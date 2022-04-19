Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income of $127.4 million

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $127.4 million or $2.07 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 31% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2022:

Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2021

Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased by $796 million, or 9% on an annualized basis. Core loans increased by $486 million and niche loans increased by $310 million. PPP loans declined by $304 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments.

Total assets increased by $109 million totaling $50.3 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Total deposits increased by $124 million.

Net interest income increased by $3.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 as follows: Increased $16.7 million primarily due to earning asset growth and improvement in net interest margin. Decreased by approximately $6.7 million due to two fewer days in the first quarter of 2022. Decreased by $6.7 million due to less PPP interest income.

Net interest margin increased by six basis points primarily due to improved earning asset mix related to liquidity deployment and lower rates on interest bearing liabilities.

Recorded $2.5 million of net charge-offs or three basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $6.2 million of net charge-offs or seven basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.31% of the outstanding balance as of March 31, 2022, down from 1.33% as of December 31, 2021. See Table 11 for more information.

Non-performing loans decreased to 0.16% of total loans, as of March 31, 2022, down from 0.21% as of December 31, 2021.

Mortgage banking revenue increased to $77.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a $43.4 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to a $6.7 million increase recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Recorded net losses on investment securities of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 related to fair value changes in equity securities as compared to net losses of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) decreased slightly to $59.34 as of March 31, 2022 as compared to $59.64 as of December 31, 2021. The decline in tangible book value per common share was primarily driven by a decline in the market value of available-for-sale securities as of March 31, 2022, nearly offset by earnings in the quarter. See Table 17 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust kicked off 2022 with an impressive first quarter reporting record quarterly pre-tax, pre-provision income highlighted by continued expansion of net interest income. Our diversified loan book exhibited strong growth while credit quality remains extraordinarily good. The Company’s future prospects remain bright as we believe our asset sensitive interest rate position will allow us to capitalize on potentially rising interest rates. Wintrust reported net income of $127.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, up from $98.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) was a record level of $177.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $146.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced robust loan growth as loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $796 million or 9% on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2022. We continue to pick up new market share and grow organically as all of our material loan portfolios exhibited strong growth in the first quarter of 2022. We are still experiencing low commercial line of credit utilization and feel confident that we can continue to grow loans given our robust loan pipelines and diversified loan portfolio. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 83.6% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased by $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to earning asset growth and improvement in net interest margin. The expansion in net interest income is particularly impressive when considering there were two fewer days in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company’s robust loan growth has continued to more than offset the declining contribution from PPP loans. During the quarter we also improved our net interest margin and increased our quarterly net interest income run rate by increasing our investment portfolio by $1.2 billion.”

Mr. Wehmer stated, “We have maintained our asset sensitive interest rate position which we expect to benefit us as short term interest rates rise. Based on modeled contractual cash flows, including prepayment assumptions, approximately 80% of our current loan balances are projected to reprice or mature in the next 12 months. Further, we project that, assuming an immediate and parallel 25 basis point rate hike, the cumulative increase to net interest income in the subsequent 12 months is approximately $40-$50 million. Such projections incorporate a number of assumptions and could differ materially depending on various factors including competition and the macroeconomic environment.”

Mr. Wehmer noted, “We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $77.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan volumes originated for sale in the first quarter of 2022 were $896 million, down from $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a $43.4 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to a $6.7 million increase recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. We are focused on expanding our market share of purchase originations and finding efficiencies in our delivery channels to reduce costs in light of the challenging interest rate environment. Based on current market conditions, we expect that mortgage originations in the second quarter of 2022 will remain relatively similar to the first quarter of 2022.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "I am impressed that we have yet again, reset our record low level of non-performing loans at 0.16% of total loans, as of March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2022, we continued our practice of pursuing the resolution of non-performing credits and executed a loan sale that reduced non-performing loans by approximately $9 million with associated net charge-offs of $413,000. The first quarter of 2022 continued the trend of benign quarterly net charge-offs at $2.5 million and the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.1 million. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of March 31, 2022 is approximately 1.31% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our first quarter of 2022 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2022 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:



BALANCE SHEET

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $796 million as core loans increased by $486 million and niche loans increased by $310 million. See Table 1 for more information. As of March 31, 2022, virtually all of the PPP loan balances originated in 2020 were forgiven with only $40 million remaining on balance sheet of which nearly all are in the forgiveness process. Whereas, as of March 31, 2022, approximately 84% of PPP loan balances originated in 2021 were forgiven, 8% are in the forgiveness review or submission process and 8% have yet to apply for forgiveness. Also, during the first quarter of 2022 a portion of excess liquidity was deployed, increasing investments by $1.2 billion.

Total liabilities increased $115 million in the first quarter of 2022 resulting primarily from a $124 million increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $555 million increase in interest-bearing deposits partially offset by a $431 million decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 83.6%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources on a limited basis to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $299.3 million, an increase of $3.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The $3.3 million increase in net interest income in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to earning asset growth and improvement in net interest margin. Additionally, the net interest income growth occurred despite two fewer days in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decline of $6.7 million due to less PPP interest income. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $6.3 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.

Net interest margin was 2.60% (2.61% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.54% (2.55% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was due to a three basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a three basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 is primarily due to a two basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily due to lower repricing of time deposits. The three basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a shift in earning asset mix through liquidity deployment with increasing investment securities and decreasing levels of lower yielding liquidity management assets.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 7 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $301.3 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.6 million as compared to $299.7 million as of December 31, 2021. A provision for credit losses totaling $4.1 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $9.3 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021 is shown on Table 11 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $6.2 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as three basis points in the first quarter of 2022 on an annualized basis compared to seven basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2021. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.13% as of March 31, 2022, compared to 0.16% at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets totaled $63.5 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $78.7 million at December 31, 2021. Non-performing loans totaled $57.3 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at March 31, 2022 compared to $74.4 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. Other real estate owned (“OREO”) totaled $6.2 million at March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.9 million compared to $4.3 million at December 31, 2021. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue decreased by $1.1 million during the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily related to unfavorable equity market performance. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $24.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $43.4 million favorable mortgage servicing rights portfolio fair value adjustment as compared to a $6.7 million favorable adjustment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was partially offset by a $13.6 million decline in production revenue. Loans originated for sale were $896 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $403 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 47% in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to 48% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the first quarter of 2022, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the fair value adjustment increase of $43.4 million and capitalization of $14.4 million. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in value of $6.0 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio.

The Company recorded $3.7 million of fees from covered call options in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio by using fees generated from these options to compensate for net interest margin compression. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

Trading gains totaled $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to a gain of $206,000 recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. Trading gains in the first quarter of 2022 relate primarily to a favorable market value adjustment on an interest rate cap derivative held as an economic hedge for potentially rising interest rates.

The Company recognized net losses on investment securities of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to net losses of $1.1 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net operating lease income totaled $15.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The $1.3 million increase in the first quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to increased gains on sale of lease assets as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 14 and 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The $5.2 million increase is primarily related to increased salary and incentive compensation expense, partially offset by lower commissions expense due to declining mortgage production.

Software and equipment expense totaled $22.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $898,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to accelerated depreciation recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to the reduction in the useful life of a software asset that is planned to be replaced as we continue to make upgrades to our digital customer experience.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by $2.1 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily related to lower media advertising costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

The Company recorded a net OREO gain of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to a net gain of $641,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The net gains are primarily attributable to the sale of OREO properties during the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.

Miscellaneous expense in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by $1.2 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $46.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $38.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates were 26.65% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 27.94% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded excess tax benefits of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to excess tax benefits of $866,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2022, this unit expanded its loan portfolio. The segment’s net interest income increased in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 due to growth in earning assets and an increased net interest margin.

Mortgage banking revenue was $77.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $24.1 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $549,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained robust as of March 31, 2022 indicating momentum for continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2022.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.4 billion during the first quarter of 2022 and average balances increased by $551.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance was unchanged in the first quarter of 2022, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $2.4 billion as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, effectively unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $31.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Decreases in wealth management revenue were primarily due to unfavorable equity market performance during the first quarter of 2022. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $35.8 billion of assets under administration, which included $6.7 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $274 million increase from the $35.5 billion of assets under administration at December 31, 2021.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Insurance Agency Loan Portfolio

On November 15, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets from The Allstate Corporation (“Allstate”). Through this business combination, the Company acquired approximately $581.6 million of loans, net of allowance for credit losses measured on the acquisition date. The loan portfolio was comprised of approximately 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally. In addition to acquiring the loans, the Company became the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. In connection with the loan acquisition, a team of Allstate agency lending specialists joined the Company, to augment and expand Wintrust’s existing insurance agency finance business. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9.3 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2021 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

% or(1)

basis point

(bp) change

from

4th Quarter

2021 % or

basis point

(bp) change

from

1st Quarter

2021 Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Net income $ 127,391 $ 98,757 $ 153,148 29 % (17 ) % Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2) 177,786 146,344 161,512 21 10 Net income per common share – diluted 2.07 1.58 2.54 31 (19 ) Cash dividends declared per common share 0.34 0.31 0.31 10 10 Net revenue(3) 462,084 429,743 448,401 8 3 Net interest income 299,294 295,976 261,895 1 14 Net interest margin 2.60 % 2.54 % 2.53 % 6 bps 7 bps Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 2.61 2.55 2.54 6 7 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.00 1.21 0.90 (21 ) 10 Return on average assets 1.04 0.80 1.38 24 (34 ) Return on average common equity 11.94 9.05 15.80 289 (386 ) Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 14.48 11.04 19.49 344 (501 ) At end of period Total assets $ 50,250,661 $ 50,142,143 $ 45,682,202 1 % 10 % Total loans(5) 35,280,547 34,789,104 33,171,233 6 6 Total deposits 42,219,322 42,095,585 37,872,652 1 11 Total shareholders’ equity 4,492,256 4,498,688 4,252,511 (1 ) 6

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.

(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period): Total assets $ 50,250,661 $ 50,142,143 $ 47,832,271 $ 46,738,450 $ 45,682,202 Total loans(1) 35,280,547 34,789,104 33,264,043 32,911,187 33,171,233 Total deposits 42,219,322 42,095,585 39,952,558 38,804,616 37,872,652 Total shareholders’ equity 4,492,256 4,498,688 4,410,317 4,339,011 4,252,511 Selected Statements of Income Data: Net interest income $ 299,294 $ 295,976 $ 287,496 $ 279,590 $ 261,895 Net revenue(2) 462,084 429,743 423,970 408,963 448,401 Net income 127,391 98,757 109,137 105,109 153,148 Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3) 177,786 146,344 141,826 128,851 161,512 Net income per common share – Basic 2.11 1.61 1.79 1.72 2.57 Net income per common share – Diluted 2.07 1.58 1.77 1.70 2.54 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.34 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin 2.60 % 2.54 % 2.58 % 2.62 % 2.53 % Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 2.61 2.55 2.59 2.63 2.54 Non-interest income to average assets 1.33 1.08 1.15 1.13 1.68 Non-interest expense to average assets 2.33 2.29 2.37 2.45 2.59 Net overhead ratio(4) 1.00 1.21 1.22 1.32 0.90 Return on average assets 1.04 0.80 0.92 0.92 1.38 Return on average common equity 11.94 9.05 10.31 10.24 15.80 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3) 14.48 11.04 12.62 12.62 19.49 Average total assets $ 49,501,844 $ 49,118,777 $ 47,192,510 $ 45,946,751 $ 44,988,733 Average total shareholders’ equity 4,500,460 4,433,953 4,343,915 4,256,778 4,164,890 Average loans to average deposits ratio 83.8 % 81.7 % 83.8 % 86.7 % 87.1 % Period-end loans to deposits ratio 83.6 82.6 83.3 84.8 87.6 Common Share Data at end of period: Market price per common share $ 92.93 $ 90.82 $ 80.37 $ 75.63 $ 75.80 Book value per common share 71.26 71.62 70.19 68.81 67.34 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3) 59.34 59.64 58.32 56.92 55.42 Common shares outstanding 57,253,214 57,054,091 56,956,026 57,066,677 57,023,273 Other Data at end of period: Tier 1 leverage ratio(5) 8.1 % 8.0 % 8.1 % 8.2 % 8.2 % Risk-based capital ratios: Tier 1 capital ratio(5) 9.5 9.6 9.9 10.1 10.2 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5) 8.6 8.6 8.9 9.0 9.0 Total capital ratio(5) 11.6 11.6 12.1 12.4 12.6 Allowance for credit losses(6) $ 301,327 $ 299,731 $ 296,138 $ 304,121 $ 321,308 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans 0.85 % 0.86 % 0.89 % 0.92 % 0.97 % Number of: Bank subsidiaries 15 15 15 15 15 Banking offices 174 173 172 172 182

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

(2) Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.

(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.

(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 462,516 $ 411,150 $ 462,244 $ 434,957 $ 426,325 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 700,056 700,055 55 52 52 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 4,013,597 5,372,603 5,232,315 4,707,415 3,348,794 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2,998,898 2,327,793 2,373,478 2,188,608 2,430,749 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,435,729 2,942,285 2,736,722 2,498,232 2,166,419 Trading account securities 852 1,061 1,103 2,667 951 Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 92,689 90,511 88,193 86,316 90,338 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 136,163 135,378 135,408 136,625 135,881 Brokerage customer receivables 22,888 26,068 26,378 23,093 19,056 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 606,545 817,912 925,312 984,994 1,260,193 Loans, net of unearned income 35,280,547 34,789,104 33,264,043 32,911,187 33,171,233 Allowance for loan losses (250,539 ) (247,835 ) (248,612 ) (261,089 ) (277,709 ) Net loans 35,030,008 34,541,269 33,015,431 32,650,098 32,893,524 Premises, software and equipment, net 761,213 766,405 748,872 752,375 760,522 Lease investments, net 240,656 242,082 243,933 219,023 238,984 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 1,066,750 1,084,115 1,166,917 1,185,811 1,230,362 Trade date securities receivable — — — 189,851 — Goodwill 655,402 655,149 645,792 646,336 646,017 Other acquisition-related intangible assets 26,699 28,307 30,118 31,997 34,035 Total assets $ 50,250,661 $ 50,142,143 $ 47,832,271 $ 46,738,450 $ 45,682,202 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 13,748,918 $ 14,179,980 $ 13,255,417 $ 12,796,110 $ 12,297,337 Interest-bearing 28,470,404 27,915,605 26,697,141 26,008,506 25,575,315 Total deposits 42,219,322 42,095,585 39,952,558 38,804,616 37,872,652 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,241,071 1,241,071 1,241,071 1,241,071 1,228,436 Other borrowings 482,516 494,136 504,527 518,493 516,877 Subordinated notes 437,033 436,938 436,811 436,719 436,595 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Trade date securities payable 437 — 1,348 — 995 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,124,460 1,122,159 1,032,073 1,144,974 1,120,570 Total liabilities 45,758,405 45,643,455 43,421,954 42,399,439 41,429,691 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 412,500 Common stock 59,091 58,892 58,794 58,770 58,727 Surplus 1,698,093 1,685,572 1,674,062 1,669,002 1,663,008 Treasury stock (109,903 ) (109,903 ) (109,903 ) (100,363 ) (100,363 ) Retained earnings 2,548,474 2,447,535 2,373,447 2,288,969 2,208,535 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (115,999 ) 4,092 1,417 10,133 10,104 Total shareholders’ equity 4,492,256 4,498,688 4,410,317 4,339,011 4,252,511 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 50,250,661 $ 50,142,143 $ 47,832,271 $ 46,738,450 $ 45,682,202

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 285,698 $ 289,140 $ 285,587 $ 284,701 $ 274,100 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6,087 7,234 7,716 8,183 9,036 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,687 2,254 2,000 1,153 1,199 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 431 173 — — — Investment securities 32,398 27,210 25,189 23,623 19,264 Trading account securities 5 4 3 1 2 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,772 1,776 1,777 1,769 1,745 Brokerage customer receivables 174 188 185 149 123 Total interest income 328,252 327,979 322,457 319,579 305,469 Interest expense Interest on deposits 14,854 16,572 19,305 24,298 27,944 Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,816 4,923 4,931 4,887 4,840 Interest on other borrowings 2,239 2,250 2,501 2,568 2,609 Interest on subordinated notes 5,482 5,514 5,480 5,512 5,477 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 1,567 2,744 2,744 2,724 2,704 Total interest expense 28,958 32,003 34,961 39,989 43,574 Net interest income 299,294 295,976 287,496 279,590 261,895 Provision for credit losses 4,106 9,299 (7,916 ) (15,299 ) (45,347 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 295,188 286,677 295,412 294,889 307,242 Non-interest income Wealth management 31,394 32,489 31,531 30,690 29,309 Mortgage banking 77,231 53,138 55,794 50,584 113,494 Service charges on deposit accounts 15,283 14,734 14,149 13,249 12,036 (Losses) gains on investment securities, net (2,782 ) (1,067 ) (2,431 ) 1,285 1,154 Fees from covered call options 3,742 1,128 1,157 1,388 — Trading gains (losses), net 3,889 206 58 (438 ) 419 Operating lease income, net 15,475 14,204 12,807 12,240 14,440 Other 18,558 18,935 23,409 20,375 15,654 Total non-interest income 162,790 133,767 136,474 129,373 186,506 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 172,355 167,131 170,912 172,817 180,809 Software and equipment 22,810 23,708 22,029 20,866 20,912 Operating lease equipment depreciation 9,708 10,147 10,013 9,949 10,771 Occupancy, net 17,824 18,343 18,158 17,687 19,996 Data processing 7,505 7,207 7,104 6,920 6,048 Advertising and marketing 11,924 13,981 13,443 11,305 8,546 Professional fees 8,401 7,551 7,052 7,304 7,587 Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,609 1,811 1,877 2,039 2,007 FDIC insurance 7,729 7,317 6,750 6,405 6,558 OREO expense, net (1,032 ) (641 ) (1,531 ) 769 (251 ) Other 25,465 26,844 26,337 24,051 23,906 Total non-interest expense 284,298 283,399 282,144 280,112 286,889 Income before taxes 173,680 137,045 149,742 144,150 206,859 Income tax expense 46,289 38,288 40,605 39,041 53,711 Net income $ 127,391 $ 98,757 $ 109,137 $ 105,109 $ 153,148 Preferred stock dividends 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 6,991 Net income applicable to common shares $ 120,400 $ 91,766 $ 102,146 $ 98,118 $ 146,157 Net income per common share - Basic $ 2.11 $ 1.61 $ 1.79 $ 1.72 $ 2.57 Net income per common share - Diluted $ 2.07 $ 1.58 $ 1.77 $ 1.70 $ 2.54 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,196 57,022 57,000 57,049 56,904 Dilutive potential common shares 862 976 753 726 681 Average common shares and dilutive common shares 58,058 57,998 57,753 57,775 57,585

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From(2) (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2021(1) Mar 31,

2021 Balance: Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies $ 296,548 $ 473,102 $ 570,663 $ 633,006 $ 890,749 NM (67 )% Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 309,997 344,810 354,649 351,988 369,444 (41 ) (16 ) Total mortgage loans held-for-sale $ 606,545 $ 817,912 $ 925,312 $ 984,994 $ 1,260,193 NM (52 )% Core loans: Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 5,348,266 $ 5,346,084 $ 4,953,769 $ 4,650,607 $ 4,630,795 0 % 15 % Asset-based lending 1,365,297 1,299,869 1,066,376 892,109 720,772 20 89 Municipal 533,357 536,498 524,192 511,094 493,417 (2 ) 8 Leases 1,481,368 1,454,099 1,365,281 1,357,036 1,290,778 8 15 Commercial real estate Residential construction 57,037 51,464 49,754 55,735 72,058 44 (21 ) Commercial construction 1,055,972 1,034,988 1,038,034 1,090,447 1,040,631 8 1 Land 283,397 269,752 255,927 239,067 240,635 21 18 Office(3) 1,273,705 1,285,686 1,269,746 1,220,658 1,131,472 (4 ) 13 Industrial(3) 1,668,516 1,585,808 1,490,358 1,434,377 1,152,522 21 45 Retail(3) 1,395,021 1,429,567 1,462,101 1,455,638 1,198,025 (10 ) 16 Multi-family(3) 2,175,875 2,043,754 2,038,526 1,984,582 1,739,521 26 25 Mixed use and other(3) 1,325,551 1,289,267 1,281,268 1,197,865 1,969,915 11 (33 ) Home equity 321,435 335,155 347,662 369,806 390,253 (17 ) (18 ) Residential real estate Residential real estate loans for investment 1,749,889 1,606,271 1,520,750 1,479,507 1,370,132 36 28 Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 13,520 22,707 18,847 44,333 45,508 NM (70 ) Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 36,576 8,121 8,139 6,445 6,333 NM NM Total core loans $ 20,084,782 $ 19,599,090 $ 18,690,730 $ 17,989,306 $ 17,492,767 10 % 15 % Niche loans: Commercial Franchise $ 1,181,761 $ 1,227,234 $ 1,176,569 $ 1,060,468 $ 1,128,493 (15 )% 5 % Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 261,847 359,818 468,162 529,867 587,868 NM (55 ) Community Advantage - homeowners association 324,383 308,286 291,153 287,689 272,222 21 19 Insurance agency lending 833,720 813,897 260,482 273,999 290,880 10 NM Premium Finance receivables U.S. property & casualty insurance 4,271,828 4,178,474 3,921,289 3,805,504 3,342,730 9 28 Canada property & casualty insurance 665,580 677,013 695,688 716,367 615,813 (7 ) 8 Life insurance 7,354,163 7,042,810 6,655,453 6,359,556 6,111,495 18 20 Consumer and other 48,519 24,199 22,529 9,024 35,983 NM 35 Total niche loans $ 14,941,801 $ 14,631,731 $ 13,491,325 $ 13,042,474 $ 12,385,484 9 % 21 % Commercial PPP loans: Originated in 2020 $ 40,016 $ 74,412 $ 172,849 $ 656,502 $ 2,049,342 NM (98 )% Originated in 2021 213,948 483,871 909,139 1,222,905 1,243,640 NM (83 ) Total commercial PPP loans $ 253,964 $ 558,283 $ 1,081,988 $ 1,879,407 $ 3,292,982 NM (92 )% Total loans, net of unearned income $ 35,280,547 $ 34,789,104 $ 33,264,043 $ 32,911,187 $ 33,171,233 6 % 6 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) NM - Not meaningful.

(3) As a result of a review of the composition of borrowers within the mixed use and other loan portfolio, the Company identified certain loans that would be more precisely classified within a separate class of non-construction commercial real estate. This change in classification was based on related collateral and source of repayment of the underlying loan. Balances within such categories were also updated as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 in the table above for comparison purposes.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

% Growth From (Dollars in thousands) Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2021(1) Mar 31,

2021 Balance: Non-interest-bearing $ 13,748,918 $ 14,179,980 $ 13,255,417 $ 12,796,110 $ 12,297,337 (12 )% 12 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 4,571,484 4,158,871 3,769,825 3,625,538 3,562,312 40 28 Wealth management deposits(2) 5,402,271 4,491,795 4,177,820 4,399,303 4,274,527 82 26 Money market 10,671,424 11,449,469 10,757,654 9,843,390 9,236,434 (28 ) 16 Savings 4,089,230 3,846,681 3,861,296 3,776,400 3,690,892 26 11 Time certificates of deposit 3,735,995 3,968,789 4,130,546 4,363,875 4,811,150 (24 ) (22 ) Total deposits $ 42,219,322 $ 42,095,585 $ 39,952,558 $ 38,804,616 $ 37,872,652 1 % 11 % Mix: Non-interest-bearing 32 % 34 % 33 % 33 % 32 % NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 11 10 9 9 9 Wealth management deposits(2) 13 11 11 11 11 Money market 25 27 27 25 25 Savings 10 9 10 10 10 Time certificates of deposit 9 9 10 12 13 Total deposits 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

(1) Annualized.

(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS

As of March 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time

Certificates of

Deposit Weighted-Average

Rate of Maturing

Time Certificates

of Deposit(1) 1-3 months $ 777,783 0.35 % 4-6 months 730,262 0.38 7-9 months 686,898 0.39 10-12 months 564,328 0.40 13-18 months 521,500 0.38 19-24 months 297,563 0.48 24+ months 157,661 0.53 Total $ 3,735,995 0.39 %

(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

Average Balance for three months ended, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $ 4,563,726 $ 6,148,165 $ 5,112,720 $ 3,844,355 $ 4,230,886 Investment securities(2) 6,378,022 5,317,351 5,065,593 4,771,403 3,944,676 FHLB and FRB stock 135,912 135,414 136,001 136,324 135,758 Liquidity management assets(3) 11,077,660 11,600,930 10,314,314 8,752,082 8,311,320 Other earning assets(3)(4) 25,192 28,298 28,238 23,354 20,370 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 664,019 827,672 871,824 991,011 1,151,848 Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5) 34,830,520 33,677,777 32,985,445 33,085,174 32,442,927 Total earning assets(3) 46,597,391 46,134,677 44,199,821 42,851,621 41,926,465 Allowance for loan and investment security losses (253,080 ) (254,874 ) (269,963 ) (285,686 ) (327,080 ) Cash and due from banks 481,634 468,331 425,000 470,566 366,413 Other assets 2,675,899 2,770,643 2,837,652 2,910,250 3,022,935 Total assets $ 49,501,844 $ 49,118,777 $ 47,192,510 $ 45,946,751 $ 44,988,733 NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,287,228 $ 3,962,739 $ 3,757,677 $ 3,626,424 $ 3,493,451 Wealth management deposits 4,427,301 4,514,319 4,672,402 4,369,998 4,156,398 Money market accounts 11,353,348 11,274,230 10,027,424 9,547,167 9,335,920 Savings accounts 3,904,299 3,766,037 3,851,523 3,728,271 3,587,566 Time deposits 3,861,371 4,058,282 4,236,317 4,632,796 4,875,392 Interest-bearing deposits 27,833,547 27,575,607 26,545,343 25,904,656 25,448,727 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,241,071 1,241,073 1,241,073 1,235,142 1,228,433 Other borrowings 494,267 501,933 512,785 525,924 518,188 Subordinated notes 436,966 436,861 436,746 436,644 436,532 Junior subordinated debentures 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 253,566 Total interest-bearing liabilities 30,259,417 30,009,040 28,989,513 28,355,932 27,885,446 Non-interest-bearing deposits 13,734,064 13,640,270 12,834,084 12,246,274 11,811,194 Other liabilities 1,007,903 1,035,514 1,024,998 1,087,767 1,127,203 Equity 4,500,460 4,433,953 4,343,915 4,256,778 4,164,890 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 49,501,844 $ 49,118,777 $ 47,192,510 $ 45,946,751 $ 44,988,733 Net free funds/contribution(6) $ 16,337,974 $ 16,125,637 $ 15,210,308 $ 14,495,689 $ 14,041,019

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.

(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.

(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.

(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.

(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

Net Interest Income for three months ended, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest income: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $ 2,118 $ 2,427 $ 2,000 $ 1,153 $ 1,199 Investment securities 32,863 27,696 25,681 24,117 19,764 FHLB and FRB stock 1,772 1,776 1,777 1,769 1,745 Liquidity management assets(1) 36,753 31,899 29,458 27,039 22,708 Other earning assets(1) 181 194 188 150 125 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6,087 7,234 7,716 8,183 9,036 Loans, net of unearned income(1) 286,125 289,557 285,998 285,116 274,484 Total interest income $ 329,146 $ 328,884 $ 323,360 $ 320,488 $ 306,353 Interest expense: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $ 849 $ 774 $ 767 $ 736 $ 901 Wealth management deposits 7,098 7,595 7,888 7,686 7,351 Money market accounts 2,609 2,604 2,342 2,795 2,865 Savings accounts 336 345 406 402 430 Time deposits 3,962 5,254 7,902 12,679 16,397 Interest-bearing deposits 14,854 16,572 19,305 24,298 27,944 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,816 4,923 4,931 4,887 4,840 Other borrowings 2,239 2,250 2,501 2,568 2,609 Subordinated notes 5,482 5,514 5,480 5,512 5,477 Junior subordinated debentures 1,567 2,744 2,744 2,724 2,704 Total interest expense $ 28,958 $ 32,003 $ 34,961 $ 39,989 $ 43,574 Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (894 ) (905 ) (903 ) (909 ) (884 ) Net interest income (GAAP)(2) 299,294 295,976 287,496 279,590 261,895 Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 894 905 903 909 884 Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) $ 300,188 $ 296,881 $ 288,399 $ 280,499 $ 262,779

(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.

(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

Net Interest Margin for three months ended, Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Yield earned on: Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.12 % 0.11 % Investment securities 2.09 2.07 2.01 2.03 2.03 FHLB and FRB stock 5.29 5.20 5.18 5.20 5.21 Liquidity management assets 1.35 1.09 1.13 1.24 1.11 Other earning assets 2.91 2.71 2.64 2.59 2.50 Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3.72 3.47 3.51 3.31 3.18 Loans, net of unearned income 3.33 3.41 3.44 3.46 3.43 Total earning assets 2.86 % 2.83 % 2.90 % 3.00 % 2.96 % Rate paid on: NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.10 % Wealth management deposits 0.65 0.67 0.67 0.71 0.72 Money market accounts 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.12 0.12 Savings accounts 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.05 Time deposits 0.42 0.51 0.74 1.10 1.36 Interest-bearing deposits 0.22 0.24 0.29 0.38 0.45 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.57 1.57 1.58 1.59 1.60 Other borrowings 1.84 1.78 1.94 1.96 2.04 Subordinated notes 5.02 5.05 5.02 5.05 5.02 Junior subordinated debentures 2.47 4.23 4.23 4.25 4.27 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.48 % 0.56 % 0.63 % Interest rate spread(1)(2) 2.47 % 2.41 % 2.42 % 2.44 % 2.33 % Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Net free funds/contribution(3) 0.14 0.14 0.17 0.19 0.21 Net interest margin (GAAP)(2) 2.60 % 2.54 % 2.58 % 2.62 % 2.53 % Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 2.61 % 2.55 % 2.59 % 2.63 % 2.54 %

(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Mar 31, 2022 21.4 % 11.0 % (11.3 )% Dec 31, 2021 25.3 12.4 (8.5 ) Sep 30, 2021 24.3 11.5 (7.8 ) Jun 30, 2021 24.6 11.7 (6.9 ) Mar 31, 2021 22.0 10.2 (7.2 )

Ramp Scenario +200

Basis

Points +100

Basis

Points -100

Basis

Points Mar 31, 2022 11.2 % 5.8 % (7.1 )% Dec 31, 2021 13.9 6.9 (5.6 ) Sep 30, 2021 10.8 5.4 (3.8 ) Jun 30, 2021 11.4 5.8 (3.3 ) Mar 31, 2021 10.7 5.4 (3.6 )

TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

Loans repricing or maturity period As of March 31, 2022 One year or

less From one to

five years From five to

fifteen years After fifteen

years Total (In thousands) Commercial Fixed rate $ 459,243 $ 2,128,103 $ 1,317,788 $ 11,690 $ 3,916,824 Fixed rate - PPP 14,053 239,911 — — 253,964 Variable rate 7,410,135 2,985 55 — 7,413,175 Total commercial $ 7,883,431 $ 2,370,999 $ 1,317,843 $ 11,690 $ 11,583,963 Commercial real estate Fixed rate 445,996 2,464,523 528,599 38,784 3,477,902 Variable rate 5,740,276 16,896 — — 5,757,172 Total commercial real estate $ 6,186,272 $ 2,481,419 $ 528,599 $ 38,784 $ 9,235,074 Home equity Fixed rate 13,341 3,596 7 40 16,984 Variable rate 304,451 — — — 304,451 Total home equity $ 317,792 $ 3,596 $ 7 $ 40 $ 321,435 Residential real estate Fixed rate 15,634 5,566 29,696 925,814 976,710 Variable rate 61,274 215,288 546,713 — 823,275 Total residential real estate $ 76,908 $ 220,854 $ 576,409 $ 925,814 $ 1,799,985 Premium finance receivables - property & casualty Fixed rate 4,794,729 142,679 — — 4,937,408 Variable rate — — — — — Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty $ 4,794,729 $ 142,679 $ — $ — $ 4,937,408 Premium finance receivables - life insurance Fixed rate 8,668 486,604 21,756 — 517,028 Variable rate 6,837,135 — — — 6,837,135 Total premium finance receivables - life insurance $ 6,845,803 $ 486,604 $ 21,756 $ — $ 7,354,163 Consumer and other Fixed rate 19,937 5,204 90 494 25,725 Variable rate 22,794 — — — 22,794 Total consumer and other $ 42,731 $ 5,204 $ 90 $ 494 $ 48,519 Total per category Fixed rate 5,757,548 5,236,275 1,897,936 976,822 13,868,581 Fixed rate - PPP 14,053 239,911 — — 253,964 Variable rate 20,376,065 235,169 546,768 — 21,158,002 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 26,147,666 $ 5,711,355 $ 2,444,704 $ 976,822 $ 35,280,547 Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index: Prime $ 3,399,089 One- month LIBOR 7,944,718 Three- month LIBOR 299,324 Twelve- month LIBOR 6,803,367 U.S. Treasury tenors 115,188 SOFR tenors 1,758,787 Ameribor tenors 221,689 One-month BSBY 7,360 Other 608,480 Total variable rate $ 21,158,002

LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.

SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.

BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $7.9 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.8 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

Basis Point (bp) Change in Prime 1-month

LIBOR 12-month

LIBOR First Quarter 2022 25 bps 35 bps 152 bps Fourth Quarter 2021 0 2 34 Third Quarter 2021 0 -2 -1 Second Quarter 2021 0 -1 -3 First Quarter 2021 0 -3 -6

TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $ 299,731 $ 296,138 $ 304,121 $ 321,308 $ 379,969 Provision for credit losses 4,106 9,299 (7,916 ) (15,299 ) (45,347 ) Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period(1) — 470 — — — Other adjustments 22 5 (65 ) 34 31 Charge-offs: Commercial 1,414 4,431 1,352 3,237 11,781 Commercial real estate 777 495 406 1,412 980 Home equity 197 135 59 142 — Residential real estate 466 1,067 10 3 2 Premium finance receivables 1,678 2,314 1,390 2,077 3,239 Consumer and other 193 157 112 104 114 Total charge-offs 4,725 8,599 3,329 6,975 16,116 Recoveries: Commercial 538 389 816 902 452 Commercial real estate 32 217 373 514 200 Home equity 93 461 313 328 101 Residential real estate 5 85 5 36 204 Premium finance receivables 1,476 1,240 1,728 3,239 1,782 Consumer and other 49 26 92 34 32 Total recoveries 2,193 2,418 3,327 5,053 2,771 Net charge-offs (2,532 ) (6,181 ) (2 ) (1,922 ) (13,345 ) Allowance for credit losses at period end $ 301,327 $ 299,731 $ 296,138 $ 304,121 $ 321,308 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average: Commercial 0.03 % 0.14 % 0.02 % 0.08 % 0.37 % Commercial real estate 0.03 0.01 0.00 0.04 0.04 Home equity 0.13 (0.38 ) (0.28 ) (0.20 ) (0.10 ) Residential real estate 0.11 0.25 0.00 (0.01 ) (0.06 ) Premium finance receivables 0.01 0.04 (0.01 ) (0.04 ) 0.06 Consumer and other 1.19 0.95 0.26 0.69 0.57 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.17 % Loans at period end $ 35,280,547 $ 34,789,104 $ 33,264,043 $ 32,911,187 $ 33,171,233 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.75 % 0.79 % 0.84 % Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end 0.85 0.86 0.89 0.92 0.97 Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans 0.86 0.88 0.92 0.98 1.08

(1) The initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans acquired during the period measured approximately $2.8 million, of which approximately $2.3 million was charged-off related to PCD loans that met the Company’s charge-off policy at the time of acquisition. After considering these loans that were immediately charged-off, the net impact of PCD allowance for credit losses at the acquisition date was approximately $470,000.

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Provision for loan losses $ 5,214 $ 4,929 $ (12,410 ) $ (14,731 ) $ (28,351 ) Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses (1,189 ) 4,375 4,501 (558 ) (17,035 ) Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses 81 (5 ) (7 ) (10 ) 39 Provision for credit losses $ 4,106 $ 9,299 $ (7,916 ) $ (15,299 ) $ (45,347 ) Allowance for loan losses $ 250,539 $ 247,835 $ 248,612 $ 261,089 $ 277,709 Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses 50,629 51,818 47,443 42,942 43,500 Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses 301,168 299,653 296,055 304,031 321,209 Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses 159 78 83 90 99 Allowance for credit losses $ 301,327 $ 299,731 $ 296,138 $ 304,121 $ 321,308

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

As of Mar 31, 2022 As of Dec 31, 2021 As of Sep 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s

balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s

balance Recorded

Investment Calculated

Allowance % of its

category’s

balance Commercial: Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans $ 11,329,999 $ 120,910 1.07 % $ 11,345,785 $ 119,305 1.05 % $ 10,105,984 $ 109,780 1.09 % Commercial PPP loans 253,964 1 0.00 558,283 2 0.00 1,081,988 2 0.00 Commercial real estate: Construction and development 1,396,406 34,206 2.45 1,356,204 35,206 2.60 1,343,715 34,101 2.54 Non-construction 7,838,668 110,700 1.41 7,634,082 109,377 1.43 7,541,999 105,934 1.40 Home equity 321,435 10,566 3.29 335,155 10,699 3.19 347,662 10,939 3.15 Residential real estate 1,799,985 9,429 0.52 1,637,099 8,782 0.54 1,547,736 16,272 1.05 Premium finance receivables Commercial insurance loans 4,937,408 14,082 0.29 4,855,487 15,246 0.31 4,616,977 17,996 0.39 Life insurance loans 7,354,163 640 0.01 7,042,810 613 0.01 6,655,453 579 0.01 Consumer and other 48,519 634 1.31 24,199 423 1.75 22,529 452 2.01 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 35,280,547 $ 301,168 0.85 % $ 34,789,104 $ 299,653 0.86 % $ 33,264,043 $ 296,055 0.89 % Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans $ 35,026,583 $ 301,167 0.86 % $ 34,230,821 $ 299,651 0.88 % $ 32,182,055 $ 296,053 0.92 % Total core loans(1) $ 20,084,782 $ 262,447 1.31 % $ 19,599,090 $ 260,511 1.33 % $ 18,690,730 $ 257,788 1.38 % Total niche loans(1) 14,941,801 38,720 0.26 14,631,731 39,140 0.27 13,491,325 38,265 0.28 Total PPP loans 253,964 1 0.00 558,283 2 0.00 1,081,988 2 0.00

(1) See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.

TABLE 12: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Loan Balances: Commercial Nonaccrual $ 16,878 $ 20,399 $ 26,468 $ 23,232 $ 22,459 90+ days and still accruing — 15 — 1,244 — 60-89 days past due 1,294 24,262 9,768 5,204 13,292 30-59 days past due 31,889 43,861 25,224 18,478 35,541 Current 11,533,902 11,815,531 11,126,512 11,394,118 12,636,915 Total commercial $ 11,583,963 $ 11,904,068 $ 11,187,972 $ 11,442,276 $ 12,708,207 Commercial real estate Nonaccrual $ 12,301 $ 21,746 $ 23,706 $ 26,035 $ 34,380 90+ days and still accruing — — — — — 60-89 days past due 2,648 284 5,395 4,382 8,156 30-59 days past due 30,141 40,443 79,818 19,698 70,168 Current 9,189,984 8,927,813 8,776,795 8,628,254 8,432,075 Total commercial real estate $ 9,235,074 $ 8,990,286 $ 8,885,714 $ 8,678,369 $ 8,544,779 Home equity Nonaccrual $ 1,747 $ 2,574 $ 3,449 $ 3,478 $ 5,536 90+ days and still accruing — — 164 — — 60-89 days past due 199 — 340 301 492 30-59 days past due 545 1,120 867 777 780 Current 318,944 331,461 342,842 365,250 383,445 Total home equity $ 321,435 $ 335,155 $ 347,662 $ 369,806 $ 390,253 Residential real estate Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies(1) $ 50,096 $ 30,828 $ 26,986 $ 50,778 $ 51,841 Nonaccrual 7,262 16,440 22,633 23,050 21,553 90+ days and still accruing — — — — — 60-89 days past due 293 982 1,540 1,584 944 30-59 days past due 18,808 12,145 1,076 2,139 13,768 Current 1,723,526 1,576,704 1,495,501 1,452,734 1,333,867 Total residential real estate $ 1,799,985 $ 1,637,099 $ 1,547,736 $ 1,530,285 $ 1,421,973 Premium finance receivables Nonaccrual $ 6,707 $ 5,433 $ 7,300 $ 6,418 $ 9,690 90+ days and still accruing 12,363 7,217 5,811 3,570 4,783 60-89 days past due 31,291 28,104 15,804 7,759 5,113 30-59 days past due 36,800 89,070 21,654 32,758 31,373 Current 12,204,410 11,768,473 11,221,861 10,830,922 10,019,079 Total premium finance receivables $ 12,291,571 $ 11,898,297 $ 11,272,430 $ 10,881,427 $ 10,070,038 Consumer and other Nonaccrual $ 4 $ 477 $ 384 $ 485 $ 497 90+ days and still accruing 43 137 126 178 161 60-89 days past due 5 34 16 22 8 30-59 days past due 221 509 125 75 74 Current 48,246 23,042 21,878 8,264 35,243 Total consumer and other $ 48,519 $ 24,199 $ 22,529 $ 9,024 $ 35,983 Total loans, net of unearned income Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies(1) $ 50,096 $ 30,828 $ 26,986 $ 50,778 $ 51,841 Nonaccrual 44,899 67,069 83,940 82,698 94,115 90+ days and still accruing 12,406 7,369 6,101 4,992 4,944 60-89 days past due 35,730 53,666 32,863 19,252 28,005 30-59 days past due 118,404 187,148 128,764 73,925 151,704 Current 35,019,012 34,443,024 32,985,389 32,679,542 32,840,624 Total loans, net of unearned income $ 35,280,547 $ 34,789,104 $ 33,264,043 $ 32,911,187 $ 33,171,233

(1) Early buy-out loans are insured or guaranteed by the FHA or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, subject to indemnifications and insurance limits for certain loans.

TABLE 13: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS(1) AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (“TDRs”)

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing(2): Commercial $ — $ 15 $ — $ 1,244 $ — Commercial real estate — — — — — Home equity — — 164 — — Residential real estate — — — — — Premium finance receivables 12,363 7,217 5,811 3,570 4,783 Consumer and other 43 137 126 178 161 Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing 12,406 7,369 6,101 4,992 4,944 Non-accrual loans: Commercial 16,878 20,399 26,468 23,232 22,459 Commercial real estate 12,301 21,746 23,706 26,035 34,380 Home equity 1,747 2,574 3,449 3,478 5,536 Residential real estate 7,262 16,440 22,633 23,050 21,553 Premium finance receivables 6,707 5,433 7,300 6,418 9,690 Consumer and other 4 477 384 485 497 Total non-accrual loans 44,899 67,069 83,940 82,698 94,115 Total non-performing loans: Commercial 16,878 20,414 26,468 24,476 22,459 Commercial real estate 12,301 21,746 23,706 26,035 34,380 Home equity 1,747 2,574 3,613 3,478 5,536 Residential real estate 7,262 16,440 22,633 23,050 21,553 Premium finance receivables 19,070 12,650 13,111 9,988 14,473 Consumer and other 47 614 510 663 658 Total non-performing loans $ 57,305 $ 74,438 $ 90,041 $ 87,690 $ 99,059 Other real estate owned 4,978 1,959 9,934 10,510 8,679 Other real estate owned - from acquisitions 1,225 2,312 3,911 5,062 7,134 Other repossessed assets — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 63,508 $ 78,709 $ 103,886 $ 103,262 $ 114,872 Accruing TDRs not included within non-performing assets $ 35,922 $ 37,486 $ 38,468 $ 44,019 $ 46,151 Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance: Commercial 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.21 % 0.18 % Commercial real estate 0.13 0.24 0.27 0.30 0.40 Home equity 0.54 0.77 1.04 0.94 1.42 Residential real estate 0.40 1.00 1.46 1.51 1.52 Premium finance receivables 0.16 0.11 0.12 0.09 0.14 Consumer and other 0.10 2.54 2.26 7.35 1.83 Total loans, net of unearned income 0.16 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.30 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.13 % 0.16 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.25 % Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans 670.77 % 446.78 % 352.70 % 367.64 % 341.29 %

(1) Excludes early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. Early buy-out loans are insured or guaranteed by the FHA or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, subject to indemnifications and insurance limits for certain loans.

(2) As of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 2021, approximately $320,000, $320,000, $445,000 and $320,000, respectively, of TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest. No TDRs as of March 31, 2021 were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest.

Non-performing Loans Rollforward, excluding early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies

Three Months Ended Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Balance at beginning of period $ 74,438 $ 90,041 $ 87,690 $ 99,059 $ 127,513 Additions from becoming non-performing in the respective period 4,141 6,851 9,341 12,762 9,894 Return to performing status (729 ) (6,616 ) (3,322 ) — (654 ) Payments received (20,139 ) (13,212 ) (5,568 ) (12,312 ) (22,731 ) Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets (4,377 ) (275 ) (720 ) (3,660 ) (1,372 ) Charge-offs, net (2,354 ) (5,167 ) (548 ) (4,684 ) (2,952 ) Net change for niche loans(1) 6,325 2,816 3,168 (3,475 ) (10,639 ) Balance at end of period $ 57,305 $ 74,438 $ 90,041 $ 87,690 $ 99,059

(1) This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans.

TDRs

Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Accruing TDRs: Commercial $ 2,773 $ 4,131 $ 4,532 $ 6,911 $ 7,536 Commercial real estate 10,068 8,421 8,385 9,659 9,478 Residential real estate and other 23,081 24,934 25,551 27,449 29,137 Total accrual $ 35,922 $ 37,486 $ 38,468 $ 44,019 $ 46,151 Non-accrual TDRs:(1) Commercial $ 4,935 $ 6,746 $ 3,079 $ 4,104 $ 5,583 Commercial real estate 2,050 2,050 3,239 3,434 1,309 Residential real estate and other 1,964 3,027 3,685 4,190 3,540 Total non-accrual $ 8,949 $ 11,823 $ 10,003 $ 11,728 $ 10,432 Total TDRs: Commercial $ 7,708 $ 10,877 $ 7,611 $ 11,015 $ 13,119 Commercial real estate 12,118 10,471 11,624 13,093 10,787 Residential real estate and other 25,045 27,961 29,236 31,639 32,677 Total TDRs $ 44,871 $ 49,309 $ 48,471 $ 55,747 $ 56,583

(1) Included in total non-performing loans.

Other Real Estate Owned