inflation, supply chain concerns which are potentially exacerbated by geopolitical issues, and uncertainty around the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we had net charge-offs of $362 thousand as compared to $7.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income was $9.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $9.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, or a decrease of 1.9%, quarter over quarter. The decrease was due to decreased income from the valuation of bank-owned life insurance of $195 thousand, insurance commissions and fees of $157 thousand, and mortgage banking revenue of $160 thousand, partially offset by an increase in fee income and other of $152 thousand and an increase of $104 thousand of income related to derivative transactions in the quarter ending March 31, 2022.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $29.5 million as compared to $38.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The $8.6 million change was primarily due to decreases in merger expenses of $4.2 million and other non-interest expense of $3.0 million. The comparative change in other non-interest expense was primarily driven by a release of reserve for unfunded commitments of $1.0 million and a reduction in the cost of our solar investments of an additional $900 thousand.
Asset Quality
As of March 31, 2022, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans had remained constant at 1.5%, as compared to December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $37.5 million as of March 31, 2022, or 0.7% of total assets, compared to $66.0 million at December 31, 2021, or 1.3% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $20.7 million at March 31, 2022, as compared to $29.4 million at December 31, 2021. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $94.2 million, or 17.1% of regulatory capital, down from $138.5 million, or 25.3% of regulatory capital as of December 31, 2021.
During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, non-performing assets decreased $28.5 million due to decreases in non-accrual loans of $8.7 million and other repossessed assets of $20.0 million. The decrease in non-accrual loans was largely due to $8.2 million in loans upgraded to accrual status during the quarter due to repayment performance and improvements in specific credit concerns. The change in other repossessed assets was primarily due to the sale of a group of assets that were moved to other repossessed assets in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Regulatory Capital
The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.8%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.7% and the total leverage ratio was 9.1% at March 31, 2022. At December 31, 2021, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.0%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 16.0% and the total leverage ratio was 9.1%.
The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 13.7%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.9% and a total leverage ratio of 10.0% at March 31, 2022. At December 31, 2021, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.0%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.3% and the total leverage ratio was 10.1%.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.
The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.
Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.
Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.
The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.
About Equity Bancshares, Inc.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.
Unaudited Financial Tables
- Table 1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
- Table 2. Consolidated Balance Sheets
- Table 3. Selected Financial Highlights
- Table 4. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
- Table 5. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
- Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
TABLE 1. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|March 31,
2021
|Interest and dividend income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|36,306
|$
|34,942
|$
|37,581
|$
|33,810
|$
|31,001
|Securities, taxable
|5,391
|4,754
|3,920
|3,523
|3,799
|Securities, nontaxable
|655
|747
|655
|717
|724
|Federal funds sold and other
|300
|349
|290
|268
|288
|Total interest and dividend income
|42,652
|40,792
|42,446
|38,318
|35,812
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|1,722
|1,939
|1,881
|2,025
|2,410
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|33
|32
|24
|26
|22
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|9
|14
|10
|80
|65
|Subordinated debt
|1,599
|1,592
|1,556
|1,557
|1,556
|Total interest expense
|3,363
|3,577
|3,471
|3,688
|4,053
|Net interest income
|39,289
|37,215
|38,975
|34,630
|31,759
|Provision (reversal) for credit losses
|(412
|)
|(2,125
|)
|1,058
|(1,657
|)
|(5,756
|)
|Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses
|39,701
|39,340
|37,917
|36,287
|37,515
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and fees
|2,522
|2,471
|2,360
|2,169
|1,596
|Debit card income
|2,628
|2,633
|2,574
|2,679
|2,350
|Mortgage banking
|562
|722
|801
|848
|935
|Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance
|865
|1,060
|1,169
|676
|601
|Net gain on acquisition
|—
|—
|—
|663
|(78
|)
|Net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|40
|8
|381
|—
|17
|Other
|2,405
|2,305
|546
|2,065
|1,291
|Total non-interest income
|9,022
|9,199
|7,831
|9,100
|6,712
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|15,068
|15,119
|13,588
|12,769
|12,722
|Net occupancy and equipment
|3,170
|2,967
|2,475
|2,327
|2,368
|Data processing
|3,769
|3,867
|3,257
|3,474
|2,663
|Professional fees
|1,171
|1,565
|1,076
|999
|1,073
|Advertising and business development
|976
|1,129
|760
|799
|682
|Telecommunications
|470
|435
|439
|512
|580
|FDIC insurance
|180
|360
|465
|425
|415
|Courier and postage
|423
|389
|344
|327
|369
|Free nationwide ATM cost
|501
|515
|519
|513
|472
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|1,050
|1,080
|1,030
|1,030
|1,034
|Loan expense
|185
|308
|207
|181
|238
|Other real estate owned
|(1
|)
|617
|(342
|)
|(468
|)
|5
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|—
|372
|—
|—
|Merger expenses
|323
|4,562
|4,015
|460
|152
|Other
|2,174
|5,176
|2,484
|2,458
|2,108
|Total non-interest expense
|29,459
|38,089
|30,689
|25,806
|24,881
|Income (loss) before income tax
|19,264
|10,450
|15,059
|19,581
|19,346
|Provision for income taxes (benefit)
|3,614
|(16
|)
|3,286
|4,415
|4,271
|Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|15,650
|$
|10,466
|$
|11,773
|$
|15,166
|$
|15,075
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.94
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.82
|$
|1.06
|$
|1.04
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.80
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.02
|Weighted average common shares
|16,652,556
|16,865,167
|14,384,302
|14,356,958
|14,464,291
|Weighted average diluted common shares
|16,869,152
|17,141,174
|14,669,312
|14,674,838
|14,734,083
TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|March 31,
2022
|December 31,
2021
|September 30,
2021
|June 30,
2021
|March 31,
2021
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|89,764
|$
|259,131
|$
|141,645
|$
|138,869
|$
|136,190
|Federal funds sold
|286
|823
|673
|452
|498
|Cash and cash equivalents
|90,050
|259,954
|142,318
|139,321
|136,688
|Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks
|—
|—
|—
|—
|249
|Available-for-sale securities
|1,352,894
|1,327,442
|1,157,423
|1,041,613
|998,100
|Loans held for sale
|1,575
|4,214
|4,108
|6,183
|8,609
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)
|3,194,987
|3,107,262
|2,633,148
|2,763,227
|2,740,215
|Other real estate owned, net
|9,897
|9,523
|10,267
|10,861
|10,559
|Premises and equipment, net
|103,168
|104,038
|90,727
|90,876
|90,322
|Bank-owned life insurance
|120,928
|120,787
|103,431
|103,321
|102,645
|Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|19,890
|17,510
|14,540
|18,454
|15,174
|Interest receivable
|16,923
|18,048
|15,519
|15,064
|16,655
|Goodwill
|54,465
|54,465
|31,601
|31,601
|31,601
|Core deposit intangibles, net
|13,830
|14,879
|12,963
|13,993
|15,023
|Other
|100,016
|99,509
|47,223
|33,702
|30,344
|Total assets
|$
|5,078,623
|$
|5,137,631
|$
|4,263,268
|$
|4,268,216
|$
|4,196,184
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Deposits
|Demand
|$
|1,255,793
|$
|1,244,117
|$
|984,436
|$
|992,565
|$
|972,364
|Total non-interest-bearing deposits
|1,255,793
|1,244,117
|984,436
|992,565
|972,364
|Savings, NOW and money market
|2,511,478
|2,522,289
|2,092,849
|2,035,496
|2,074,261
|Time
|612,399
|653,598
|585,492
|659,494
|587,905
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,123,877
|3,175,887
|2,678,341
|2,694,990
|2,662,166
|Total deposits
|4,379,670
|4,420,004
|3,662,777
|3,687,555
|3,634,530
|Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements
|48,199
|56,006
|39,137
|47,184
|40,339
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|50,000
|—
|—
|9,208
|9,926
|Subordinated debt
|96,010
|95,885
|88,030
|87,908
|87,788
|Contractual obligations
|17,307
|17,692
|18,771
|4,469
|4,856
|Interest payable and other liabilities
|35,422
|47,413
|36,804
|18,897
|20,930
|Total liabilities
|4,626,608
|4,637,000
|3,845,519
|3,855,221
|3,798,369
|Commitments and contingent liabilities
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock
|204
|203
|178
|176
|175
|Additional paid-in capital
|480,106
|478,862
|392,321
|389,394
|387,939
|Retained earnings
|102,632
|88,324
|79,226
|68,625
|53,459
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
|(50,012
|)
|1,776
|9,475
|13,450
|12,019
|Treasury stock
|(80,915
|)
|(68,534
|)
|(63,451
|)
|(58,650
|)
|(55,777
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|452,015
|500,631
|417,749
|412,995
|397,815
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|5,078,623
|$
|5,137,631
|$
|4,263,268
|$
|4,268,216
|$
|4,196,184
|(1) Allowance for credit losses
|$
|47,590
|$
|48,365
|$
|52,763
|$
|51,834
|$
|55,525
TABLE 3. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Loans Held For Investment by Type
|Commercial real estate
|$
|1,552,134
|$
|1,486,148
|$
|1,308,707
|$
|1,261,214
|$
|1,218,537
|Commercial and industrial
|629,181
|567,497
|569,513
|732,126
|820,736
|Residential real estate
|613,928
|638,087
|490,633
|503,110
|438,503
|Agricultural real estate
|198,844
|198,330
|138,793
|129,020
|134,944
|Agricultural
|150,077
|166,975
|93,767
|97,912
|93,764
|Consumer
|98,413
|98,590
|84,498
|91,679
|89,256
|Total loans held-for-investment
|3,242,577
|3,155,627
|2,685,911
|2,815,061
|2,795,740
|Allowance for credit losses
|(47,590
|)
|(48,365
|)
|(52,763
|)
|(51,834
|)
|(55,525
|)
|Net loans held for investment
|$
|3,194,987
|$
|3,107,262
|$
|2,633,148
|$
|2,763,227
|$
|2,740,215
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|1.47
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.96
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.99
|%
|Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.82
|%
|1.18
|%
|2.78
|%
|2.09
|%
|2.30
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.74
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.67
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned
|1.15
|%
|2.07
|%
|2.76
|%
|2.36
|%
|2.50
|%
|Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital
|17.12
|%
|25.34
|%
|24.25
|%
|23.20
|%
|26.45
|%
|Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)
|Investment securities
|$
|1,397,421
|$
|1,330,267
|$
|1,061,178
|$
|986,986
|$
|947,453
|Total gross loans receivable
|3,195,787
|3,181,279
|2,748,202
|2,853,145
|2,736,918
|Interest-earning assets
|4,715,389
|4,713,817
|4,005,509
|3,964,633
|3,891,140
|Total assets
|5,108,120
|5,068,278
|4,275,298
|4,231,439
|4,143,752
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3,163,777
|3,101,657
|2,702,040
|2,656,052
|2,690,159
|Borrowings
|160,094
|165,941
|132,581
|171,658
|139,360
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,323,871
|3,267,598
|2,834,621
|2,827,710
|2,829,519
|Total deposits
|4,393,879
|4,342,732
|3,686,169
|3,624,950
|3,577,625
|Total liabilities
|4,615,521
|4,505,232
|3,852,419
|3,827,400
|3,748,114
|Total stockholders' equity
|492,599
|563,046
|422,879
|404,039
|395,638
|Tangible common equity*
|422,418
|501,860
|376,544
|356,705
|347,262
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
|1.24
|%
|0.82
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.48
|%
|Return on average assets before income tax and provision for loan losses*
|1.50
|%
|0.65
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.33
|%
|Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized
|12.88
|%
|7.37
|%
|11.05
|%
|15.06
|%
|15.45
|%
|Return on average equity before income tax and provision for loan losses*
|15.52
|%
|5.87
|%
|15.12
|%
|17.79
|%
|13.93
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized*
|15.85
|%
|8.97
|%
|13.27
|%
|17.98
|%
|18.57
|%
|Yield on loans annualized
|4.61
|%
|4.36
|%
|5.43
|%
|4.75
|%
|4.59
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized
|0.22
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.36
|%
|Cost of total deposits annualized
|0.16
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.27
|%
|Net interest margin annualized
|3.38
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.50
|%
|3.31
|%
|Efficiency ratio*
|60.36
|%
|72.25
|%
|56.65
|%
|58.85
|%
|64.18
|%
|Non-interest income / average assets
|0.72
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.66
|%
|Non-interest expense / average assets
|2.34
|%
|2.98
|%
|2.85
|%
|2.45
|%
|2.44
|%
|Capital Ratios
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|9.07
|%
|9.09
|%
|9.02
|%
|8.88
|%
|8.73
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|11.81
|%
|12.03
|%
|12.39
|%
|12.41
|%
|12.53
|%
|Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio
|12.43
|%
|12.67
|%
|12.90
|%
|12.93
|%
|13.08
|%
|Total Risk Based Capital Ratio
|15.66
|%
|15.96
|%
|16.63
|%
|16.74
|%
|17.02
|%
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|8.90
|%
|9.74
|%
|9.80
|%
|9.68
|%
|9.48
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets*
|7.63
|%
|8.48
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.68
|%
|8.44
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|8.60
|%
|13.05
|%
|9.96
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|27.47
|$
|29.87
|$
|29.08
|$
|28.76
|$
|27.66
|Tangible book value per common share*
|$
|23.24
|$
|25.65
|$
|25.90
|$
|25.51
|$
|24.34
|Tangible book value per diluted common share*
|$
|22.95
|$
|25.22
|$
|25.42
|$
|24.98
|$
|23.87
* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
TABLE 4. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|March 31, 2022
|March 31, 2021
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|575,563
|$
|7,761
|5.47
|%
|$
|803,012
|$
|9,234
|4.66
|%
|Commercial real estate
|1,190,128
|13,451
|4.58
|%
|971,825
|11,441
|4.77
|%
|Real estate construction
|342,536
|3,299
|3.91
|%
|255,677
|2,178
|3.45
|%
|Residential real estate
|632,581
|5,665
|3.63
|%
|394,329
|4,452
|4.58
|%
|Agricultural real estate
|202,145
|2,663
|5.34
|%
|140,875
|1,696
|4.88
|%
|Agricultural
|149,676
|2,316
|6.28
|%
|94,787
|1,037
|4.44
|%
|Consumer
|103,158
|1,151
|4.53
|%
|76,413
|963
|5.11
|%
|Total loans
|3,195,787
|36,306
|4.61
|%
|2,736,918
|31,001
|4.59
|%
|Securities
|Taxable securities
|1,285,942
|5,391
|1.70
|%
|839,349
|3,799
|1.84
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|111,479
|655
|2.38
|%
|108,104
|724
|2.72
|%
|Total securities
|1,397,421
|6,046
|1.75
|%
|947,453
|4,523
|1.94
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|122,181
|300
|1.00
|%
|206,769
|288
|0.56
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|4,715,389
|42,652
|3.67
|%
|$
|3,891,140
|35,812
|3.73
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Savings, NOW and money market deposits
|$
|2,534,102
|996
|0.16
|%
|$
|2,079,057
|971
|0.19
|%
|Time deposits
|629,675
|726
|0.47
|%
|611,102
|1,439
|0.96
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,163,777
|1,722
|0.22
|%
|2,690,159
|2,410
|0.36
|%
|FHLB advances
|9,943
|9
|0.38
|%
|10,013
|65
|2.63
|%
|Other borrowings
|150,151
|1,632
|4.41
|%
|129,347
|1,578
|4.95
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|3,323,871
|3,363
|0.41
|%
|$
|2,829,519
|4,053
|0.58
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|39,289
|$
|31,759
|Interest rate spread
|3.26
|%
|3.15
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.38
|%
|3.31
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
TABLE 5. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|For the three months ended
|For the three months ended
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Average Outstanding Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans (1)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|575,563
|$
|7,761
|5.47
|%
|$
|601,103
|$
|6,971
|4.60
|%
|Commercial real estate
|1,190,128
|13,451
|4.58
|%
|1,187,747
|13,732
|4.59
|%
|Real estate construction
|342,536
|3,299
|3.91
|%
|315,774
|3,062
|3.85
|%
|Residential real estate
|632,581
|5,665
|3.63
|%
|618,057
|5,174
|3.32
|%
|Agricultural real estate
|202,145
|2,663
|5.34
|%
|206,462
|2,919
|5.61
|%
|Agricultural
|149,676
|2,316
|6.28
|%
|151,589
|1,929
|5.05
|%
|Consumer
|103,158
|1,151
|4.53
|%
|100,547
|1,155
|4.56
|%
|Total loans
|3,195,787
|36,306
|4.61
|%
|3,181,279
|34,942
|4.36
|%
|Securities
|Taxable securities
|1,285,942
|5,391
|1.70
|%
|1,209,826
|4,754
|1.56
|%
|Nontaxable securities
|111,479
|655
|2.38
|%
|120,441
|747
|2.46
|%
|Total securities
|1,397,421
|6,046
|1.75
|%
|1,330,267
|5,501
|1.64
|%
|Federal funds sold and other
|122,181
|300
|1.00
|%
|202,271
|348
|0.68
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|4,715,389
|42,652
|3.67
|%
|$
|4,713,817
|40,791
|3.43
|%
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Savings, NOW and money market deposits
|$
|2,534,102
|996
|0.16
|%
|$
|2,418,492
|978
|0.16
|%
|Time deposits
|629,675
|726
|0.47
|%
|683,165
|962
|0.56
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,163,777
|1,722
|0.22
|%
|3,101,657
|1,940
|0.25
|%
|FHLB advances
|9,943
|9
|0.38
|%
|18,197
|15
|0.32
|%
|Other borrowings
|150,151
|1,632
|4.41
|%
|147,744
|1,624
|4.36
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|3,323,871
|3,363
|0.41
|%
|$
|3,267,598
|3,579
|0.43
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|39,289
|$
|37,212
|Interest rate spread
|3.26
|%
|3.00
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.38
|%
|3.13
|%
|(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
|(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period.
|(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis.
TABLE 6. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)
|As of and for the three months ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|452,015
|$
|500,631
|$
|417,749
|$
|412,995
|$
|397,815
|Less: goodwill
|54,465
|56,609
|31,601
|31,601
|31,601
|Less: core deposit intangibles, net
|13,830
|14,879
|12,963
|13,993
|15,023
|Less: mortgage servicing asset, net
|251
|276
|—
|—
|—
|Less: naming rights, net
|1,076
|1,087
|1,098
|1,109
|1,119
|Tangible common equity
|$
|382,393
|$
|427,780
|$
|372,087
|$
|366,292
|$
|350,072
|Common shares issued at period end
|16,454,966
|16,779,029
|14,365,785
|14,360,172
|14,383,913
|Diluted common shares outstanding at period end
|16,662,779
|17,050,115
|14,637,306
|14,664,603
|14,668,287
|Book value per common share
|$
|27.47
|$
|29.84
|$
|29.08
|$
|28.76
|$
|27.66
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|23.24
|$
|25.49
|$
|25.90
|$
|25.51
|$
|24.34
|Tangible book value per diluted common share
|$
|22.95
|$
|25.09
|$
|25.42
|$
|24.98
|$
|23.87
|Total assets
|$
|5,078,623
|$
|5,139,775
|$
|4,263,268
|$
|4,268,216
|$
|4,196,184
|Less: goodwill
|54,465
|56,609
|31,601
|31,601
|31,601
|Less: core deposit intangibles, net
|13,830
|14,879
|12,963
|13,993
|15,023
|Less: mortgage servicing asset, net
|251
|276
|—
|—
|—
|Less: naming rights, net
|1,076
|1,087
|1,098
|1,109
|1,119
|Tangible assets
|$
|5,009,001
|$
|5,066,924
|$
|4,217,606
|$
|4,221,513
|$
|4,148,441
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|8.90
|%
|9.74
|%
|9.80
|%
|9.68
|%
|9.48
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.63
|%
|8.44
|%
|8.82
|%
|8.68
|%
|8.44
|%
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|492,599
|$
|563,023
|$
|422,879
|$
|404,039
|$
|395,638
|Less: average intangible assets
|70,181
|61,209
|46,335
|47,334
|48,376
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|422,418
|$
|501,814
|$
|376,544
|$
|356,705
|$
|347,262
|Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|15,650
|$
|10,466
|$
|11,773
|$
|15,166
|$
|15,075
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,085
|1,116
|1,040
|1,041
|1,045
|Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization
|228
|234
|218
|219
|219
|Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|16,507
|$
|11,348
|$
|12,595
|$
|15,988
|$
|15,901
|Return on total average stockholders' equity (ROAE) annualized
|12.88
|%
|7.37
|%
|11.05
|%
|15.06
|%
|15.45
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized
|15.85
|%
|8.97
|%
|13.27
|%
|17.98
|%
|18.57
|%
|Non-interest expense
|$
|29,459
|$
|38,089
|$
|30,689
|$
|25,806
|$
|24,881
|Less: merger expense
|323
|4,562
|4,015
|460
|152
|Non-interest epense, excluding merge expense and loss on debt extinguishment
|$
|29,136
|$
|33,527
|$
|26,674
|$
|25,346
|$
|24,729
|Net interest income
|$
|39,289
|$
|37,215
|$
|38,975
|$
|34,630
|$
|31,759
|Non-interest income
|9,022
|9,199
|7,831
|9,100
|6,712
|Less: net gain on acquisition
|—
|—
|—
|663
|(78
|)
|Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|40
|8
|381
|—
|17
|Non-interest income, excluding gains (losses) from securities transactions
|$
|8,982
|$
|9,191
|$
|7,450
|$
|8,437
|$
|6,773
|Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding net gain on acquisition and net gains (losses) from securities transactions
|$
|48,271
|$
|46,406
|$
|46,425
|$
|43,067
|$
|38,532
|Non-interest expense to net interest income plus non-interest income
|60.98
|%
|82.06
|%
|65.57
|%
|59.01
|%
|64.67
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|60.36
|%
|72.25
|%
|57.46
|%
|58.85
|%
|64.18
|%
|Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders
|$
|15,650
|$
|10,466
|$
|11,773
|$
|15,166
|$
|15,075
|Add: income tax provision
|3,614
|(16
|)
|3,286
|4,415
|4,271
|Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses
|(412
|)
|(2,125
|)
|1,058
|(1,657
|)
|(5,756
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|18,852
|$
|8,325
|$
|16,117
|$
|17,924
|$
|13,590
|Total average assets
|$
|5,108,120
|$
|5,068,301
|$
|4,275,298
|$
|4,231,439
|$
|4,143,752
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|492,599
|$
|563,023
|$
|422,879
|$
|404,039
|$
|395,638
|Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized
|1.24
|%
|0.82
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.48
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.50
|%
|0.65
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.33
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity
|15.52
|%
|5.87
|%
|15.12
|%
|17.79
|%
|13.93
|%