Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income of $127.4 million

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $127.4 million or $2.07 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 31% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Highlights of the First Quarter of 2022:
Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2021
- Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased by $796 million, or 9% on an annualized basis.
- Core loans increased by $486 million and niche loans increased by $310 million.
- PPP loans declined by $304 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments.
- Total assets increased by $109 million totaling $50.3 billion as of March 31, 2022.
- Total deposits increased by $124 million.
- Net interest income increased by $3.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 as follows:
- Increased $16.7 million primarily due to earning asset growth and improvement in net interest margin.
- Decreased by approximately $6.7 million due to two fewer days in the first quarter of 2022.
- Decreased by $6.7 million due to less PPP interest income.
- Net interest margin increased by six basis points primarily due to improved earning asset mix related to liquidity deployment and lower rates on interest bearing liabilities.
- Recorded $2.5 million of net charge-offs or three basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $6.2 million of net charge-offs or seven basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.31% of the outstanding balance as of March 31, 2022, down from 1.33% as of December 31, 2021. See Table 11 for more information.
- Non-performing loans decreased to 0.16% of total loans, as of March 31, 2022, down from 0.21% as of December 31, 2021.
- Mortgage banking revenue increased to $77.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The Company recorded a $43.4 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to a $6.7 million increase recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Recorded net losses on investment securities of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 related to fair value changes in equity securities as compared to net losses of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) decreased slightly to $59.34 as of March 31, 2022 as compared to $59.64 as of December 31, 2021. The decline in tangible book value per common share was primarily driven by a decline in the market value of available-for-sale securities as of March 31, 2022, nearly offset by earnings in the quarter. See Table 17 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust kicked off 2022 with an impressive first quarter reporting record quarterly pre-tax, pre-provision income highlighted by continued expansion of net interest income. Our diversified loan book exhibited strong growth while credit quality remains extraordinarily good. The Company’s future prospects remain bright as we believe our asset sensitive interest rate position will allow us to capitalize on potentially rising interest rates. Wintrust reported net income of $127.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, up from $98.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) was a record level of $177.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $146.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021."
Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced robust loan growth as loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $796 million or 9% on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2022. We continue to pick up new market share and grow organically as all of our material loan portfolios exhibited strong growth in the first quarter of 2022. We are still experiencing low commercial line of credit utilization and feel confident that we can continue to grow loans given our robust loan pipelines and diversified loan portfolio. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 83.6% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."
Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased by $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to earning asset growth and improvement in net interest margin. The expansion in net interest income is particularly impressive when considering there were two fewer days in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company’s robust loan growth has continued to more than offset the declining contribution from PPP loans. During the quarter we also improved our net interest margin and increased our quarterly net interest income run rate by increasing our investment portfolio by $1.2 billion.”
Mr. Wehmer stated, “We have maintained our asset sensitive interest rate position which we expect to benefit us as short term interest rates rise. Based on modeled contractual cash flows, including prepayment assumptions, approximately 80% of our current loan balances are projected to reprice or mature in the next 12 months. Further, we project that, assuming an immediate and parallel 25 basis point rate hike, the cumulative increase to net interest income in the subsequent 12 months is approximately $40-$50 million. Such projections incorporate a number of assumptions and could differ materially depending on various factors including competition and the macroeconomic environment.”
Mr. Wehmer noted, “We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $77.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan volumes originated for sale in the first quarter of 2022 were $896 million, down from $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a $43.4 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to a $6.7 million increase recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. We are focused on expanding our market share of purchase originations and finding efficiencies in our delivery channels to reduce costs in light of the challenging interest rate environment. Based on current market conditions, we expect that mortgage originations in the second quarter of 2022 will remain relatively similar to the first quarter of 2022.”
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "I am impressed that we have yet again, reset our record low level of non-performing loans at 0.16% of total loans, as of March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2022, we continued our practice of pursuing the resolution of non-performing credits and executed a loan sale that reduced non-performing loans by approximately $9 million with associated net charge-offs of $413,000. The first quarter of 2022 continued the trend of benign quarterly net charge-offs at $2.5 million and the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.1 million. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of March 31, 2022 is approximately 1.31% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."
Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our first quarter of 2022 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution.”
The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2022 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.
Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b3e2c31a-9c4d-41a0-a095-355ecf0d43d1
SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
BALANCE SHEET
Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $796 million as core loans increased by $486 million and niche loans increased by $310 million. See Table 1 for more information. As of March 31, 2022, virtually all of the PPP loan balances originated in 2020 were forgiven with only $40 million remaining on balance sheet of which nearly all are in the forgiveness process. Whereas, as of March 31, 2022, approximately 84% of PPP loan balances originated in 2021 were forgiven, 8% are in the forgiveness review or submission process and 8% have yet to apply for forgiveness. Also, during the first quarter of 2022 a portion of excess liquidity was deployed, increasing investments by $1.2 billion.
Total liabilities increased $115 million in the first quarter of 2022 resulting primarily from a $124 million increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $555 million increase in interest-bearing deposits partially offset by a $431 million decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 83.6%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources on a limited basis to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.
For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the first quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $299.3 million, an increase of $3.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The $3.3 million increase in net interest income in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to earning asset growth and improvement in net interest margin. Additionally, the net interest income growth occurred despite two fewer days in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decline of $6.7 million due to less PPP interest income. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $6.3 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.
Net interest margin was 2.60% (2.61% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.54% (2.55% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was due to a three basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a three basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 is primarily due to a two basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily due to lower repricing of time deposits. The three basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a shift in earning asset mix through liquidity deployment with increasing investment securities and decreasing levels of lower yielding liquidity management assets.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 7 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $301.3 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.6 million as compared to $299.7 million as of December 31, 2021. A provision for credit losses totaling $4.1 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $9.3 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021 is shown on Table 11 of this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $6.2 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as three basis points in the first quarter of 2022 on an annualized basis compared to seven basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2021. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.
The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.
The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.13% as of March 31, 2022, compared to 0.16% at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets totaled $63.5 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $78.7 million at December 31, 2021. Non-performing loans totaled $57.3 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at March 31, 2022 compared to $74.4 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. Other real estate owned (“OREO”) totaled $6.2 million at March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.9 million compared to $4.3 million at December 31, 2021. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Wealth management revenue decreased by $1.1 million during the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily related to unfavorable equity market performance. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue increased by $24.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $43.4 million favorable mortgage servicing rights portfolio fair value adjustment as compared to a $6.7 million favorable adjustment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was partially offset by a $13.6 million decline in production revenue. Loans originated for sale were $896 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $403 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 47% in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to 48% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.
During the first quarter of 2022, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the fair value adjustment increase of $43.4 million and capitalization of $14.4 million. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in value of $6.0 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio.
The Company recorded $3.7 million of fees from covered call options in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio by using fees generated from these options to compensate for net interest margin compression. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.
Trading gains totaled $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to a gain of $206,000 recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. Trading gains in the first quarter of 2022 relate primarily to a favorable market value adjustment on an interest rate cap derivative held as an economic hedge for potentially rising interest rates.
The Company recognized net losses on investment securities of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to net losses of $1.1 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net operating lease income totaled $15.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The $1.3 million increase in the first quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to increased gains on sale of lease assets as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 14 and 15 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The $5.2 million increase is primarily related to increased salary and incentive compensation expense, partially offset by lower commissions expense due to declining mortgage production.
Software and equipment expense totaled $22.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $898,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to accelerated depreciation recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to the reduction in the useful life of a software asset that is planned to be replaced as we continue to make upgrades to our digital customer experience.
Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by $2.1 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily related to lower media advertising costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.
The Company recorded a net OREO gain of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to a net gain of $641,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The net gains are primarily attributable to the sale of OREO properties during the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.
Miscellaneous expense in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by $1.2 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $46.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $38.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates were 26.65% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 27.94% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded excess tax benefits of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to excess tax benefits of $866,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to share-based compensation.
BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2022, this unit expanded its loan portfolio. The segment’s net interest income increased in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 due to growth in earning assets and an increased net interest margin.
Mortgage banking revenue was $77.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $24.1 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $549,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained robust as of March 31, 2022 indicating momentum for continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2022.
Specialty Finance
Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.4 billion during the first quarter of 2022 and average balances increased by $551.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance was unchanged in the first quarter of 2022, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $2.4 billion as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, effectively unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2021.
Wealth Management
Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $31.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Decreases in wealth management revenue were primarily due to unfavorable equity market performance during the first quarter of 2022. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $35.8 billion of assets under administration, which included $6.7 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $274 million increase from the $35.5 billion of assets under administration at December 31, 2021.
ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS
Insurance Agency Loan Portfolio
On November 15, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets from The Allstate Corporation (“Allstate”). Through this business combination, the Company acquired approximately $581.6 million of loans, net of allowance for credit losses measured on the acquisition date. The loan portfolio was comprised of approximately 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally. In addition to acquiring the loans, the Company became the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. In connection with the loan acquisition, a team of Allstate agency lending specialists joined the Company, to augment and expand Wintrust’s existing insurance agency finance business. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9.3 million on the purchase.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures
Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2021 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
|% or(1)
basis point
(bp) change
from
4th Quarter
2021
|% or
basis point
(bp) change
from
1st Quarter
2021
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Mar 31, 2022
|Dec 31, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Net income
|$
|127,391
|$
|98,757
|$
|153,148
|29
|%
|(17
|)
|%
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2)
|177,786
|146,344
|161,512
|21
|10
|Net income per common share – diluted
|2.07
|1.58
|2.54
|31
|(19
|)
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.34
|0.31
|0.31
|10
|10
|Net revenue(3)
|462,084
|429,743
|448,401
|8
|3
|Net interest income
|299,294
|295,976
|261,895
|1
|14
|Net interest margin
|2.60
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.53
|%
|6
|bps
|7
|bps
|Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)
|2.61
|2.55
|2.54
|6
|7
|Net overhead ratio(4)
|1.00
|1.21
|0.90
|(21
|)
|10
|Return on average assets
|1.04
|0.80
|1.38
|24
|(34
|)
|Return on average common equity
|11.94
|9.05
|15.80
|289
|(386
|)
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)
|14.48
|11.04
|19.49
|344
|(501
|)
|At end of period
|Total assets
|$
|50,250,661
|$
|50,142,143
|$
|45,682,202
|1
|%
|10
|%
|Total loans(5)
|35,280,547
|34,789,104
|33,171,233
|6
|6
|Total deposits
|42,219,322
|42,095,585
|37,872,652
|1
|11
|Total shareholders’ equity
|4,492,256
|4,498,688
|4,252,511
|(1
|)
|6
(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
|Total assets
|$
|50,250,661
|$
|50,142,143
|$
|47,832,271
|$
|46,738,450
|$
|45,682,202
|Total loans(1)
|35,280,547
|34,789,104
|33,264,043
|32,911,187
|33,171,233
|Total deposits
|42,219,322
|42,095,585
|39,952,558
|38,804,616
|37,872,652
|Total shareholders’ equity
|4,492,256
|4,498,688
|4,410,317
|4,339,011
|4,252,511
|Selected Statements of Income Data:
|Net interest income
|$
|299,294
|$
|295,976
|$
|287,496
|$
|279,590
|$
|261,895
|Net revenue(2)
|462,084
|429,743
|423,970
|408,963
|448,401
|Net income
|127,391
|98,757
|109,137
|105,109
|153,148
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)
|177,786
|146,344
|141,826
|128,851
|161,512
|Net income per common share – Basic
|2.11
|1.61
|1.79
|1.72
|2.57
|Net income per common share – Diluted
|2.07
|1.58
|1.77
|1.70
|2.54
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.34
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|0.31
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|2.60
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.53
|%
|Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)
|2.61
|2.55
|2.59
|2.63
|2.54
|Non-interest income to average assets
|1.33
|1.08
|1.15
|1.13
|1.68
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.33
|2.29
|2.37
|2.45
|2.59
|Net overhead ratio(4)
|1.00
|1.21
|1.22
|1.32
|0.90
|Return on average assets
|1.04
|0.80
|0.92
|0.92
|1.38
|Return on average common equity
|11.94
|9.05
|10.31
|10.24
|15.80
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)
|14.48
|11.04
|12.62
|12.62
|19.49
|Average total assets
|$
|49,501,844
|$
|49,118,777
|$
|47,192,510
|$
|45,946,751
|$
|44,988,733
|Average total shareholders’ equity
|4,500,460
|4,433,953
|4,343,915
|4,256,778
|4,164,890
|Average loans to average deposits ratio
|83.8
|%
|81.7
|%
|83.8
|%
|86.7
|%
|87.1
|%
|Period-end loans to deposits ratio
|83.6
|82.6
|83.3
|84.8
|87.6
|Common Share Data at end of period:
|Market price per common share
|$
|92.93
|$
|90.82
|$
|80.37
|$
|75.63
|$
|75.80
|Book value per common share
|71.26
|71.62
|70.19
|68.81
|67.34
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)
|59.34
|59.64
|58.32
|56.92
|55.42
|Common shares outstanding
|57,253,214
|57,054,091
|56,956,026
|57,066,677
|57,023,273
|Other Data at end of period:
|Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)
|8.1
|%
|8.0
|%
|8.1
|%
|8.2
|%
|8.2
|%
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|9.5
|9.6
|9.9
|10.1
|10.2
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)
|8.6
|8.6
|8.9
|9.0
|9.0
|Total capital ratio(5)
|11.6
|11.6
|12.1
|12.4
|12.6
|Allowance for credit losses(6)
|$
|301,327
|$
|299,731
|$
|296,138
|$
|304,121
|$
|321,308
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
|0.85
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.97
|%
|Number of:
|Bank subsidiaries
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Banking offices
|174
|173
|172
|172
|182
(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2) Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|462,516
|$
|411,150
|$
|462,244
|$
|434,957
|$
|426,325
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|700,056
|700,055
|55
|52
|52
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|4,013,597
|5,372,603
|5,232,315
|4,707,415
|3,348,794
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|2,998,898
|2,327,793
|2,373,478
|2,188,608
|2,430,749
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|3,435,729
|2,942,285
|2,736,722
|2,498,232
|2,166,419
|Trading account securities
|852
|1,061
|1,103
|2,667
|951
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|92,689
|90,511
|88,193
|86,316
|90,338
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|136,163
|135,378
|135,408
|136,625
|135,881
|Brokerage customer receivables
|22,888
|26,068
|26,378
|23,093
|19,056
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|606,545
|817,912
|925,312
|984,994
|1,260,193
|Loans, net of unearned income
|35,280,547
|34,789,104
|33,264,043
|32,911,187
|33,171,233
|Allowance for loan losses
|(250,539
|)
|(247,835
|)
|(248,612
|)
|(261,089
|)
|(277,709
|)
|Net loans
|35,030,008
|34,541,269
|33,015,431
|32,650,098
|32,893,524
|Premises, software and equipment, net
|761,213
|766,405
|748,872
|752,375
|760,522
|Lease investments, net
|240,656
|242,082
|243,933
|219,023
|238,984
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|1,066,750
|1,084,115
|1,166,917
|1,185,811
|1,230,362
|Trade date securities receivable
|—
|—
|—
|189,851
|—
|Goodwill
|655,402
|655,149
|645,792
|646,336
|646,017
|Other acquisition-related intangible assets
|26,699
|28,307
|30,118
|31,997
|34,035
|Total assets
|$
|50,250,661
|$
|50,142,143
|$
|47,832,271
|$
|46,738,450
|$
|45,682,202
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|13,748,918
|$
|14,179,980
|$
|13,255,417
|$
|12,796,110
|$
|12,297,337
|Interest-bearing
|28,470,404
|27,915,605
|26,697,141
|26,008,506
|25,575,315
|Total deposits
|42,219,322
|42,095,585
|39,952,558
|38,804,616
|37,872,652
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,241,071
|1,241,071
|1,241,071
|1,241,071
|1,228,436
|Other borrowings
|482,516
|494,136
|504,527
|518,493
|516,877
|Subordinated notes
|437,033
|436,938
|436,811
|436,719
|436,595
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Trade date securities payable
|437
|—
|1,348
|—
|995
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|1,124,460
|1,122,159
|1,032,073
|1,144,974
|1,120,570
|Total liabilities
|45,758,405
|45,643,455
|43,421,954
|42,399,439
|41,429,691
|Shareholders’ Equity:
|Preferred stock
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|Common stock
|59,091
|58,892
|58,794
|58,770
|58,727
|Surplus
|1,698,093
|1,685,572
|1,674,062
|1,669,002
|1,663,008
|Treasury stock
|(109,903
|)
|(109,903
|)
|(109,903
|)
|(100,363
|)
|(100,363
|)
|Retained earnings
|2,548,474
|2,447,535
|2,373,447
|2,288,969
|2,208,535
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(115,999
|)
|4,092
|1,417
|10,133
|10,104
|Total shareholders’ equity
|4,492,256
|4,498,688
|4,410,317
|4,339,011
|4,252,511
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|50,250,661
|$
|50,142,143
|$
|47,832,271
|$
|46,738,450
|$
|45,682,202
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|285,698
|$
|289,140
|$
|285,587
|$
|284,701
|$
|274,100
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|6,087
|7,234
|7,716
|8,183
|9,036
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|1,687
|2,254
|2,000
|1,153
|1,199
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|431
|173
|—
|—
|—
|Investment securities
|32,398
|27,210
|25,189
|23,623
|19,264
|Trading account securities
|5
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|1,772
|1,776
|1,777
|1,769
|1,745
|Brokerage customer receivables
|174
|188
|185
|149
|123
|Total interest income
|328,252
|327,979
|322,457
|319,579
|305,469
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|14,854
|16,572
|19,305
|24,298
|27,944
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,816
|4,923
|4,931
|4,887
|4,840
|Interest on other borrowings
|2,239
|2,250
|2,501
|2,568
|2,609
|Interest on subordinated notes
|5,482
|5,514
|5,480
|5,512
|5,477
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|1,567
|2,744
|2,744
|2,724
|2,704
|Total interest expense
|28,958
|32,003
|34,961
|39,989
|43,574
|Net interest income
|299,294
|295,976
|287,496
|279,590
|261,895
|Provision for credit losses
|4,106
|9,299
|(7,916
|)
|(15,299
|)
|(45,347
|)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|295,188
|286,677
|295,412
|294,889
|307,242
|Non-interest income
|Wealth management
|31,394
|32,489
|31,531
|30,690
|29,309
|Mortgage banking
|77,231
|53,138
|55,794
|50,584
|113,494
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|15,283
|14,734
|14,149
|13,249
|12,036
|(Losses) gains on investment securities, net
|(2,782
|)
|(1,067
|)
|(2,431
|)
|1,285
|1,154
|Fees from covered call options
|3,742
|1,128
|1,157
|1,388
|—
|Trading gains (losses), net
|3,889
|206
|58
|(438
|)
|419
|Operating lease income, net
|15,475
|14,204
|12,807
|12,240
|14,440
|Other
|18,558
|18,935
|23,409
|20,375
|15,654
|Total non-interest income
|162,790
|133,767
|136,474
|129,373
|186,506
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|172,355
|167,131
|170,912
|172,817
|180,809
|Software and equipment
|22,810
|23,708
|22,029
|20,866
|20,912
|Operating lease equipment depreciation
|9,708
|10,147
|10,013
|9,949
|10,771
|Occupancy, net
|17,824
|18,343
|18,158
|17,687
|19,996
|Data processing
|7,505
|7,207
|7,104
|6,920
|6,048
|Advertising and marketing
|11,924
|13,981
|13,443
|11,305
|8,546
|Professional fees
|8,401
|7,551
|7,052
|7,304
|7,587
|Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
|1,609
|1,811
|1,877
|2,039
|2,007
|FDIC insurance
|7,729
|7,317
|6,750
|6,405
|6,558
|OREO expense, net
|(1,032
|)
|(641
|)
|(1,531
|)
|769
|(251
|)
|Other
|25,465
|26,844
|26,337
|24,051
|23,906
|Total non-interest expense
|284,298
|283,399
|282,144
|280,112
|286,889
|Income before taxes
|173,680
|137,045
|149,742
|144,150
|206,859
|Income tax expense
|46,289
|38,288
|40,605
|39,041
|53,711
|Net income
|$
|127,391
|$
|98,757
|$
|109,137
|$
|105,109
|$
|153,148
|Preferred stock dividends
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|120,400
|$
|91,766
|$
|102,146
|$
|98,118
|$
|146,157
|Net income per common share - Basic
|$
|2.11
|$
|1.61
|$
|1.79
|$
|1.72
|$
|2.57
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|$
|2.07
|$
|1.58
|$
|1.77
|$
|1.70
|$
|2.54
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.31
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|57,196
|57,022
|57,000
|57,049
|56,904
|Dilutive potential common shares
|862
|976
|753
|726
|681
|Average common shares and dilutive common shares
|58,058
|57,998
|57,753
|57,775
|57,585
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From(2)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2021(1)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Balance:
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies
|$
|296,548
|$
|473,102
|$
|570,663
|$
|633,006
|$
|890,749
|NM
|(67
|)%
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies
|309,997
|344,810
|354,649
|351,988
|369,444
|(41
|)
|(16
|)
|Total mortgage loans held-for-sale
|$
|606,545
|$
|817,912
|$
|925,312
|$
|984,994
|$
|1,260,193
|NM
|(52
|)%
|Core loans:
|Commercial
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|5,348,266
|$
|5,346,084
|$
|4,953,769
|$
|4,650,607
|$
|4,630,795
|0
|%
|15
|%
|Asset-based lending
|1,365,297
|1,299,869
|1,066,376
|892,109
|720,772
|20
|89
|Municipal
|533,357
|536,498
|524,192
|511,094
|493,417
|(2
|)
|8
|Leases
|1,481,368
|1,454,099
|1,365,281
|1,357,036
|1,290,778
|8
|15
|Commercial real estate
|Residential construction
|57,037
|51,464
|49,754
|55,735
|72,058
|44
|(21
|)
|Commercial construction
|1,055,972
|1,034,988
|1,038,034
|1,090,447
|1,040,631
|8
|1
|Land
|283,397
|269,752
|255,927
|239,067
|240,635
|21
|18
|Office(3)
|1,273,705
|1,285,686
|1,269,746
|1,220,658
|1,131,472
|(4
|)
|13
|Industrial(3)
|1,668,516
|1,585,808
|1,490,358
|1,434,377
|1,152,522
|21
|45
|Retail(3)
|1,395,021
|1,429,567
|1,462,101
|1,455,638
|1,198,025
|(10
|)
|16
|Multi-family(3)
|2,175,875
|2,043,754
|2,038,526
|1,984,582
|1,739,521
|26
|25
|Mixed use and other(3)
|1,325,551
|1,289,267
|1,281,268
|1,197,865
|1,969,915
|11
|(33
|)
|Home equity
|321,435
|335,155
|347,662
|369,806
|390,253
|(17
|)
|(18
|)
|Residential real estate
|Residential real estate loans for investment
|1,749,889
|1,606,271
|1,520,750
|1,479,507
|1,370,132
|36
|28
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies
|13,520
|22,707
|18,847
|44,333
|45,508
|NM
|(70
|)
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies
|36,576
|8,121
|8,139
|6,445
|6,333
|NM
|NM
|Total core loans
|$
|20,084,782
|$
|19,599,090
|$
|18,690,730
|$
|17,989,306
|$
|17,492,767
|10
|%
|15
|%
|Niche loans:
|Commercial
|Franchise
|$
|1,181,761
|$
|1,227,234
|$
|1,176,569
|$
|1,060,468
|$
|1,128,493
|(15
|)%
|5
|%
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|261,847
|359,818
|468,162
|529,867
|587,868
|NM
|(55
|)
|Community Advantage - homeowners association
|324,383
|308,286
|291,153
|287,689
|272,222
|21
|19
|Insurance agency lending
|833,720
|813,897
|260,482
|273,999
|290,880
|10
|NM
|Premium Finance receivables
|U.S. property & casualty insurance
|4,271,828
|4,178,474
|3,921,289
|3,805,504
|3,342,730
|9
|28
|Canada property & casualty insurance
|665,580
|677,013
|695,688
|716,367
|615,813
|(7
|)
|8
|Life insurance
|7,354,163
|7,042,810
|6,655,453
|6,359,556
|6,111,495
|18
|20
|Consumer and other
|48,519
|24,199
|22,529
|9,024
|35,983
|NM
|35
|Total niche loans
|$
|14,941,801
|$
|14,631,731
|$
|13,491,325
|$
|13,042,474
|$
|12,385,484
|9
|%
|21
|%
|Commercial PPP loans:
|Originated in 2020
|$
|40,016
|$
|74,412
|$
|172,849
|$
|656,502
|$
|2,049,342
|NM
|(98
|)%
|Originated in 2021
|213,948
|483,871
|909,139
|1,222,905
|1,243,640
|NM
|(83
|)
|Total commercial PPP loans
|$
|253,964
|$
|558,283
|$
|1,081,988
|$
|1,879,407
|$
|3,292,982
|NM
|(92
|)%
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|35,280,547
|$
|34,789,104
|$
|33,264,043
|$
|32,911,187
|$
|33,171,233
|6
|%
|6
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) NM - Not meaningful.
(3) As a result of a review of the composition of borrowers within the mixed use and other loan portfolio, the Company identified certain loans that would be more precisely classified within a separate class of non-construction commercial real estate. This change in classification was based on related collateral and source of repayment of the underlying loan. Balances within such categories were also updated as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 in the table above for comparison purposes.
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2021(1)
|Mar 31,
2021
|Balance:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|13,748,918
|$
|14,179,980
|$
|13,255,417
|$
|12,796,110
|$
|12,297,337
|(12
|)%
|12
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|4,571,484
|4,158,871
|3,769,825
|3,625,538
|3,562,312
|40
|28
|Wealth management deposits(2)
|5,402,271
|4,491,795
|4,177,820
|4,399,303
|4,274,527
|82
|26
|Money market
|10,671,424
|11,449,469
|10,757,654
|9,843,390
|9,236,434
|(28
|)
|16
|Savings
|4,089,230
|3,846,681
|3,861,296
|3,776,400
|3,690,892
|26
|11
|Time certificates of deposit
|3,735,995
|3,968,789
|4,130,546
|4,363,875
|4,811,150
|(24
|)
|(22
|)
|Total deposits
|$
|42,219,322
|$
|42,095,585
|$
|39,952,558
|$
|38,804,616
|$
|37,872,652
|1
|%
|11
|%
|Mix:
|Non-interest-bearing
|32
|%
|34
|%
|33
|%
|33
|%
|32
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|11
|10
|9
|9
|9
|Wealth management deposits(2)
|13
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Money market
|25
|27
|27
|25
|25
|Savings
|10
|9
|10
|10
|10
|Time certificates of deposit
|9
|9
|10
|12
|13
|Total deposits
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.
TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of March 31, 2022
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
|Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit(1)
|1-3 months
|$
|777,783
|0.35
|%
|4-6 months
|730,262
|0.38
|7-9 months
|686,898
|0.39
|10-12 months
|564,328
|0.40
|13-18 months
|521,500
|0.38
|19-24 months
|297,563
|0.48
|24+ months
|157,661
|0.53
|Total
|$
|3,735,995
|0.39
|%
(1) Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.
TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|Average Balance for three months ended,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1)
|$
|4,563,726
|$
|6,148,165
|$
|5,112,720
|$
|3,844,355
|$
|4,230,886
|Investment securities(2)
|6,378,022
|5,317,351
|5,065,593
|4,771,403
|3,944,676
|FHLB and FRB stock
|135,912
|135,414
|136,001
|136,324
|135,758
|Liquidity management assets(3)
|11,077,660
|11,600,930
|10,314,314
|8,752,082
|8,311,320
|Other earning assets(3)(4)
|25,192
|28,298
|28,238
|23,354
|20,370
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|664,019
|827,672
|871,824
|991,011
|1,151,848
|Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)
|34,830,520
|33,677,777
|32,985,445
|33,085,174
|32,442,927
|Total earning assets(3)
|46,597,391
|46,134,677
|44,199,821
|42,851,621
|41,926,465
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(253,080
|)
|(254,874
|)
|(269,963
|)
|(285,686
|)
|(327,080
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|481,634
|468,331
|425,000
|470,566
|366,413
|Other assets
|2,675,899
|2,770,643
|2,837,652
|2,910,250
|3,022,935
|Total assets
|$
|49,501,844
|$
|49,118,777
|$
|47,192,510
|$
|45,946,751
|$
|44,988,733
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|4,287,228
|$
|3,962,739
|$
|3,757,677
|$
|3,626,424
|$
|3,493,451
|Wealth management deposits
|4,427,301
|4,514,319
|4,672,402
|4,369,998
|4,156,398
|Money market accounts
|11,353,348
|11,274,230
|10,027,424
|9,547,167
|9,335,920
|Savings accounts
|3,904,299
|3,766,037
|3,851,523
|3,728,271
|3,587,566
|Time deposits
|3,861,371
|4,058,282
|4,236,317
|4,632,796
|4,875,392
|Interest-bearing deposits
|27,833,547
|27,575,607
|26,545,343
|25,904,656
|25,448,727
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,241,071
|1,241,073
|1,241,073
|1,235,142
|1,228,433
|Other borrowings
|494,267
|501,933
|512,785
|525,924
|518,188
|Subordinated notes
|436,966
|436,861
|436,746
|436,644
|436,532
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|30,259,417
|30,009,040
|28,989,513
|28,355,932
|27,885,446
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|13,734,064
|13,640,270
|12,834,084
|12,246,274
|11,811,194
|Other liabilities
|1,007,903
|1,035,514
|1,024,998
|1,087,767
|1,127,203
|Equity
|4,500,460
|4,433,953
|4,343,915
|4,256,778
|4,164,890
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|49,501,844
|$
|49,118,777
|$
|47,192,510
|$
|45,946,751
|$
|44,988,733
|Net free funds/contribution(6)
|$
|16,337,974
|$
|16,125,637
|$
|15,210,308
|$
|14,495,689
|$
|14,041,019
(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
|Net Interest Income for three months ended,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Interest income:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|$
|2,118
|$
|2,427
|$
|2,000
|$
|1,153
|$
|1,199
|Investment securities
|32,863
|27,696
|25,681
|24,117
|19,764
|FHLB and FRB stock
|1,772
|1,776
|1,777
|1,769
|1,745
|Liquidity management assets(1)
|36,753
|31,899
|29,458
|27,039
|22,708
|Other earning assets(1)
|181
|194
|188
|150
|125
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|6,087
|7,234
|7,716
|8,183
|9,036
|Loans, net of unearned income(1)
|286,125
|289,557
|285,998
|285,116
|274,484
|Total interest income
|$
|329,146
|$
|328,884
|$
|323,360
|$
|320,488
|$
|306,353
|Interest expense:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|849
|$
|774
|$
|767
|$
|736
|$
|901
|Wealth management deposits
|7,098
|7,595
|7,888
|7,686
|7,351
|Money market accounts
|2,609
|2,604
|2,342
|2,795
|2,865
|Savings accounts
|336
|345
|406
|402
|430
|Time deposits
|3,962
|5,254
|7,902
|12,679
|16,397
|Interest-bearing deposits
|14,854
|16,572
|19,305
|24,298
|27,944
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|4,816
|4,923
|4,931
|4,887
|4,840
|Other borrowings
|2,239
|2,250
|2,501
|2,568
|2,609
|Subordinated notes
|5,482
|5,514
|5,480
|5,512
|5,477
|Junior subordinated debentures
|1,567
|2,744
|2,744
|2,724
|2,704
|Total interest expense
|$
|28,958
|$
|32,003
|$
|34,961
|$
|39,989
|$
|43,574
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(894
|)
|(905
|)
|(903
|)
|(909
|)
|(884
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP)(2)
|299,294
|295,976
|287,496
|279,590
|261,895
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|894
|905
|903
|909
|884
|Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)
|$
|300,188
|$
|296,881
|$
|288,399
|$
|280,499
|$
|262,779
(1) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
|Mar 31,
2022
|Dec 31,
2021
|Sep 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Yield earned on:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|0.19
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.11
|%
|Investment securities
|2.09
|2.07
|2.01
|2.03
|2.03
|FHLB and FRB stock
|5.29
|5.20
|5.18
|5.20
|5.21
|Liquidity management assets
|1.35
|1.09
|1.13
|1.24
|1.11
|Other earning assets
|2.91
|2.71
|2.64
|2.59
|2.50
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|3.72
|3.47
|3.51
|3.31
|3.18
|Loans, net of unearned income
|3.33
|3.41
|3.44
|3.46
|3.43
|Total earning assets
|2.86
|%
|2.83
|%
|2.90
|%
|3.00
|%
|2.96
|%
|Rate paid on:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.10
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|0.65
|0.67
|0.67
|0.71
|0.72
|Money market accounts
|0.09
|0.09
|0.09
|0.12
|0.12
|Savings accounts
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Time deposits
|0.42
|0.51
|0.74
|1.10
|1.36
|Interest-bearing deposits
|0.22
|0.24
|0.29
|0.38
|0.45
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1.57
|1.57
|1.58
|1.59
|1.60
|Other borrowings
|1.84
|1.78
|1.94
|1.96
|2.04
|Subordinated notes
|5.02
|5.05
|5.02
|5.05
|5.02
|Junior subordinated debentures
|2.47
|4.23
|4.23
|4.25
|4.27
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.39
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.63
|%
|Interest rate spread(1)(2)
|2.47
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.33
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Net free funds/contribution(3)
|0.14
|0.14
|0.17
|0.19
|0.21
|Net interest margin (GAAP)(2)
|2.60
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.53
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)
|2.61
|%
|2.55
|%
|2.59
|%
|2.63
|%
|2.54
|%
(1) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
|Static Shock Scenario
|+200
Basis
Points
|+100
Basis
Points
|-100
Basis
Points
|Mar 31, 2022
|21.4
|%
|11.0
|%
|(11.3
|)%
|Dec 31, 2021
|25.3
|12.4
|(8.5
|)
|Sep 30, 2021
|24.3
|11.5
|(7.8
|)
|Jun 30, 2021
|24.6
|11.7
|(6.9
|)
|Mar 31, 2021
|22.0
|10.2
|(7.2
|)
|Ramp Scenario
|+200
Basis
Points
|+100
Basis
Points
|-100
Basis
Points
|Mar 31, 2022
|11.2
|%
|5.8
|%
|(7.1
|)%
|Dec 31, 2021
|13.9
|6.9
|(5.6
|)
|Sep 30, 2021
|10.8
|5.4
|(3.8
|)
|Jun 30, 2021
|11.4
|5.8
|(3.3
|)
|Mar 31, 2021
|10.7
|5.4
|(3.6
|)
TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
|Loans repricing or maturity period
|As of March 31, 2022
|One year or
less
|From one to
five years
|From five to
fifteen years
|After fifteen
years
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Commercial
|Fixed rate
|$
|459,243
|$
|2,128,103
|$
|1,317,788
|$
|11,690
|$
|3,916,824
|Fixed rate - PPP
|14,053
|239,911
|—
|—
|253,964
|Variable rate
|7,410,135
|2,985
|55
|—
|7,413,175
|Total commercial
|$
|7,883,431
|$
|2,370,999
|$
|1,317,843
|$
|11,690
|$
|11,583,963
|Commercial real estate
|Fixed rate
|445,996
|2,464,523
|528,599
|38,784
|3,477,902
|Variable rate
|5,740,276
|16,896
|—
|—
|5,757,172
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|6,186,272
|$
|2,481,419
|$
|528,599
|$
|38,784
|$
|9,235,074
|Home equity
|Fixed rate
|13,341
|3,596
|7
|40
|16,984
|Variable rate
|304,451
|—
|—
|—
|304,451
|Total home equity
|$
|317,792
|$
|3,596
|$
|7
|$
|40
|$
|321,435
|Residential real estate
|Fixed rate
|15,634
|5,566
|29,696
|925,814
|976,710
|Variable rate
|61,274
|215,288
|546,713
|—
|823,275
|Total residential real estate
|$
|76,908
|$
|220,854
|$
|576,409
|$
|925,814
|$
|1,799,985
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|Fixed rate
|4,794,729
|142,679
|—
|—
|4,937,408
|Variable rate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|$
|4,794,729
|$
|142,679
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|4,937,408
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|Fixed rate
|8,668
|486,604
|21,756
|—
|517,028
|Variable rate
|6,837,135
|—
|—
|—
|6,837,135
|Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
|$
|6,845,803
|$
|486,604
|$
|21,756
|$
|—
|$
|7,354,163
|Consumer and other
|Fixed rate
|19,937
|5,204
|90
|494
|25,725
|Variable rate
|22,794
|—
|—
|—
|22,794
|Total consumer and other
|$
|42,731
|$
|5,204
|$
|90
|$
|494
|$
|48,519
|Total per category
|Fixed rate
|5,757,548
|5,236,275
|1,897,936
|976,822
|13,868,581
|Fixed rate - PPP
|14,053
|239,911
|—
|—
|253,964
|Variable rate
|20,376,065
|235,169
|546,768
|—
|21,158,002
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|26,147,666
|$
|5,711,355
|$
|2,444,704
|$
|976,822
|$
|35,280,547
|Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:
|Prime
|$
|3,399,089
|One- month LIBOR
|7,944,718
|Three- month LIBOR
|299,324
|Twelve- month LIBOR
|6,803,367
|U.S. Treasury tenors
|115,188
|SOFR tenors
|1,758,787
|Ameribor tenors
|221,689
|One-month BSBY
|7,360
|Other
|608,480
|Total variable rate
|$
|21,158,002
LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.
BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.
Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6f805a0f-1ab3-41bc-b7e4-bb73be6c86b3
Source: Bloomberg
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has $7.9 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.8 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:
|Basis Point (bp) Change in
|Prime
|1-month
LIBOR
|12-month
LIBOR
|First Quarter 2022
|25
|bps
|35
|bps
|152
|bps
|Fourth Quarter 2021
|0
|2
|34
|Third Quarter 2021
|0
|-2
|-1
|Second Quarter 2021
|0
|-1
|-3
|First Quarter 2021
|0
|-3
|-6
TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Three Months Ended
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period
|$
|299,731
|$
|296,138
|$
|304,121
|$
|321,308
|$
|379,969
|Provision for credit losses
|4,106
|9,299
|(7,916
|)
|(15,299
|)
|(45,347
|)
|Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period(1)
|—
|470
|—
|—
|—
|Other adjustments
|22
|5
|(65
|)
|34
|31
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial
|1,414
|4,431
|1,352
|3,237
|11,781
|Commercial real estate
|777
|495
|406
|1,412
|980
|Home equity
|197
|135
|59
|142
|—
|Residential real estate
|466
|1,067
|10
|3
|2
|Premium finance receivables
|1,678
|2,314
|1,390
|2,077
|3,239
|Consumer and other
|193
|157
|112
|104
|114
|Total charge-offs
|4,725
|8,599
|3,329
|6,975
|16,116
|Recoveries:
|Commercial
|538
|389
|816
|902
|452
|Commercial real estate
|32
|217
|373
|514
|200
|Home equity
|93
|461
|313
|328
|101
|Residential real estate
|5
|85
|5
|36
|204
|Premium finance receivables
|1,476
|1,240
|1,728
|3,239
|1,782
|Consumer and other
|49
|26
|92
|34
|32
|Total recoveries
|2,193
|2,418
|3,327
|5,053
|2,771
|Net charge-offs
|(2,532
|)
|(6,181
|)
|(2
|)
|(1,922
|)
|(13,345
|)
|Allowance for credit losses at period end
|$
|301,327
|$
|299,731
|$
|296,138
|$
|304,121
|$
|321,308
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
|Commercial
|0.03
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.37
|%
|Commercial real estate
|0.03
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|0.04
|Home equity
|0.13
|(0.38
|)
|(0.28
|)
|(0.20
|)
|(0.10
|)
|Residential real estate
|0.11
|0.25
|0.00
|(0.01
|)
|(0.06
|)
|Premium finance receivables
|0.01
|0.04
|(0.01
|)
|(0.04
|)
|0.06
|Consumer and other
|1.19
|0.95
|0.26
|0.69
|0.57
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.03
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.17
|%
|Loans at period end
|$
|35,280,547
|$
|34,789,104
|$
|33,264,043
|$
|32,911,187
|$
|33,171,233
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|0.71
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.84
|%
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|0.85
|0.86
|0.89
|0.92
|0.97
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans
|0.86
|0.88
|0.92
|0.98
|1.08
(1) The initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans acquired during the period measured approximately $2.8 million, of which approximately $2.3 million was charged-off related to PCD loans that met the Company’s charge-off policy at the time of acquisition. After considering these loans that were immediately charged-off, the net impact of PCD allowance for credit losses at the acquisition date was approximately $470,000.
TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT
|Three Months Ended
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Provision for loan losses
|$
|5,214
|$
|4,929
|$
|(12,410
|)
|$
|(14,731
|)
|$
|(28,351
|)
|Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|(1,189
|)
|4,375
|4,501
|(558
|)
|(17,035
|)
|Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses
|81
|(5
|)
|(7
|)
|(10
|)
|39
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|4,106
|$
|9,299
|$
|(7,916
|)
|$
|(15,299
|)
|$
|(45,347
|)
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|250,539
|$
|247,835
|$
|248,612
|$
|261,089
|$
|277,709
|Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|50,629
|51,818
|47,443
|42,942
|43,500
|Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses
|301,168
|299,653
|296,055
|304,031
|321,209
|Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses
|159
|78
|83
|90
|99
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|301,327
|$
|299,731
|$
|296,138
|$
|304,121
|$
|321,308
TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO
The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021.
|As of Mar 31, 2022
|As of Dec 31, 2021
|As of Sep 30, 2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category’s
balance
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category’s
balance
|Recorded
Investment
|Calculated
Allowance
|% of its
category’s
balance
|Commercial:
|Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans
|$
|11,329,999
|$
|120,910
|1.07
|%
|$
|11,345,785
|$
|119,305
|1.05
|%
|$
|10,105,984
|$
|109,780
|1.09
|%
|Commercial PPP loans
|253,964
|1
|0.00
|558,283
|2
|0.00
|1,081,988
|2
|0.00
|Commercial real estate:
|Construction and development
|1,396,406
|34,206
|2.45
|1,356,204
|35,206
|2.60
|1,343,715
|34,101
|2.54
|Non-construction
|7,838,668
|110,700
|1.41
|7,634,082
|109,377
|1.43
|7,541,999
|105,934
|1.40
|Home equity
|321,435
|10,566
|3.29
|335,155
|10,699
|3.19
|347,662
|10,939
|3.15
|Residential real estate
|1,799,985
|9,429
|0.52
|1,637,099
|8,782
|0.54
|1,547,736
|16,272
|1.05
|Premium finance receivables
|Commercial insurance loans
|4,937,408
|14,082
|0.29
|4,855,487
|15,246
|0.31
|4,616,977
|17,996
|0.39
|Life insurance loans
|7,354,163
|640
|0.01
|7,042,810
|613
|0.01
|6,655,453
|579
|0.01
|Consumer and other
|48,519
|634
|1.31
|24,199
|423
|1.75
|22,529
|452
|2.01
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|35,280,547
|$
|301,168
|0.85
|%
|$
|34,789,104
|$
|299,653
|0.86
|%
|$
|33,264,043
|$
|296,055
|0.89
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans
|$
|35,026,583
|$
|301,167
|0.86
|%
|$
|34,230,821
|$
|299,651
|0.88
|%
|$
|32,182,055
|$
|296,053
|0.92
|%
|Total core loans(1)
|$
|20,084,782
|$
|262,447
|1.31
|%
|$
|19,599,090
|$
|260,511
|1.33
|%
|$
|18,690,730
|$
|257,788
|1.38
|%
|Total niche loans(1)
|14,941,801
|38,720
|0.26
|14,631,731
|39,140
|0.27
|13,491,325
|38,265
|0.28
|Total PPP loans
|253,964
|1
|0.00
|558,283
|2
|0.00
|1,081,988
|2
|0.00
(1) See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.
TABLE 12: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mar 31, 2022
|Dec 31, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Loan Balances:
|Commercial
|Nonaccrual
|$
|16,878
|$
|20,399
|$
|26,468
|$
|23,232
|$
|22,459
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|15
|—
|1,244
|—
|60-89 days past due
|1,294
|24,262
|9,768
|5,204
|13,292
|30-59 days past due
|31,889
|43,861
|25,224
|18,478
|35,541
|Current
|11,533,902
|11,815,531
|11,126,512
|11,394,118
|12,636,915
|Total commercial
|$
|11,583,963
|$
|11,904,068
|$
|11,187,972
|$
|11,442,276
|$
|12,708,207
|Commercial real estate
|Nonaccrual
|$
|12,301
|$
|21,746
|$
|23,706
|$
|26,035
|$
|34,380
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|60-89 days past due
|2,648
|284
|5,395
|4,382
|8,156
|30-59 days past due
|30,141
|40,443
|79,818
|19,698
|70,168
|Current
|9,189,984
|8,927,813
|8,776,795
|8,628,254
|8,432,075
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|9,235,074
|$
|8,990,286
|$
|8,885,714
|$
|8,678,369
|$
|8,544,779
|Home equity
|Nonaccrual
|$
|1,747
|$
|2,574
|$
|3,449
|$
|3,478
|$
|5,536
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|164
|—
|—
|60-89 days past due
|199
|—
|340
|301
|492
|30-59 days past due
|545
|1,120
|867
|777
|780
|Current
|318,944
|331,461
|342,842
|365,250
|383,445
|Total home equity
|$
|321,435
|$
|335,155
|$
|347,662
|$
|369,806
|$
|390,253
|Residential real estate
|Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies(1)
|$
|50,096
|$
|30,828
|$
|26,986
|$
|50,778
|$
|51,841
|Nonaccrual
|7,262
|16,440
|22,633
|23,050
|21,553
|90+ days and still accruing
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|60-89 days past due
|293
|982
|1,540
|1,584
|944
|30-59 days past due
|18,808
|12,145
|1,076
|2,139
|13,768
|Current
|1,723,526
|1,576,704
|1,495,501
|1,452,734
|1,333,867
|Total residential real estate
|$
|1,799,985
|$
|1,637,099
|$
|1,547,736
|$
|1,530,285
|$
|1,421,973
|Premium finance receivables
|Nonaccrual
|$
|6,707
|$
|5,433
|$
|7,300
|$
|6,418
|$
|9,690
|90+ days and still accruing
|12,363
|7,217
|5,811
|3,570
|4,783
|60-89 days past due
|31,291
|28,104
|15,804
|7,759
|5,113
|30-59 days past due
|36,800
|89,070
|21,654
|32,758
|31,373
|Current
|12,204,410
|11,768,473
|11,221,861
|10,830,922
|10,019,079
|Total premium finance receivables
|$
|12,291,571
|$
|11,898,297
|$
|11,272,430
|$
|10,881,427
|$
|10,070,038
|Consumer and other
|Nonaccrual
|$
|4
|$
|477
|$
|384
|$
|485
|$
|497
|90+ days and still accruing
|43
|137
|126
|178
|161
|60-89 days past due
|5
|34
|16
|22
|8
|30-59 days past due
|221
|509
|125
|75
|74
|Current
|48,246
|23,042
|21,878
|8,264
|35,243
|Total consumer and other
|$
|48,519
|$
|24,199
|$
|22,529
|$
|9,024
|$
|35,983
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies(1)
|$
|50,096
|$
|30,828
|$
|26,986
|$
|50,778
|$
|51,841
|Nonaccrual
|44,899
|67,069
|83,940
|82,698
|94,115
|90+ days and still accruing
|12,406
|7,369
|6,101
|4,992
|4,944
|60-89 days past due
|35,730
|53,666
|32,863
|19,252
|28,005
|30-59 days past due
|118,404
|187,148
|128,764
|73,925
|151,704
|Current
|35,019,012
|34,443,024
|32,985,389
|32,679,542
|32,840,624
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|35,280,547
|$
|34,789,104
|$
|33,264,043
|$
|32,911,187
|$
|33,171,233
(1) Early buy-out loans are insured or guaranteed by the FHA or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, subject to indemnifications and insurance limits for certain loans.
TABLE 13: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS(1) AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (“TDRs”)
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing(2):
|Commercial
|$
|—
|$
|15
|$
|—
|$
|1,244
|$
|—
|Commercial real estate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Home equity
|—
|—
|164
|—
|—
|Residential real estate
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Premium finance receivables
|12,363
|7,217
|5,811
|3,570
|4,783
|Consumer and other
|43
|137
|126
|178
|161
|Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing
|12,406
|7,369
|6,101
|4,992
|4,944
|Non-accrual loans:
|Commercial
|16,878
|20,399
|26,468
|23,232
|22,459
|Commercial real estate
|12,301
|21,746
|23,706
|26,035
|34,380
|Home equity
|1,747
|2,574
|3,449
|3,478
|5,536
|Residential real estate
|7,262
|16,440
|22,633
|23,050
|21,553
|Premium finance receivables
|6,707
|5,433
|7,300
|6,418
|9,690
|Consumer and other
|4
|477
|384
|485
|497
|Total non-accrual loans
|44,899
|67,069
|83,940
|82,698
|94,115
|Total non-performing loans:
|Commercial
|16,878
|20,414
|26,468
|24,476
|22,459
|Commercial real estate
|12,301
|21,746
|23,706
|26,035
|34,380
|Home equity
|1,747
|2,574
|3,613
|3,478
|5,536
|Residential real estate
|7,262
|16,440
|22,633
|23,050
|21,553
|Premium finance receivables
|19,070
|12,650
|13,111
|9,988
|14,473
|Consumer and other
|47
|614
|510
|663
|658
|Total non-performing loans
|$
|57,305
|$
|74,438
|$
|90,041
|$
|87,690
|$
|99,059
|Other real estate owned
|4,978
|1,959
|9,934
|10,510
|8,679
|Other real estate owned - from acquisitions
|1,225
|2,312
|3,911
|5,062
|7,134
|Other repossessed assets
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|63,508
|$
|78,709
|$
|103,886
|$
|103,262
|$
|114,872
|Accruing TDRs not included within non-performing assets
|$
|35,922
|$
|37,486
|$
|38,468
|$
|44,019
|$
|46,151
|Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance:
|Commercial
|0.15
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.18
|%
|Commercial real estate
|0.13
|0.24
|0.27
|0.30
|0.40
|Home equity
|0.54
|0.77
|1.04
|0.94
|1.42
|Residential real estate
|0.40
|1.00
|1.46
|1.51
|1.52
|Premium finance receivables
|0.16
|0.11
|0.12
|0.09
|0.14
|Consumer and other
|0.10
|2.54
|2.26
|7.35
|1.83
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.16
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.30
|%
|Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets
|0.13
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.25
|%
|Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans
|670.77
|%
|446.78
|%
|352.70
|%
|367.64
|%
|341.29
|%
(1) Excludes early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. Early buy-out loans are insured or guaranteed by the FHA or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, subject to indemnifications and insurance limits for certain loans.
(2) As of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 2021, approximately $320,000, $320,000, $445,000 and $320,000, respectively, of TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest. No TDRs as of March 31, 2021 were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest.
Non-performing Loans Rollforward, excluding early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|Three Months Ended
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|74,438
|$
|90,041
|$
|87,690
|$
|99,059
|$
|127,513
|Additions from becoming non-performing in the respective period
|4,141
|6,851
|9,341
|12,762
|9,894
|Return to performing status
|(729
|)
|(6,616
|)
|(3,322
|)
|—
|(654
|)
|Payments received
|(20,139
|)
|(13,212
|)
|(5,568
|)
|(12,312
|)
|(22,731
|)
|Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets
|(4,377
|)
|(275
|)
|(720
|)
|(3,660
|)
|(1,372
|)
|Charge-offs, net
|(2,354
|)
|(5,167
|)
|(548
|)
|(4,684
|)
|(2,952
|)
|Net change for niche loans(1)
|6,325
|2,816
|3,168
|(3,475
|)
|(10,639
|)
|Balance at end of period
|$
|57,305
|$
|74,438
|$
|90,041
|$
|87,690
|$
|99,059
(1) This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans.
TDRs
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Accruing TDRs:
|Commercial
|$
|2,773
|$
|4,131
|$
|4,532
|$
|6,911
|$
|7,536
|Commercial real estate
|10,068
|8,421
|8,385
|9,659
|9,478
|Residential real estate and other
|23,081
|24,934
|25,551
|27,449
|29,137
|Total accrual
|$
|35,922
|$
|37,486
|$
|38,468
|$
|44,019
|$
|46,151
|Non-accrual TDRs:(1)
|Commercial
|$
|4,935
|$
|6,746
|$
|3,079
|$
|4,104
|$
|5,583
|Commercial real estate
|2,050
|2,050
|3,239
|3,434
|1,309
|Residential real estate and other
|1,964
|3,027
|3,685
|4,190
|3,540
|Total non-accrual
|$
|8,949
|$
|11,823
|$
|10,003
|$
|11,728
|$
|10,432
|Total TDRs:
|Commercial
|$
|7,708
|$
|10,877
|$
|7,611
|$
|11,015
|$
|13,119
|Commercial real estate
|12,118
|10,471
|11,624
|13,093
|10,787
|Residential real estate and other
|25,045
|27,961
|29,236
|31,639
|32,677
|Total TDRs
|$
|44,871
|$
|49,309
|$
|48,471
|$
|55,747
|$
|56,583
(1) Included in total non-performing loans.
Other Real Estate Owned
|Three Months Ended
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|(In thousands)
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|4,271
|$
|13,845
|$
|15,572
|$
|15,813
|$
|16,558
|Disposals/resolved
|(2,497
|)
|(9,664
|)
|(1,949
|)
|(3,152
|)
|(2,162
|)
|Transfers in at fair value, less costs to sell