Judicial Candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch Encourages Residents to Volunteer for Earth Day – April 22nd

HILLSIDE, Ill., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friday, April 22 is Earth Day; Democratic judicial candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch is encouraging residents to celebrate this important conservation-focused holiday by volunteering in their local communities. Raines-Welch is also providing links and resources to help people locate community service opportunities and recycling centers in their communities.

"As a proponent of 'reduce, reuse and recycle', I encourage residents to be creative and see how used items can be upcycled," Raines-Welch said. "We must all work together to preserve and protect our land, air, water, soil and wildlife. Small steps like volunteering to clean up our local natural spaces or the responsible recycling of electronics can add up to a huge collective impact."



Raines-Welch is providing the following resource links:

The official Earth Day website provides information on the history and impact of this important day.

https://www.earthday.org/

The Illinois Prairie Path provides opportunities to volunteer locally, including an April 23rd clean-up day.

https://ipp.org/

Forest Preserves of Cook County volunteer opportunities:

https://fpdcc.com/celebrate-earth-day-with-the-forest-preserves/

The Sierra Club, Illinois Chapter provides information on a variety of activities and commemorations.

https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois

Residents are also encouraged to visit their town government’s website to learn about electronics recycling programs and options.

Raines-Welch conducts training programs helping organizations, businesses and government entities ensure they comply with important federal laws protecting people’s rights. She is a Commissioner of the Proviso Township Mental Health Board and a community volunteer for a variety of causes including autism awareness and support. If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman of color ever elected Judge from Cook County’s 4th Judicial Subcircuit.

The Democratic Primary Election is June 28, 2022. The 4th Subcircuit (map) in Chicago’s Western suburbs includes all of Lyons, Riverside and Stickney Townships, and portions of Leyden, Palos, Proviso, and Worth townships. Raines-Welch’s campaign website is www.RainesWelchForJudge.com.

