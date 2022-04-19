Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results, Continued Organic Growth

Company’s expanding banking franchise earns net income of $15.7 million, sustains momentum following fourth quarter acquisitions

WICHITA, Kan., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (“Equity”, “the Company”, “we”, “us”, “our”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, reported net income of $15.7 million and $0.93 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“I’m pleased with the entrepreneurial spirit of our bankers, including our market leaders, bank leaders and our support and operations teams for their collaboration and their continued focus on our customers,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO. “We began 2022 as a franchise of nearly 70 bank locations in our four-state network and we’ve continued to sustain momentum in our first quarter with customers by being responsive and open, and providing additional products and services to our new communities.”

“Our first quarter reflects our approach as a brand, providing sophisticated and innovative solutions delivered with trusted expertise of bankers dedicated to local communities,” said Mr. Elliott. “As we continue to review opportunities to expand our brand via merger, our service and sales teams continue to boost organic growth, by delivering new solutions each and every day to our customers.”

Notable Items:

  • During the first quarter, the Company realized period over period growth in loans held for investment of 14.53% excluding the impact of PPP assets, effectively deploying excess cash balances from the end of the year into higher yielding asset classes.
  • The Company realized economic benefit of $5.7 million from the American State Bancshares and Almena State Bank acquisitions during the quarter as specific credits saw improvement resulting in release of specific reserves generated against these assets.  In addition to the release of specific reserves, the Company also reversed repurchase obligations associated with certain of these assets further benefiting income by $500 thousand.
  • The Company continued to successfully manage our problem asset portfolio to positive outcomes for the Company and its shareholders.  As compared to December 31, 2021, all non-performing ratios have improved in excess of 30%, while classified assets to regulatory capital has fallen to 17.1%, its lowest level since December 31, 2015.
  • The Company continued to position itself in the event of the realization of losses following economic turmoil domestically due in part to inflation and monetary policy as well as geopolitical concerns arising from Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
  • The Company continued to emphasize investor returns through repurchase of 384,383 shares during the quarter, at an average price of $32.21, as well as the continuation of our quarterly dividend program at $0.08 per share. Under the currently active repurchase program, the Company is authorized to purchase an additional 482,744 shares.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Net income allocable to common stockholders was $15.7 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $10.5 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $5.2 million. The increase for the first quarter of 2022 is primarily due to increases in loan and investment security interest income of $1.4 million and $545 thousand, respectively, and decreases in non-interest expenses of $8.6 million.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $39.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $37.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $2.1 million, or 5.6%.   The increase was mainly due to increasing yields on interest-earning assets with relatively unchanged yields on interest-bearing liabilities.   Loans were responsible for the majority of the increase in interest income, with a $14.5 million increase in average balance and a 25 basis point increase in yield. The cost of time deposits fell by 9 basis points during the quarter, moving from 0.56% at December 31, 2021 to 0.47% at March 31, 2022. Total yield on interest-earning assets increased 24 basis points, while total cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 2 basis points.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, there was a net release of $412 thousand from the allowance for credit losses recognized through the provision for credit losses as compared to a net release of $2.1 million from the allowance for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The net release of allowance for credit losses was mainly driven by decreases in specific reserves on purchased credit deteriorated loans due to improvement in credit quality during the quarter. Offsetting the reduction in allowance for loans specifically analyzed for impairment was an increase in general reserves driven by increasing loan balances as well as perceived risk associated with near term economic turmoil including significant inflation, supply chain concerns which are potentially exacerbated by geopolitical issues, and uncertainty around the impact of monetary policy on consumers and businesses. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we had net charge-offs of $362 thousand as compared to $7.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $9.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $9.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, or a decrease of 1.9%, quarter over quarter. The decrease was due to decreased income from the valuation of bank-owned life insurance of $195 thousand, insurance commissions and fees of $157 thousand, and mortgage banking revenue of $160 thousand, partially offset by an increase in fee income and other of $152 thousand and an increase of $104 thousand of income related to derivative transactions in the quarter ending March 31, 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $29.5 million as compared to $38.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The $8.6 million change was primarily due to decreases in merger expenses of $4.2 million and other non-interest expense of $3.0 million. The comparative change in other non-interest expense was primarily driven by a release of reserve for unfunded commitments of $1.0 million and a reduction in the cost of our solar investments of an additional $900 thousand.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2022, Equity’s allowance for credit losses to total loans had remained constant at 1.5%, as compared to December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $37.5 million as of March 31, 2022, or 0.7% of total assets, compared to $66.0 million at December 31, 2021, or 1.3% of total assets. Non-accrual loans were $20.7 million at March 31, 2022, as compared to $29.4 million at December 31, 2021. Total classified assets, including loans rated special mention or worse, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $94.2 million, or 17.1% of regulatory capital, down from $138.5 million, or 25.3% of regulatory capital as of December 31, 2021.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, non-performing assets decreased $28.5 million due to decreases in non-accrual loans of $8.7 million and other repossessed assets of $20.0 million. The decrease in non-accrual loans was largely due to $8.2 million in loans upgraded to accrual status during the quarter due to repayment performance and improvements in specific credit concerns. The change in other repossessed assets was primarily due to the sale of a group of assets that were moved to other repossessed assets in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Regulatory Capital

The Company’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.8%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.7% and the total leverage ratio was 9.1% at March 31, 2022.   At December 31, 2021, the Company’s common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 12.0%, the total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 16.0% and the total leverage ratio was 9.1%.

The Company’s subsidiary, Equity Bank, had a ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets of 13.7%, a ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets of 14.9% and a total leverage ratio of 10.0% at March 31, 2022.   At December 31, 2021, Equity Bank’s ratio of common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 14.0%, the ratio of total capital to risk-weighted assets was 15.3% and the total leverage ratio was 10.1%.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company’s results of operations in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), management periodically supplements this evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to provide the reader with additional perspectives on operating results, financial condition and performance trends, while facilitating comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures, rather, they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information.

The efficiency ratio is a common comparable metric used by banks to understand the expense structure relative to total revenue. In other words, for every dollar of total revenue recognized, how much of that dollar is expended. To improve the comparability of the ratio to our peers, non-core items are excluded. To improve transparency and acknowledging that banks are not consistent in their definition of the efficiency ratio, we include our calculation of this non-GAAP measure.

Return on average assets before income tax provision and provision for loan losses is a measure that the Company uses to understand fundamental operating performance before these expenses. Used as a ratio relative to average assets, we believe it demonstrates “core” performance and can be viewed as an alternative measure of how efficiently the Company services its asset base. Used as a ratio relative to average equity, it can function as an alternative measure of the Company’s earnings performance in relationship to its equity.

Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of intangible assets, net of deferred taxes, and their related amortization. These financial measures are useful for evaluating the performance of a business consistently, whether acquired or developed internally. Return on average tangible common equity is used by management and readers of our financial statements to understand how efficiently the Company is deploying its common equity. Companies that are able to demonstrate more efficient use of common equity are more likely to be viewed favorably by current and prospective investors.

The Company believes that disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures is both useful internally and is expected by our investors and analysts in order to understand the overall performance of the Company. Other companies may calculate and define their non-GAAP financial measures and supplemental data differently. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP measures and other performance ratios, as adjusted, are included in Table 6 in the following press release tables.

Conference Call and Webcast

Equity Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Elliott, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eric Newell, will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2022 first quarter results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time, 9:00 a.m. central time.

Investors, news media and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at investor.equitybank.com. On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, participants may also dial into the call toll-free at (844) 534-7311 from anywhere in the U.S. or (574) 990-1419 internationally, using conference ID no. 1392188.

Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. Presentation slides to pair with the call or webcast will be posted one hour prior to the call at investor.equitybank.com.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours following the close of the call until April 27, 2022, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 1392188 at investor.equitybank.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Equity Bank, offering a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgage loans, trust and wealth management services and treasury management services, while delivering the high-quality, relationship-based customer service of a community bank. Equity’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “EQBK.” Learn more at www.equitybank.com.

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Equity’s management with respect to, among other things, future events and Equity’s financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Equity’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Equity’s control. Accordingly, Equity cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although Equity believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Equity’s expectations include COVID-19 related impacts; competition from other financial institutions and bank holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; and similar variables. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Equity’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2022, and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Equity’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Equity’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Equity anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Equity does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, such as COVID-19, and it is not possible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us. In addition, Equity cannot assess the impact of each factor on Equity’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Equity or persons acting on Equity’s behalf may issue.

Investor Contact:

Chris Navratil
SVP, Finance
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(316) 612-6014
cnavratil@equitybank.com

Media Contact:

John J. Hanley
SVP, Senior Director of Marketing
Equity Bancshares, Inc.
(913) 583-8004
jhanley@equitybank.com

Unaudited Financial Tables

  • Table 1. Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income
  • Table 2. Consolidated Balance Sheets
  • Table 3. Selected Financial Highlights
  • Table 4. Quarter-To-Date Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 5. Quarter-Over-Quarter Net Interest Income Analysis
  • Table 6. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TABLE 1. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  As of and for the three months ended 
  March 31,
2022		  December 31,
2021		  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  March 31,
2021		 
Interest and dividend income                    
Loans, including fees $36,306  $34,942  $37,581  $33,810  $31,001 
Securities, taxable  5,391   4,754   3,920   3,523   3,799 
Securities, nontaxable  655   747   655   717   724 
Federal funds sold and other  300   349   290   268   288 
Total interest and dividend income  42,652   40,792   42,446   38,318   35,812 
Interest expense                    
Deposits  1,722   1,939   1,881   2,025   2,410 
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements  33   32   24   26   22 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  9   14   10   80   65 
Subordinated debt  1,599   1,592   1,556   1,557   1,556 
Total interest expense  3,363   3,577   3,471   3,688   4,053 
                     
Net interest income  39,289   37,215   38,975   34,630   31,759 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses  (412)  (2,125)  1,058   (1,657)  (5,756)
Net interest income after provision (reversal) for credit losses  39,701   39,340   37,917   36,287   37,515 
Non-interest income                    
Service charges and fees  2,522   2,471   2,360   2,169   1,596 
Debit card income  2,628   2,633   2,574   2,679   2,350 
Mortgage banking  562   722   801   848   935 
Increase in value of bank-owned life insurance  865   1,060   1,169   676   601 
Net gain on acquisition           663   (78)
Net gains (losses) from securities transactions  40   8   381      17 
Other  2,405   2,305   546   2,065   1,291 
Total non-interest income  9,022   9,199   7,831   9,100   6,712 
Non-interest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits  15,068   15,119   13,588   12,769   12,722 
Net occupancy and equipment  3,170   2,967   2,475   2,327   2,368 
Data processing  3,769   3,867   3,257   3,474   2,663 
Professional fees  1,171   1,565   1,076   999   1,073 
Advertising and business development  976   1,129   760   799   682 
Telecommunications  470   435   439   512   580 
FDIC insurance  180   360   465   425   415 
Courier and postage  423   389   344   327   369 
Free nationwide ATM cost  501   515   519   513   472 
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  1,050   1,080   1,030   1,030   1,034 
Loan expense  185   308   207   181   238 
Other real estate owned  (1)  617   (342)  (468)  5 
Loss on debt extinguishment        372       
Merger expenses  323   4,562   4,015   460   152 
Other  2,174   5,176   2,484   2,458   2,108 
Total non-interest expense  29,459   38,089   30,689   25,806   24,881 
Income (loss) before income tax  19,264   10,450   15,059   19,581   19,346 
Provision for income taxes (benefit)  3,614   (16)  3,286   4,415   4,271 
Net income (loss) and net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $15,650  $10,466  $11,773  $15,166  $15,075 
Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.94  $0.62  $0.82  $1.06  $1.04 
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.93  $0.61  $0.80  $1.03  $1.02 
Weighted average common shares  16,652,556   16,865,167   14,384,302   14,356,958   14,464,291 
Weighted average diluted common shares  16,869,152   17,141,174   14,669,312   14,674,838   14,734,083 
                     

TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  March 31,
2022		  December 31,
2021		  September 30,
2021		  June 30,
2021		  March 31,
2021		 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $89,764  $259,131  $141,645  $138,869  $136,190 
Federal funds sold  286   823   673   452   498 
Cash and cash equivalents  90,050   259,954   142,318   139,321   136,688 
Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks              249 
Available-for-sale securities  1,352,894   1,327,442   1,157,423   1,041,613   998,100 
Loans held for sale  1,575   4,214   4,108   6,183   8,609 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses(1)  3,194,987   3,107,262   2,633,148   2,763,227   2,740,215 
Other real estate owned, net  9,897   9,523   10,267   10,861   10,559 
Premises and equipment, net  103,168   104,038   90,727   90,876   90,322 
Bank-owned life insurance  120,928   120,787   103,431   103,321   102,645 
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock  19,890   17,510   14,540   18,454   15,174 
Interest receivable  16,923   18,048   15,519   15,064   16,655 
Goodwill  54,465   54,465   31,601   31,601   31,601 
Core deposit intangibles, net  13,830   14,879   12,963   13,993   15,023 
Other  100,016   99,509   47,223   33,702   30,344 
Total assets $5,078,623  $5,137,631  $4,263,268  $4,268,216  $4,196,184 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Deposits                    
Demand $1,255,793  $1,244,117  $984,436  $992,565  $972,364 
Total non-interest-bearing deposits  1,255,793   1,244,117   984,436   992,565   972,364 
Savings, NOW and money market  2,511,478   2,522,289   2,092,849   2,035,496   2,074,261 
Time  612,399   653,598   585,492   659,494   587,905 
Total interest-bearing deposits  3,123,877   3,175,887   2,678,341   2,694,990   2,662,166 
Total deposits  4,379,670   4,420,004   3,662,777   3,687,555   3,634,530 
Federal funds purchased and retail repurchase agreements  48,199   56,006   39,137   47,184   40,339 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  50,000         9,208   9,926 
Subordinated debt  96,010   95,885   88,030   87,908   87,788 
Contractual obligations  17,307   17,692   18,771   4,469   4,856 
Interest payable and other liabilities  35,422   47,413   36,804   18,897   20,930 
Total liabilities  4,626,608   4,637,000   3,845,519   3,855,221   3,798,369 
Commitments and contingent liabilities                    
Stockholders’ equity                    
Common stock  204   203   178   176   175 
Additional paid-in capital  480,106   478,862   392,321   389,394   387,939 
Retained earnings  102,632   88,324   79,226   68,625   53,459 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax  (50,012)  1,776   9,475   13,450   12,019 
Treasury stock  (80,915)  (68,534)  (63,451)  (58,650)  (55,777)
Total stockholders’ equity  452,015   500,631   417,749   412,995   397,815 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,078,623  $5,137,631  $4,263,268  $4,268,216  $4,196,184 
                     
(1) Allowance for credit losses $47,590  $48,365  $52,763  $51,834  $55,525 
                     

TABLE 3. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  As of and for the three months ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
Loans Held For Investment by Type                    
Commercial real estate $1,552,134  $1,486,148  $1,308,707  $1,261,214  $1,218,537 
Commercial and industrial  629,181   567,497   569,513   732,126   820,736 
Residential real estate  613,928   638,087   490,633   503,110   438,503 
Agricultural real estate  198,844   198,330   138,793   129,020   134,944 
Agricultural  150,077   166,975   93,767   97,912   93,764 
Consumer  98,413   98,590   84,498   91,679   89,256 
Total loans held-for-investment  3,242,577   3,155,627   2,685,911   2,815,061   2,795,740 
Allowance for credit losses  (47,590)  (48,365)  (52,763)  (51,834)  (55,525)
Net loans held for investment $3,194,987  $3,107,262  $2,633,148  $2,763,227  $2,740,215 
                     
                     
Asset Quality Ratios                    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans  1.47%  1.53%  1.96%  1.84%  1.99%
Past due or nonaccrual loans to total loans  0.82%  1.18%  2.78%  2.09%  2.30%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.74%  1.28%  1.74%  1.56%  1.67%
Nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned  1.15%  2.07%  2.76%  2.36%  2.50%
Classified assets to bank total regulatory capital  17.12%  25.34%  24.25%  23.20%  26.45%
                     
                     
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data (QTD Average)                    
Investment securities $1,397,421  $1,330,267  $1,061,178  $986,986  $947,453 
Total gross loans receivable  3,195,787   3,181,279   2,748,202   2,853,145   2,736,918 
Interest-earning assets  4,715,389   4,713,817   4,005,509   3,964,633   3,891,140 
Total assets  5,108,120   5,068,278   4,275,298   4,231,439   4,143,752 
Interest-bearing deposits  3,163,777   3,101,657   2,702,040   2,656,052   2,690,159 
Borrowings  160,094   165,941   132,581   171,658   139,360 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  3,323,871   3,267,598   2,834,621   2,827,710   2,829,519 
Total deposits  4,393,879   4,342,732   3,686,169   3,624,950   3,577,625 
Total liabilities  4,615,521   4,505,232   3,852,419   3,827,400   3,748,114 
Total stockholders' equity  492,599   563,046   422,879   404,039   395,638 
Tangible common equity*  422,418   501,860   376,544   356,705   347,262 
                     
                     
Performance ratios                    
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized  1.24%  0.82%  1.09%  1.44%  1.48%
Return on average assets before income tax and provision for loan losses*  1.50%  0.65%  1.50%  1.70%  1.33%
Return on average equity (ROAE) annualized  12.88%  7.37%  11.05%  15.06%  15.45%
Return on average equity before income tax and provision for loan losses*  15.52%  5.87%  15.12%  17.79%  13.93%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized*  15.85%  8.97%  13.27%  17.98%  18.57%
Yield on loans annualized  4.61%  4.36%  5.43%  4.75%  4.59%
Cost of interest-bearing deposits annualized  0.22%  0.25%  0.28%  0.31%  0.36%
Cost of total deposits annualized  0.16%  0.18%  0.20%  0.22%  0.27%
Net interest margin annualized  3.38%  3.13%  3.86%  3.50%  3.31%
Efficiency ratio*  60.36%  72.25%  56.65%  58.85%  64.18%
Non-interest income / average assets  0.72%  0.72%  0.73%  0.86%  0.66%
Non-interest expense / average assets  2.34%  2.98%  2.85%  2.45%  2.44%
                     
                     
Capital Ratios                    
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio  9.07%  9.09%  9.02%  8.88%  8.73%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio  11.81%  12.03%  12.39%  12.41%  12.53%
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio  12.43%  12.67%  12.90%  12.93%  13.08%
Total Risk Based Capital Ratio  15.66%  15.96%  16.63%  16.74%  17.02%
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  8.90%  9.74%  9.80%  9.68%  9.48%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*  7.63%  8.48%  8.82%  8.68%  8.44%
Dividend payout ratio  8.60%  13.05%  9.96%  0.00%  0.00%
Book value per common share $27.47  $29.87  $29.08  $28.76  $27.66 
Tangible book value per common share* $23.24  $25.65  $25.90  $25.51  $24.34 
Tangible book value per diluted common share* $22.95  $25.22  $25.42  $24.98  $23.87 
                     

* The value noted is considered a Non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures, see Table 8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TABLE 4. QUARTER-TO-DATE NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 For the three months ended  For the three months ended 
 March 31, 2022  March 31, 2021 
 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		  Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		 
Interest-earning assets                 
Loans (1)                 
Commercial and industrial$575,563 $7,761 5.47% $803,012 $9,234 4.66%
Commercial real estate 1,190,128  13,451 4.58%  971,825  11,441 4.77%
Real estate construction 342,536  3,299 3.91%  255,677  2,178 3.45%
Residential real estate 632,581  5,665 3.63%  394,329  4,452 4.58%
Agricultural real estate 202,145  2,663 5.34%  140,875  1,696 4.88%
Agricultural 149,676  2,316 6.28%  94,787  1,037 4.44%
Consumer 103,158  1,151 4.53%  76,413  963 5.11%
Total loans 3,195,787  36,306 4.61%  2,736,918  31,001 4.59%
Securities                 
Taxable securities 1,285,942  5,391 1.70%  839,349  3,799 1.84%
Nontaxable securities 111,479  655 2.38%  108,104  724 2.72%
Total securities 1,397,421  6,046 1.75%  947,453  4,523 1.94%
Federal funds sold and other 122,181  300 1.00%  206,769  288 0.56%
Total interest-earning assets$4,715,389  42,652 3.67% $3,891,140  35,812 3.73%
Interest-bearing liabilities                 
Savings, NOW and money market deposits$2,534,102  996 0.16% $2,079,057  971 0.19%
Time deposits 629,675  726 0.47%  611,102  1,439 0.96%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,163,777  1,722 0.22%  2,690,159  2,410 0.36%
FHLB advances 9,943  9 0.38%  10,013  65 2.63%
Other borrowings 150,151  1,632 4.41%  129,347  1,578 4.95%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$3,323,871  3,363 0.41% $2,829,519  4,053 0.58%
                  
Net interest income   $39,289       $31,759   
Interest rate spread      3.26%       3.15%
                  
Net interest margin (2)      3.38%       3.31%
                  
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. 
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. 
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. 
  

TABLE 5. QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

 For the three months ended  For the three months ended 
 March 31, 2022  December 31, 2021 
 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		  Average Outstanding Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average
Yield/Rate(3)(4)		 
Interest-earning assets                 
Loans (1)                 
Commercial and industrial$575,563 $7,761 5.47% $601,103 $6,971 4.60%
Commercial real estate 1,190,128  13,451 4.58%  1,187,747  13,732 4.59%
Real estate construction 342,536  3,299 3.91%  315,774  3,062 3.85%
Residential real estate 632,581  5,665 3.63%  618,057  5,174 3.32%
Agricultural real estate 202,145  2,663 5.34%  206,462  2,919 5.61%
Agricultural 149,676  2,316 6.28%  151,589  1,929 5.05%
Consumer 103,158  1,151 4.53%  100,547  1,155 4.56%
Total loans 3,195,787  36,306 4.61%  3,181,279  34,942 4.36%
Securities                 
Taxable securities 1,285,942  5,391 1.70%  1,209,826  4,754 1.56%
Nontaxable securities 111,479  655 2.38%  120,441  747 2.46%
Total securities 1,397,421  6,046 1.75%  1,330,267  5,501 1.64%
Federal funds sold and other 122,181  300 1.00%  202,271  348 0.68%
Total interest-earning assets$4,715,389  42,652 3.67% $4,713,817  40,791 3.43%
Interest-bearing liabilities                 
Savings, NOW and money market deposits$2,534,102  996 0.16% $2,418,492  978 0.16%
Time deposits 629,675  726 0.47%  683,165  962 0.56%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,163,777  1,722 0.22%  3,101,657  1,940 0.25%
FHLB advances 9,943  9 0.38%  18,197  15 0.32%
Other borrowings 150,151  1,632 4.41%  147,744  1,624 4.36%
Total interest-bearing liabilities$3,323,871  3,363 0.41% $3,267,598  3,579 0.43%
                  
Net interest income   $39,289       $37,212   
Interest rate spread      3.26%       3.00%
                  
Net interest margin (2)      3.38%       3.13%
                  
(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. 
(2) Net interest margin is calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average interest-earning assets for the period. 
(3) Tax exempt income is not included in the above table on a tax-equivalent basis. 
  

TABLE 6. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

  As of and for the three months ended 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2022  2021  2021  2021  2021 
                     
Total stockholders' equity $452,015  $500,631  $417,749  $412,995  $397,815 
Less: goodwill  54,465   56,609   31,601   31,601   31,601 
Less: core deposit intangibles, net  13,830   14,879   12,963   13,993   15,023 
Less: mortgage servicing asset, net  251   276          
Less: naming rights, net  1,076   1,087   1,098   1,109   1,119 
Tangible common equity $382,393  $427,780  $372,087  $366,292  $350,072 
Common shares issued at period end  16,454,966   16,779,029   14,365,785   14,360,172   14,383,913 
Diluted common shares outstanding at period end  16,662,779   17,050,115   14,637,306   14,664,603   14,668,287 
Book value per common share $27.47  $29.84  $29.08  $28.76  $27.66 
Tangible book value per common share $23.24  $25.49  $25.90  $25.51  $24.34 
Tangible book value per diluted common share $22.95  $25.09  $25.42  $24.98  $23.87 
                     
Total assets $5,078,623  $5,139,775  $4,263,268  $4,268,216  $4,196,184 
Less: goodwill  54,465   56,609   31,601   31,601   31,601 
Less: core deposit intangibles, net  13,830   14,879   12,963   13,993   15,023 
Less: mortgage servicing asset, net  251   276          
Less: naming rights, net  1,076   1,087   1,098   1,109   1,119 
Tangible assets $5,009,001  $5,066,924  $4,217,606  $4,221,513  $4,148,441 
Total stockholders' equity to total assets  8.90%  9.74%  9.80%  9.68%  9.48%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  7.63%  8.44%  8.82%  8.68%  8.44%
                     
Total average stockholders' equity $492,599  $563,023  $422,879  $404,039  $395,638 
Less: average intangible assets  70,181   61,209   46,335   47,334   48,376 
Average tangible common equity $422,418  $501,814  $376,544  $356,705  $347,262 
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $15,650  $10,466  $11,773  $15,166  $15,075 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,085   1,116   1,040   1,041   1,045 
Less: tax effect of intangible assets amortization  228   234   218   219   219 
Adjusted net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $16,507  $11,348  $12,595  $15,988  $15,901 
Return on total average stockholders' equity (ROAE) annualized  12.88%  7.37%  11.05%  15.06%  15.45%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE) annualized  15.85%  8.97%  13.27%  17.98%  18.57%
                     
Non-interest expense $29,459  $38,089  $30,689  $25,806  $24,881 
Less: merger expense  323   4,562   4,015   460   152 
Non-interest epense, excluding merge expense and loss on debt extinguishment $29,136  $33,527  $26,674  $25,346  $24,729 
Net interest income $39,289  $37,215  $38,975  $34,630  $31,759 
Non-interest income  9,022   9,199   7,831   9,100   6,712 
Less: net gain on acquisition           663   (78)
Less: net gains (losses) from securities transactions  40   8   381      17 
Non-interest income, excluding gains (losses) from securities transactions $8,982  $9,191  $7,450  $8,437  $6,773 
Net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding net gain on acquisition and net gains (losses) from securities transactions $48,271  $46,406  $46,425  $43,067  $38,532 
Non-interest expense to net interest income plus non-interest income  60.98%  82.06%  65.57%  59.01%  64.67%
Efficiency ratio  60.36%  72.25%  57.46%  58.85%  64.18%
Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $15,650  $10,466  $11,773  $15,166  $15,075 
Add: income tax provision  3,614   (16)  3,286   4,415   4,271 
Add: provision (reversal) of credit losses  (412)  (2,125)  1,058   (1,657)  (5,756)
Adjusted net income $18,852  $8,325  $16,117  $17,924  $13,590 
Total average assets $5,108,120  $5,068,301  $4,275,298  $4,231,439  $4,143,752 
Total average stockholders' equity $492,599  $563,023  $422,879  $404,039  $395,638 
Return on average assets (ROAA) annualized  1.24%  0.82%  1.09%  1.44%  1.48%
Adjusted return on average assets  1.50%  0.65%  1.50%  1.70%  1.33%
Adjusted return on average equity  15.52%  5.87%  15.12%  17.79%  13.93%
                     

