Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Net Income of $127.4 million

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced net income of $127.4 million or $2.07 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022, an increase in diluted earnings per common share of 31% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Highlights of the First Quarter of 2022:
Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2021

  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased by $796 million, or 9% on an annualized basis.
    • Core loans increased by $486 million and niche loans increased by $310 million.
    • PPP loans declined by $304 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of processing forgiveness payments.
  • Total assets increased by $109 million totaling $50.3 billion as of March 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits increased by $124 million.
  • Net interest income increased by $3.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 as follows:
    • Increased $16.7 million primarily due to earning asset growth and improvement in net interest margin.
    • Decreased by approximately $6.7 million due to two fewer days in the first quarter of 2022.
    • Decreased by $6.7 million due to less PPP interest income.
  • Net interest margin increased by six basis points primarily due to improved earning asset mix related to liquidity deployment and lower rates on interest bearing liabilities.
  • Recorded $2.5 million of net charge-offs or three basis points on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $6.2 million of net charge-offs or seven basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to a provision for credit losses of $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio is approximately 1.31% of the outstanding balance as of March 31, 2022, down from 1.33% as of December 31, 2021. See Table 11 for more information.
  • Non-performing loans decreased to 0.16% of total loans, as of March 31, 2022, down from 0.21% as of December 31, 2021.
  • Mortgage banking revenue increased to $77.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
    • The Company recorded a $43.4 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to a $6.7 million increase recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Recorded net losses on investment securities of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 related to fair value changes in equity securities as compared to net losses of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) decreased slightly to $59.34 as of March 31, 2022 as compared to $59.64 as of December 31, 2021. The decline in tangible book value per common share was primarily driven by a decline in the market value of available-for-sale securities as of March 31, 2022, nearly offset by earnings in the quarter. See Table 17 for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Wintrust kicked off 2022 with an impressive first quarter reporting record quarterly pre-tax, pre-provision income highlighted by continued expansion of net interest income. Our diversified loan book exhibited strong growth while credit quality remains extraordinarily good. The Company’s future prospects remain bright as we believe our asset sensitive interest rate position will allow us to capitalize on potentially rising interest rates. Wintrust reported net income of $127.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, up from $98.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) was a record level of $177.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $146.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021."

Mr. Wehmer continued, "The Company experienced robust loan growth as loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $796 million or 9% on an annualized basis in the first quarter of 2022. We continue to pick up new market share and grow organically as all of our material loan portfolios exhibited strong growth in the first quarter of 2022. We are still experiencing low commercial line of credit utilization and feel confident that we can continue to grow loans given our robust loan pipelines and diversified loan portfolio. Our loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 83.6% and we believe that we have sufficient liquidity to meet customer loan demand."

Mr. Wehmer commented, "Net interest income increased by $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to earning asset growth and improvement in net interest margin. The expansion in net interest income is particularly impressive when considering there were two fewer days in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company’s robust loan growth has continued to more than offset the declining contribution from PPP loans. During the quarter we also improved our net interest margin and increased our quarterly net interest income run rate by increasing our investment portfolio by $1.2 billion.”

Mr. Wehmer stated, “We have maintained our asset sensitive interest rate position which we expect to benefit us as short term interest rates rise. Based on modeled contractual cash flows, including prepayment assumptions, approximately 80% of our current loan balances are projected to reprice or mature in the next 12 months. Further, we project that, assuming an immediate and parallel 25 basis point rate hike, the cumulative increase to net interest income in the subsequent 12 months is approximately $40-$50 million. Such projections incorporate a number of assumptions and could differ materially depending on various factors including competition and the macroeconomic environment.”

Mr. Wehmer noted, “We recorded mortgage banking revenue of $77.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Loan volumes originated for sale in the first quarter of 2022 were $896 million, down from $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a $43.4 million increase in the value of mortgage servicing rights related to changes in fair value model assumptions as compared to a $6.7 million increase recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. We are focused on expanding our market share of purchase originations and finding efficiencies in our delivery channels to reduce costs in light of the challenging interest rate environment. Based on current market conditions, we expect that mortgage originations in the second quarter of 2022 will remain relatively similar to the first quarter of 2022.”

Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Wehmer stated, "I am impressed that we have yet again, reset our record low level of non-performing loans at 0.16% of total loans, as of March 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2022, we continued our practice of pursuing the resolution of non-performing credits and executed a loan sale that reduced non-performing loans by approximately $9 million with associated net charge-offs of $413,000. The first quarter of 2022 continued the trend of benign quarterly net charge-offs at $2.5 million and the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $4.1 million. The allowance for credit losses on our core loan portfolio as of March 31, 2022 is approximately 1.31% of the outstanding balance. We believe that the Company’s reserves remain appropriate and we remain diligent in our review of credit."

Mr. Wehmer concluded, “Our first quarter of 2022 results continued to demonstrate the multi-faceted nature of our business model which we believe uniquely positions us to be successful. We expect to leverage our differentiated, diversified loan portfolio to outperform peers with respect to loan growth which should allow us to continue to expand net interest income. We are focused on taking advantage of market opportunities to prudently deploy excess liquidity into earning assets including core and niche loans and investment securities while maintaining an interest rate sensitive asset portfolio. We are opportunistically evaluating the acquisition market which has been active for both banks and business lines of various sizes. Of course, we remain diligent in our consideration of acquisition targets and intend to be prudent in our decision-making, always seeking to minimize dilution.”

The graphs below illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2022 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b3e2c31a-9c4d-41a0-a095-355ecf0d43d1

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased by $796 million as core loans increased by $486 million and niche loans increased by $310 million. See Table 1 for more information. As of March 31, 2022, virtually all of the PPP loan balances originated in 2020 were forgiven with only $40 million remaining on balance sheet of which nearly all are in the forgiveness process. Whereas, as of March 31, 2022, approximately 84% of PPP loan balances originated in 2021 were forgiven, 8% are in the forgiveness review or submission process and 8% have yet to apply for forgiveness. Also, during the first quarter of 2022 a portion of excess liquidity was deployed, increasing investments by $1.2 billion.

Total liabilities increased $115 million in the first quarter of 2022 resulting primarily from a $124 million increase in total deposits. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $555 million increase in interest-bearing deposits partially offset by a $431 million decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits. The Company's loans to deposits ratio ended the quarter at 83.6%. Management believes in substantially funding the Company's balance sheet with core deposits and utilizes brokered or wholesale funding sources on a limited basis to manage its liquidity position as well as for interest rate risk management purposes.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Tables 1 through 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2022, net interest income totaled $299.3 million, an increase of $3.3 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The $3.3 million increase in net interest income in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to earning asset growth and improvement in net interest margin. Additionally, the net interest income growth occurred despite two fewer days in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and a decline of $6.7 million due to less PPP interest income. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $6.3 million of net PPP loan fees that have yet to be recognized in income.

Net interest margin was 2.60% (2.61% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.54% (2.55% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was due to a three basis point increase in yield on earning assets and a three basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 is primarily due to a two basis point decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits primarily due to lower repricing of time deposits. The three basis point increase in the yield on earning assets in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a shift in earning asset mix through liquidity deployment with increasing investment securities and decreasing levels of lower yielding liquidity management assets.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Tables 4 through 7 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $301.3 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.6 million as compared to $299.7 million as of December 31, 2021. A provision for credit losses totaling $4.1 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $9.3 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021. For more information regarding the provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting standard requires the Company to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021 is shown on Table 11 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $6.2 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were reported as three basis points in the first quarter of 2022 on an annualized basis compared to seven basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2021. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.

The Company’s delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.

The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.13% as of March 31, 2022, compared to 0.16% at December 31, 2021. Non-performing assets totaled $63.5 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $78.7 million at December 31, 2021. Non-performing loans totaled $57.3 million, or 0.16% of total loans, at March 31, 2022 compared to $74.4 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. Other real estate owned (“OREO”) totaled $6.2 million at March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.9 million compared to $4.3 million at December 31, 2021. Management is pursuing the resolution of all non-performing assets. At this time, management believes OREO is appropriately valued at the lower of carrying value or fair value less estimated costs to sell. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Wealth management revenue decreased by $1.1 million during the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily related to unfavorable equity market performance. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of The Chicago Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue increased by $24.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a $43.4 million favorable mortgage servicing rights portfolio fair value adjustment as compared to a $6.7 million favorable adjustment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was partially offset by a $13.6 million decline in production revenue. Loans originated for sale were $896 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $403 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The percentage of origination volume from refinancing activities was 47% in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to 48% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking revenue includes revenue from activities related to originating, selling and servicing residential real estate loans for the secondary market.

During the first quarter of 2022, the fair value of the mortgage servicing rights portfolio increased primarily due to the fair value adjustment increase of $43.4 million and capitalization of $14.4 million. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in value of $6.0 million due to payoffs and paydowns of the existing portfolio.

The Company recorded $3.7 million of fees from covered call options in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company has typically written call options with terms of less than three months against certain U.S. Treasury and agency securities held in its portfolio for liquidity and other purposes. Management has entered into these transactions with the goal of economically hedging security positions and enhancing its overall return on its investment portfolio by using fees generated from these options to compensate for net interest margin compression. These option transactions are designed to mitigate overall interest rate risk and do not qualify as hedges pursuant to accounting guidance.

Trading gains totaled $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to a gain of $206,000 recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021. Trading gains in the first quarter of 2022 relate primarily to a favorable market value adjustment on an interest rate cap derivative held as an economic hedge for potentially rising interest rates.

The Company recognized net losses on investment securities of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to net losses of $1.1 million recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net operating lease income totaled $15.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The $1.3 million increase in the first quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to increased gains on sale of lease assets as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Tables 14 and 15 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The $5.2 million increase is primarily related to increased salary and incentive compensation expense, partially offset by lower commissions expense due to declining mortgage production.

Software and equipment expense totaled $22.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $898,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to accelerated depreciation recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to the reduction in the useful life of a software asset that is planned to be replaced as we continue to make upgrades to our digital customer experience.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by $2.1 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily related to lower media advertising costs. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company's brand, commercial banking capabilities, the Company's various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company's non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors.

The Company recorded a net OREO gain of $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to a net gain of $641,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The net gains are primarily attributable to the sale of OREO properties during the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.

Miscellaneous expense in the first quarter of 2022 decreased by $1.2 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Miscellaneous expense includes ATM expenses, correspondent bank charges, directors fees, telephone, travel and entertainment, corporate insurance, dues and subscriptions, problem loan expenses and lending origination costs that are not deferred.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $46.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $38.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates were 26.65% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 27.94% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rates were partially impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded excess tax benefits of $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to excess tax benefits of $866,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS UNIT SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through its community banking unit, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2022, this unit expanded its loan portfolio. The segment’s net interest income increased in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 due to growth in earning assets and an increased net interest margin.

Mortgage banking revenue was $77.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $24.1 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $549,000 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher fees associated with commercial account activity. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained robust as of March 31, 2022 indicating momentum for continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2022.

Specialty Finance

Through its specialty finance unit, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolio were $3.4 billion during the first quarter of 2022 and average balances increased by $551.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s leasing portfolio balance was unchanged in the first quarter of 2022, with its portfolio of assets, including capital leases, loans and equipment on operating leases, totaling $2.4 billion as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, effectively unchanged from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Wealth Management

Through four separate subsidiaries within its wealth management unit, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, securities brokerage services and 401(k) and retirement plan services. Wealth management revenue totaled $31.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Decreases in wealth management revenue were primarily due to unfavorable equity market performance during the first quarter of 2022. At March 31, 2022, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $35.8 billion of assets under administration, which included $6.7 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks, representing a $274 million increase from the $35.5 billion of assets under administration at December 31, 2021.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

Insurance Agency Loan Portfolio

On November 15, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of certain assets from The Allstate Corporation (“Allstate”). Through this business combination, the Company acquired approximately $581.6 million of loans, net of allowance for credit losses measured on the acquisition date. The loan portfolio was comprised of approximately 1,800 loans to Allstate agents nationally. In addition to acquiring the loans, the Company became the national preferred provider of loans to Allstate agents. In connection with the loan acquisition, a team of Allstate agency lending specialists joined the Company, to augment and expand Wintrust’s existing insurance agency finance business. As the transaction was determined to be a business combination, the Company recorded goodwill of approximately $9.3 million on the purchase.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2021 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

       % or(1)
basis point 
(bp) change
from
4th Quarter
2021		 % or
basis point 
(bp) change
from
1st Quarter
2021
  Three Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 
Net income $127,391  $98,757  $153,148 29 % (17)%
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2)  177,786   146,344   161,512 21   10  
Net income per common share – diluted  2.07   1.58   2.54 31   (19) 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.34   0.31   0.31 10   10  
Net revenue(3)  462,084   429,743   448,401 8   3  
Net interest income  299,294   295,976   261,895 1   14  
Net interest margin  2.60%  2.54%  2.53%6 bps 7 bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2)  2.61   2.55   2.54 6   7  
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.00   1.21   0.90 (21)  10  
Return on average assets  1.04   0.80   1.38 24   (34) 
Return on average common equity  11.94   9.05   15.80 289   (386) 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2)  14.48   11.04   19.49 344   (501) 
At end of period           
Total assets $50,250,661  $50,142,143  $45,682,202 1 % 10 %
Total loans(5)  35,280,547   34,789,104   33,171,233 6   6  
Total deposits  42,219,322   42,095,585   37,872,652 1   11  
Total shareholders’ equity  4,492,256   4,498,688   4,252,511 (1)  6  

(1)   Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)   Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate. Additional supplemental financial information showing quarterly trends can be found on the Company’s website at www.wintrust.com by choosing “Financial Reports” under the “Investor Relations” heading, and then choosing “Financial Highlights.”

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
Total assets $50,250,661  $50,142,143  $47,832,271  $46,738,450  $45,682,202 
Total loans(1)  35,280,547   34,789,104   33,264,043   32,911,187   33,171,233 
Total deposits  42,219,322   42,095,585   39,952,558   38,804,616   37,872,652 
Total shareholders’ equity  4,492,256   4,498,688   4,410,317   4,339,011   4,252,511 
Selected Statements of Income Data:
Net interest income $299,294  $295,976  $287,496  $279,590  $261,895 
Net revenue(2)  462,084   429,743   423,970   408,963   448,401 
Net income  127,391   98,757   109,137   105,109   153,148 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)  177,786   146,344   141,826   128,851   161,512 
Net income per common share – Basic  2.11   1.61   1.79   1.72   2.57 
Net income per common share – Diluted  2.07   1.58   1.77   1.70   2.54 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.34   0.31   0.31   0.31   0.31 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
Performance Ratios:
Net interest margin  2.60%  2.54%  2.58%  2.62%  2.53%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)  2.61   2.55   2.59   2.63   2.54 
Non-interest income to average assets  1.33   1.08   1.15   1.13   1.68 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.33   2.29   2.37   2.45   2.59 
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.00   1.21   1.22   1.32   0.90 
Return on average assets  1.04   0.80   0.92   0.92   1.38 
Return on average common equity  11.94   9.05   10.31   10.24   15.80 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)  14.48   11.04   12.62   12.62   19.49 
Average total assets $49,501,844  $49,118,777  $47,192,510  $45,946,751  $44,988,733 
Average total shareholders’ equity  4,500,460   4,433,953   4,343,915   4,256,778   4,164,890 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  83.8%  81.7%  83.8%  86.7%  87.1%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  83.6   82.6   83.3   84.8   87.6 
Common Share Data at end of period:
Market price per common share $92.93  $90.82  $80.37  $75.63  $75.80 
Book value per common share  71.26   71.62   70.19   68.81   67.34 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)  59.34   59.64   58.32   56.92   55.42 
Common shares outstanding  57,253,214   57,054,091   56,956,026   57,066,677   57,023,273 
Other Data at end of period:
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)  8.1%  8.0%  8.1%  8.2%  8.2%
Risk-based capital ratios:          
Tier 1 capital ratio(5)  9.5   9.6   9.9   10.1   10.2 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)  8.6   8.6   8.9   9.0   9.0 
Total capital ratio(5)  11.6   11.6   12.1   12.4   12.6 
Allowance for credit losses(6) $301,327  $299,731  $296,138  $304,121  $321,308 
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.85%  0.86%  0.89%  0.92%  0.97%
Number of:          
Bank subsidiaries  15   15   15   15   15 
Banking offices  174   173   172   172   182 

(1)   Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)   Net revenue is net interest income and non-interest income.
(3)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)   Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)  The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands)  2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $462,516  $411,150  $462,244  $434,957  $426,325 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  700,056   700,055   55   52   52 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  4,013,597   5,372,603   5,232,315   4,707,415   3,348,794 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  2,998,898   2,327,793   2,373,478   2,188,608   2,430,749 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,435,729   2,942,285   2,736,722   2,498,232   2,166,419 
Trading account securities  852   1,061   1,103   2,667   951 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  92,689   90,511   88,193   86,316   90,338 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  136,163   135,378   135,408   136,625   135,881 
Brokerage customer receivables  22,888   26,068   26,378   23,093   19,056 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  606,545   817,912   925,312   984,994   1,260,193 
Loans, net of unearned income  35,280,547   34,789,104   33,264,043   32,911,187   33,171,233 
Allowance for loan losses  (250,539)  (247,835)  (248,612)  (261,089)  (277,709)
Net loans  35,030,008   34,541,269   33,015,431   32,650,098   32,893,524 
Premises, software and equipment, net  761,213   766,405   748,872   752,375   760,522 
Lease investments, net  240,656   242,082   243,933   219,023   238,984 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,066,750   1,084,115   1,166,917   1,185,811   1,230,362 
Trade date securities receivable           189,851    
Goodwill  655,402   655,149   645,792   646,336   646,017 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  26,699   28,307   30,118   31,997   34,035 
Total assets $50,250,661  $50,142,143  $47,832,271  $46,738,450  $45,682,202 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $13,748,918  $14,179,980  $13,255,417  $12,796,110  $12,297,337 
Interest-bearing  28,470,404   27,915,605   26,697,141   26,008,506   25,575,315 
Total deposits  42,219,322   42,095,585   39,952,558   38,804,616   37,872,652 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  1,241,071   1,241,071   1,241,071   1,241,071   1,228,436 
Other borrowings  482,516   494,136   504,527   518,493   516,877 
Subordinated notes  437,033   436,938   436,811   436,719   436,595 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Trade date securities payable  437      1,348      995 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,124,460   1,122,159   1,032,073   1,144,974   1,120,570 
Total liabilities  45,758,405   45,643,455   43,421,954   42,399,439   41,429,691 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500   412,500 
Common stock  59,091   58,892   58,794   58,770   58,727 
Surplus  1,698,093   1,685,572   1,674,062   1,669,002   1,663,008 
Treasury stock  (109,903)  (109,903)  (109,903)  (100,363)  (100,363)
Retained earnings  2,548,474   2,447,535   2,373,447   2,288,969   2,208,535 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (115,999)  4,092   1,417   10,133   10,104 
Total shareholders’ equity  4,492,256   4,498,688   4,410,317   4,339,011   4,252,511 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $50,250,661  $50,142,143  $47,832,271  $46,738,450  $45,682,202 

 

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021
Interest income         
Interest and fees on loans$285,698  $289,140  $285,587  $284,701  $274,100 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 6,087   7,234   7,716   8,183   9,036 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,687   2,254   2,000   1,153   1,199 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 431   173          
Investment securities 32,398   27,210   25,189   23,623   19,264 
Trading account securities 5   4   3   1   2 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 1,772   1,776   1,777   1,769   1,745 
Brokerage customer receivables 174   188   185   149   123 
Total interest income 328,252   327,979   322,457   319,579   305,469 
Interest expense         
Interest on deposits 14,854   16,572   19,305   24,298   27,944 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,816   4,923   4,931   4,887   4,840 
Interest on other borrowings 2,239   2,250   2,501   2,568   2,609 
Interest on subordinated notes 5,482   5,514   5,480   5,512   5,477 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 1,567   2,744   2,744   2,724   2,704 
Total interest expense 28,958   32,003   34,961   39,989   43,574 
Net interest income 299,294   295,976   287,496   279,590   261,895 
Provision for credit losses 4,106   9,299   (7,916)  (15,299)  (45,347)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 295,188   286,677   295,412   294,889   307,242 
Non-interest income         
Wealth management 31,394   32,489   31,531   30,690   29,309 
Mortgage banking 77,231   53,138   55,794   50,584   113,494 
Service charges on deposit accounts 15,283   14,734   14,149   13,249   12,036 
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net (2,782)  (1,067)  (2,431)  1,285   1,154 
Fees from covered call options 3,742   1,128   1,157   1,388    
Trading gains (losses), net 3,889   206   58   (438)  419 
Operating lease income, net 15,475   14,204   12,807   12,240   14,440 
Other 18,558   18,935   23,409   20,375   15,654 
Total non-interest income 162,790   133,767   136,474   129,373   186,506 
Non-interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 172,355   167,131   170,912   172,817   180,809 
Software and equipment 22,810   23,708   22,029   20,866   20,912 
Operating lease equipment depreciation 9,708   10,147   10,013   9,949   10,771 
Occupancy, net 17,824   18,343   18,158   17,687   19,996 
Data processing 7,505   7,207   7,104   6,920   6,048 
Advertising and marketing 11,924   13,981   13,443   11,305   8,546 
Professional fees 8,401   7,551   7,052   7,304   7,587 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 1,609   1,811   1,877   2,039   2,007 
FDIC insurance 7,729   7,317   6,750   6,405   6,558 
OREO expense, net (1,032)  (641)  (1,531)  769   (251)
Other 25,465   26,844   26,337   24,051   23,906 
Total non-interest expense 284,298   283,399   282,144   280,112   286,889 
Income before taxes 173,680   137,045   149,742   144,150   206,859 
Income tax expense 46,289   38,288   40,605   39,041   53,711 
Net income$127,391  $98,757  $109,137  $105,109  $153,148 
Preferred stock dividends 6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991   6,991 
Net income applicable to common shares$120,400  $91,766  $102,146  $98,118  $146,157 
Net income per common share - Basic$2.11  $1.61  $1.79  $1.72  $2.57 
Net income per common share - Diluted$2.07  $1.58  $1.77  $1.70  $2.54 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.34  $0.31  $0.31  $0.31  $0.31 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 57,196   57,022   57,000   57,049   56,904 
Dilutive potential common shares 862   976   753   726   681 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 58,058   57,998   57,753   57,775   57,585 

 

TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From(2)
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		Dec 31,
2021(1)		 Mar 31,
2021
Balance:            
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies$296,548 $473,102 $570,663 $633,006 $890,749NM  (67)%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 309,997  344,810  354,649  351,988  369,444(41) (16)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$606,545 $817,912 $925,312 $984,994 $1,260,193NM  (52)%
             
Core loans:            
Commercial            
Commercial and industrial$5,348,266 $5,346,084 $4,953,769 $4,650,607 $4,630,7950% 15%
Asset-based lending 1,365,297  1,299,869  1,066,376  892,109  720,77220  89 
Municipal 533,357  536,498  524,192  511,094  493,417(2) 8 
Leases 1,481,368  1,454,099  1,365,281  1,357,036  1,290,7788  15 
Commercial real estate            
Residential construction 57,037  51,464  49,754  55,735  72,05844  (21)
Commercial construction 1,055,972  1,034,988  1,038,034  1,090,447  1,040,6318  1 
Land 283,397  269,752  255,927  239,067  240,63521  18 
Office(3) 1,273,705  1,285,686  1,269,746  1,220,658  1,131,472(4) 13 
Industrial(3) 1,668,516  1,585,808  1,490,358  1,434,377  1,152,52221  45 
Retail(3) 1,395,021  1,429,567  1,462,101  1,455,638  1,198,025(10) 16 
Multi-family(3) 2,175,875  2,043,754  2,038,526  1,984,582  1,739,52126  25 
Mixed use and other(3) 1,325,551  1,289,267  1,281,268  1,197,865  1,969,91511  (33)
Home equity 321,435  335,155  347,662  369,806  390,253(17) (18)
Residential real estate            
Residential real estate loans for investment 1,749,889  1,606,271  1,520,750  1,479,507  1,370,13236  28 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 13,520  22,707  18,847  44,333  45,508NM  (70)
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. Government Agencies 36,576  8,121  8,139  6,445  6,333NM  NM 
Total core loans$20,084,782 $19,599,090 $18,690,730 $17,989,306 $17,492,76710% 15%
             
Niche loans:            
Commercial            
Franchise$1,181,761 $1,227,234 $1,176,569 $1,060,468 $1,128,493(15)% 5%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 261,847  359,818  468,162  529,867  587,868NM  (55)
Community Advantage - homeowners association 324,383  308,286  291,153  287,689  272,22221  19 
Insurance agency lending 833,720  813,897  260,482  273,999  290,88010  NM 
Premium Finance receivables            
U.S. property & casualty insurance 4,271,828  4,178,474  3,921,289  3,805,504  3,342,7309  28 
Canada property & casualty insurance 665,580  677,013  695,688  716,367  615,813(7) 8 
Life insurance 7,354,163  7,042,810  6,655,453  6,359,556  6,111,49518  20 
Consumer and other 48,519  24,199  22,529  9,024  35,983NM  35 
Total niche loans$14,941,801 $14,631,731 $13,491,325 $13,042,474 $12,385,4849% 21%
             
Commercial PPP loans:            
Originated in 2020$40,016 $74,412 $172,849 $656,502 $2,049,342NM  (98)%
Originated in 2021 213,948  483,871  909,139  1,222,905  1,243,640NM  (83)
Total commercial PPP loans$253,964 $558,283 $1,081,988 $1,879,407 $3,292,982NM  (92)%
             
Total loans, net of unearned income$35,280,547 $34,789,104 $33,264,043 $32,911,187 $33,171,2336% 6%

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   NM - Not meaningful.
(3)   As a result of a review of the composition of borrowers within the mixed use and other loan portfolio, the Company identified certain loans that would be more precisely classified within a separate class of non-construction commercial real estate. This change in classification was based on related collateral and source of repayment of the underlying loan. Balances within such categories were also updated as of September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 in the table above for comparison purposes. 

 

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		Dec 31,
2021(1)		 Mar 31,
2021
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$13,748,918  $14,179,980  $13,255,417  $12,796,110  $12,297,337 (12)% 12%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 4,571,484   4,158,871   3,769,825   3,625,538   3,562,312 40  28 
Wealth management deposits(2) 5,402,271   4,491,795   4,177,820   4,399,303   4,274,527 82  26 
Money market 10,671,424   11,449,469   10,757,654   9,843,390   9,236,434 (28) 16 
Savings 4,089,230   3,846,681   3,861,296   3,776,400   3,690,892 26  11 
Time certificates of deposit 3,735,995   3,968,789   4,130,546   4,363,875   4,811,150 (24) (22)
Total deposits$42,219,322  $42,095,585  $39,952,558  $38,804,616  $37,872,652 1% 11%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 32%  34%  33%  33%  32%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 11   10   9   9   9    
Wealth management deposits(2) 13   11   11   11   11    
Money market 25   27   27   25   25    
Savings 10   9   10   10   10    
Time certificates of deposit 9   9   10   12   13    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), trust and asset management customers of the Company and brokerage customers from unaffiliated companies which have been placed into deposit accounts.

 

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of March 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit(1)
1-3 months $777,783 0.35%
4-6 months  730,262 0.38 
7-9 months  686,898 0.39 
10-12 months  564,328 0.40 
13-18 months  521,500 0.38 
19-24 months  297,563 0.48 
24+ months  157,661 0.53 
Total $3,735,995 0.39%

(1)   Weighted-average rate excludes the impact of purchase accounting fair value adjustments.

 

TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $4,563,726  $6,148,165  $5,112,720  $3,844,355  $4,230,886 
Investment securities(2)  6,378,022   5,317,351   5,065,593   4,771,403   3,944,676 
FHLB and FRB stock  135,912   135,414   136,001   136,324   135,758 
Liquidity management assets(3)  11,077,660   11,600,930   10,314,314   8,752,082   8,311,320 
Other earning assets(3)(4)  25,192   28,298   28,238   23,354   20,370 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  664,019   827,672   871,824   991,011   1,151,848 
Loans, net of unearned income(3)(5)  34,830,520   33,677,777   32,985,445   33,085,174   32,442,927 
Total earning assets(3)  46,597,391   46,134,677   44,199,821   42,851,621   41,926,465 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (253,080)  (254,874)  (269,963)  (285,686)  (327,080)
Cash and due from banks  481,634   468,331   425,000   470,566   366,413 
Other assets  2,675,899   2,770,643   2,837,652   2,910,250   3,022,935 
Total assets $49,501,844  $49,118,777  $47,192,510  $45,946,751  $44,988,733 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $4,287,228  $3,962,739  $3,757,677  $3,626,424  $3,493,451 
Wealth management deposits  4,427,301   4,514,319   4,672,402   4,369,998   4,156,398 
Money market accounts  11,353,348   11,274,230   10,027,424   9,547,167   9,335,920 
Savings accounts  3,904,299   3,766,037   3,851,523   3,728,271   3,587,566 
Time deposits  3,861,371   4,058,282   4,236,317   4,632,796   4,875,392 
Interest-bearing deposits  27,833,547   27,575,607   26,545,343   25,904,656   25,448,727 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  1,241,071   1,241,073   1,241,073   1,235,142   1,228,433 
Other borrowings  494,267   501,933   512,785   525,924   518,188 
Subordinated notes  436,966   436,861   436,746   436,644   436,532 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  30,259,417   30,009,040   28,989,513   28,355,932   27,885,446 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  13,734,064   13,640,270   12,834,084   12,246,274   11,811,194 
Other liabilities  1,007,903   1,035,514   1,024,998   1,087,767   1,127,203 
Equity  4,500,460   4,433,953   4,343,915   4,256,778   4,164,890 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $49,501,844  $49,118,777  $47,192,510  $45,946,751  $44,988,733 
           
Net free funds/contribution(6) $16,337,974  $16,125,637  $15,210,308  $14,495,689  $14,041,019 

(1)   Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)   Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)   Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(5)   Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(6)   Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands) 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $2,118  $2,427  $2,000  $1,153  $1,199 
Investment securities  32,863   27,696   25,681   24,117   19,764 
FHLB and FRB stock  1,772   1,776   1,777   1,769   1,745 
Liquidity management assets(1)  36,753   31,899   29,458   27,039   22,708 
Other earning assets(1)  181   194   188   150   125 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  6,087   7,234   7,716   8,183   9,036 
Loans, net of unearned income(1)  286,125   289,557   285,998   285,116   274,484 
Total interest income $329,146  $328,884  $323,360  $320,488  $306,353 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $849  $774  $767  $736  $901 
Wealth management deposits  7,098   7,595   7,888   7,686   7,351 
Money market accounts  2,609   2,604   2,342   2,795   2,865 
Savings accounts  336   345   406   402   430 
Time deposits  3,962   5,254   7,902   12,679   16,397 
Interest-bearing deposits  14,854   16,572   19,305   24,298   27,944 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  4,816   4,923   4,931   4,887   4,840 
Other borrowings  2,239   2,250   2,501   2,568   2,609 
Subordinated notes  5,482   5,514   5,480   5,512   5,477 
Junior subordinated debentures  1,567   2,744   2,744   2,724   2,704 
Total interest expense $28,958  $32,003  $34,961  $39,989  $43,574 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (894)  (905)  (903)  (909)  (884)
Net interest income (GAAP)(2)  299,294   295,976   287,496   279,590   261,895 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  894   905   903   909   884 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) $300,188  $296,881  $288,399  $280,499  $262,779 

(1)   Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(2)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

 

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Mar 31,
2022		 Dec 31,
2021		 Sep 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 0.19% 0.16% 0.16% 0.12% 0.11%
Investment securities 2.09  2.07  2.01  2.03  2.03 
FHLB and FRB stock 5.29  5.20  5.18  5.20  5.21 
Liquidity management assets 1.35  1.09  1.13  1.24  1.11 
Other earning assets 2.91  2.71  2.64  2.59  2.50 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 3.72  3.47  3.51  3.31  3.18 
Loans, net of unearned income 3.33  3.41  3.44  3.46  3.43 
Total earning assets 2.86% 2.83% 2.90% 3.00% 2.96%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 0.10%
Wealth management deposits 0.65  0.67  0.67  0.71  0.72 
Money market accounts 0.09  0.09  0.09  0.12  0.12 
Savings accounts 0.03  0.04  0.04  0.04  0.05 
Time deposits 0.42  0.51  0.74  1.10  1.36 
Interest-bearing deposits 0.22  0.24  0.29  0.38  0.45 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.57  1.57  1.58  1.59  1.60 
Other borrowings 1.84  1.78  1.94  1.96  2.04 
Subordinated notes 5.02  5.05  5.02  5.05  5.02 
Junior subordinated debentures 2.47  4.23  4.23  4.25  4.27 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.39% 0.42% 0.48% 0.56% 0.63%
           
Interest rate spread(1)(2) 2.47% 2.41% 2.42% 2.44% 2.33%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01)
Net free funds/contribution(3) 0.14  0.14  0.17  0.19  0.21 
Net interest margin (GAAP)(2) 2.60% 2.54% 2.58% 2.62% 2.53%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.01  0.01  0.01  0.01  0.01 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 2.61% 2.55% 2.59% 2.63% 2.54%

(1)   Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)   See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)  Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

 

TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases of 100 and 200 basis points and a decrease of 100 basis points. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200
Basis
Points		 +100
Basis
Points		 -100
Basis
Points
Mar 31, 2022 21.4% 11.0% (11.3)%
Dec 31, 2021 25.3  12.4  (8.5)
Sep 30, 2021 24.3  11.5  (7.8)
Jun 30, 2021 24.6  11.7  (6.9)
Mar 31, 2021 22.0  10.2  (7.2)

 

Ramp Scenario+200
Basis
Points		 +100
Basis
Points		 -100
Basis
Points
Mar 31, 202211.2% 5.8% (7.1)%
Dec 31, 202113.9  6.9  (5.6)
Sep 30, 202110.8  5.4  (3.8)
Jun 30, 202111.4  5.8  (3.3)
Mar 31, 202110.7  5.4  (3.6)

 

TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or maturity period
As of March 31, 2022One year or
less		 From one to
five years		 From five to
fifteen years		 After fifteen
years		 Total
(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$459,243 $2,128,103 $1,317,788 $11,690 $3,916,824
Fixed rate - PPP 14,053  239,911      253,964
Variable rate 7,410,135  2,985  55    7,413,175
Total commercial$7,883,431 $2,370,999 $1,317,843 $11,690 $11,583,963
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate 445,996  2,464,523  528,599  38,784  3,477,902
Variable rate 5,740,276  16,896      5,757,172
Total commercial real estate$6,186,272 $2,481,419 $528,599 $38,784 $9,235,074
Home equity         
Fixed rate 13,341  3,596  7  40  16,984
Variable rate 304,451        304,451
Total home equity$317,792 $3,596 $7 $40 $321,435
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate 15,634  5,566  29,696  925,814  976,710
Variable rate 61,274  215,288  546,713    823,275
Total residential real estate$76,908 $220,854 $576,409 $925,814 $1,799,985
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate 4,794,729  142,679      4,937,408
Variable rate         
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$4,794,729 $142,679 $ $ $4,937,408
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate 8,668  486,604  21,756    517,028
Variable rate 6,837,135        6,837,135
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$6,845,803 $486,604 $21,756 $ $7,354,163
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate 19,937  5,204  90  494  25,725
Variable rate 22,794        22,794
Total consumer and other$42,731 $5,204 $90 $494 $48,519
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate 5,757,548  5,236,275  1,897,936  976,822  13,868,581
Fixed rate - PPP 14,053  239,911      253,964
Variable rate 20,376,065  235,169  546,768    21,158,002
Total loans, net of unearned income$26,147,666 $5,711,355 $2,444,704 $976,822 $35,280,547
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
Prime        $3,399,089
One- month LIBOR         7,944,718
Three- month LIBOR         299,324
Twelve- month LIBOR         6,803,367
U.S. Treasury tenors         115,188
SOFR tenors         1,758,787
Ameribor tenors         221,689
One-month BSBY         7,360
Other         608,480
Total variable rate        $21,158,002

LIBOR - London Interbank Offered Rate.
SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
Ameribor - American Interbank Offered Rate.
BSBY - Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index.

Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6f805a0f-1ab3-41bc-b7e4-bb73be6c86b3 

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to LIBOR indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates.  Specifically, the Company has $7.9 billion of variable rate loans tied to one-month LIBOR and $6.8 billion of variable rate loans tied to twelve-month LIBOR. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  Prime 1-month
LIBOR		 12-month
LIBOR		 
First Quarter 2022 25bps35bps152bps
Fourth Quarter 2021 0 2 34 
Third Quarter 2021 0 -2 -1 
Second Quarter 2021 0 -1 -3 
First Quarter 2021 0 -3 -6 

 

TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months Ended
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $299,731  $296,138  $304,121  $321,308  $379,969 
Provision for credit losses  4,106   9,299   (7,916)  (15,299)  (45,347)
Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period(1)     470          
Other adjustments  22   5   (65)  34   31 
Charge-offs:          
Commercial  1,414   4,431   1,352   3,237   11,781 
Commercial real estate  777   495   406   1,412   980 
Home equity  197   135   59   142    
Residential real estate  466   1,067   10   3   2 
Premium finance receivables  1,678   2,314   1,390   2,077   3,239 
Consumer and other  193   157   112   104   114 
Total charge-offs  4,725   8,599   3,329   6,975   16,116 
Recoveries:          
Commercial  538   389   816   902   452 
Commercial real estate  32   217   373   514   200 
Home equity  93   461   313   328   101 
Residential real estate  5   85   5   36   204 
Premium finance receivables  1,476   1,240   1,728   3,239   1,782 
Consumer and other  49   26   92   34   32 
Total recoveries  2,193   2,418   3,327   5,053   2,771 
Net charge-offs  (2,532)  (6,181)  (2)  (1,922)  (13,345)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $301,327  $299,731  $296,138  $304,121  $321,308 
           
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
Commercial  0.03%  0.14%  0.02%  0.08%  0.37%
Commercial real estate  0.03   0.01   0.00   0.04   0.04 
Home equity  0.13   (0.38)  (0.28)  (0.20)  (0.10)
Residential real estate  0.11   0.25   0.00   (0.01)  (0.06)
Premium finance receivables  0.01   0.04   (0.01)  (0.04)  0.06 
Consumer and other  1.19   0.95   0.26   0.69   0.57 
Total loans, net of unearned income  0.03%  0.07%  0.00%  0.02%  0.17%
           
Loans at period end $35,280,547  $34,789,104  $33,264,043  $32,911,187  $33,171,233 
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end  0.71%  0.71%  0.75%  0.79%  0.84%
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end  0.85   0.86   0.89   0.92   0.97 
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end, excluding PPP loans  0.86   0.88   0.92   0.98   1.08 

(1)   The initial allowance for credit losses on purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans acquired during the period measured approximately $2.8 million, of which approximately $2.3 million was charged-off related to PCD loans that met the Company’s charge-off policy at the time of acquisition. After considering these loans that were immediately charged-off, the net impact of PCD allowance for credit losses at the acquisition date was approximately $470,000.

 

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

  Three Months Ended
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands)  2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Provision for loan losses $5,214  $4,929  $(12,410) $(14,731) $(28,351)
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses  (1,189)  4,375   4,501   (558)  (17,035)
Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses  81   (5)  (7)  (10)  39 
Provision for credit losses $4,106  $9,299  $(7,916) $(15,299) $(45,347)
           
Allowance for loan losses $250,539  $247,835  $248,612  $261,089  $277,709 
Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses  50,629   51,818   47,443   42,942   43,500 
Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses  301,168   299,653   296,055   304,031   321,209 
Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses  159   78   83   90   99 
Allowance for credit losses $301,327  $299,731  $296,138  $304,121  $321,308 

        

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021.

 As of Mar 31, 2022As of Dec 31, 2021As of Sep 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s
balance		Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s
balance		Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s
balance
Commercial:               
Commercial, industrial and other, excluding PPP loans$11,329,999 $120,910 1.07%$11,345,785 $119,305 1.05%$10,105,984 $109,780 1.09%
Commercial PPP loans 253,964  1 0.00  558,283  2 0.00  1,081,988  2 0.00 
Commercial real estate:               
Construction and development 1,396,406  34,206 2.45  1,356,204  35,206 2.60  1,343,715  34,101 2.54 
Non-construction 7,838,668  110,700 1.41  7,634,082  109,377 1.43  7,541,999  105,934 1.40 
Home equity 321,435  10,566 3.29  335,155  10,699 3.19  347,662  10,939 3.15 
Residential real estate 1,799,985  9,429 0.52  1,637,099  8,782 0.54  1,547,736  16,272 1.05 
Premium finance receivables               
Commercial insurance loans 4,937,408  14,082 0.29  4,855,487  15,246 0.31  4,616,977  17,996 0.39 
Life insurance loans 7,354,163  640 0.01  7,042,810  613 0.01  6,655,453  579 0.01 
Consumer and other 48,519  634 1.31  24,199  423 1.75  22,529  452 2.01 
Total loans, net of unearned income$35,280,547 $301,168 0.85%$34,789,104 $299,653 0.86%$33,264,043 $296,055 0.89%
Total loans, net of unearned income, excluding PPP loans$35,026,583 $301,167 0.86%$34,230,821 $299,651 0.88%$32,182,055 $296,053 0.92%
                
Total core loans(1)$20,084,782 $262,447 1.31%$19,599,090 $260,511 1.33%$18,690,730 $257,788 1.38%
Total niche loans(1) 14,941,801  38,720 0.26  14,631,731  39,140 0.27  13,491,325  38,265 0.28 
Total PPP loans 253,964  1 0.00  558,283  2 0.00  1,081,988  2 0.00 
                

(1)   See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.

 

TABLE 12: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

(Dollars in thousands) Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021
Loan Balances:          
Commercial          
Nonaccrual $16,878 $20,399 $26,468 $23,232 $22,459
90+ days and still accruing    15    1,244  
60-89 days past due  1,294  24,262  9,768  5,204  13,292
30-59 days past due  31,889  43,861  25,224  18,478  35,541
Current  11,533,902  11,815,531  11,126,512  11,394,118  12,636,915
Total commercial $11,583,963 $11,904,068 $11,187,972 $11,442,276 $12,708,207
Commercial real estate          
Nonaccrual $12,301 $21,746 $23,706 $26,035 $34,380
90+ days and still accruing          
60-89 days past due  2,648  284  5,395  4,382  8,156
30-59 days past due  30,141  40,443  79,818  19,698  70,168
Current  9,189,984  8,927,813  8,776,795  8,628,254  8,432,075
Total commercial real estate $9,235,074 $8,990,286 $8,885,714 $8,678,369 $8,544,779
Home equity          
Nonaccrual $1,747 $2,574 $3,449 $3,478 $5,536
90+ days and still accruing      164    
60-89 days past due  199    340  301  492
30-59 days past due  545  1,120  867  777  780
Current  318,944  331,461  342,842  365,250  383,445
Total home equity $321,435 $335,155 $347,662 $369,806 $390,253
Residential real estate          
Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies(1) $50,096 $30,828 $26,986 $50,778 $51,841
Nonaccrual  7,262  16,440  22,633  23,050  21,553
90+ days and still accruing          
60-89 days past due  293  982  1,540  1,584  944
30-59 days past due  18,808  12,145  1,076  2,139  13,768
Current  1,723,526  1,576,704  1,495,501  1,452,734  1,333,867
Total residential real estate $1,799,985 $1,637,099 $1,547,736 $1,530,285 $1,421,973
Premium finance receivables          
Nonaccrual $6,707 $5,433 $7,300 $6,418 $9,690
90+ days and still accruing  12,363  7,217  5,811  3,570  4,783
60-89 days past due  31,291  28,104  15,804  7,759  5,113
30-59 days past due  36,800  89,070  21,654  32,758  31,373
Current  12,204,410  11,768,473  11,221,861  10,830,922  10,019,079
Total premium finance receivables $12,291,571 $11,898,297 $11,272,430 $10,881,427 $10,070,038
Consumer and other          
Nonaccrual $4 $477 $384 $485 $497
90+ days and still accruing  43  137  126  178  161
60-89 days past due  5  34  16  22  8
30-59 days past due  221  509  125  75  74
Current  48,246  23,042  21,878  8,264  35,243
Total consumer and other $48,519 $24,199 $22,529 $9,024 $35,983
Total loans, net of unearned income          
Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies(1) $50,096 $30,828 $26,986 $50,778 $51,841
Nonaccrual  44,899  67,069  83,940  82,698  94,115
90+ days and still accruing  12,406  7,369  6,101  4,992  4,944
60-89 days past due  35,730  53,666  32,863  19,252  28,005
30-59 days past due  118,404  187,148  128,764  73,925  151,704
Current  35,019,012  34,443,024  32,985,389  32,679,542  32,840,624
Total loans, net of unearned income $35,280,547 $34,789,104 $33,264,043 $32,911,187 $33,171,233

(1)   Early buy-out loans are insured or guaranteed by the FHA or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, subject to indemnifications and insurance limits for certain loans.

 

TABLE 13: NON-PERFORMING ASSETS(1) AND TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (“TDRs”)

 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(Dollars in thousands) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing(2):         
Commercial$  $15  $  $1,244  $ 
Commercial real estate              
Home equity       164       
Residential real estate              
Premium finance receivables 12,363   7,217   5,811   3,570   4,783 
Consumer and other 43   137   126   178   161 
Total loans past due greater than 90 days and still accruing 12,406   7,369   6,101   4,992   4,944 
Non-accrual loans:         
Commercial 16,878   20,399   26,468   23,232   22,459 
Commercial real estate 12,301   21,746   23,706   26,035   34,380 
Home equity 1,747   2,574   3,449   3,478   5,536 
Residential real estate 7,262   16,440   22,633   23,050   21,553 
Premium finance receivables 6,707   5,433   7,300   6,418   9,690 
Consumer and other 4   477   384   485   497 
Total non-accrual loans 44,899   67,069   83,940   82,698   94,115 
Total non-performing loans:         
Commercial 16,878   20,414   26,468   24,476   22,459 
Commercial real estate 12,301   21,746   23,706   26,035   34,380 
Home equity 1,747   2,574   3,613   3,478   5,536 
Residential real estate 7,262   16,440   22,633   23,050   21,553 
Premium finance receivables 19,070   12,650   13,111   9,988   14,473 
Consumer and other 47   614   510   663   658 
Total non-performing loans$57,305  $74,438  $90,041  $87,690  $99,059 
Other real estate owned 4,978   1,959   9,934   10,510   8,679 
Other real estate owned - from acquisitions 1,225   2,312   3,911   5,062   7,134 
Other repossessed assets              
Total non-performing assets$63,508  $78,709  $103,886  $103,262  $114,872 
Accruing TDRs not included within non-performing assets$35,922  $37,486  $38,468  $44,019  $46,151 
Total non-performing loans by category as a percent of its own respective category’s period-end balance:         
Commercial 0.15%  0.17%  0.24%  0.21%  0.18%
Commercial real estate 0.13   0.24   0.27   0.30   0.40 
Home equity 0.54   0.77   1.04   0.94   1.42 
Residential real estate 0.40   1.00   1.46   1.51   1.52 
Premium finance receivables 0.16   0.11   0.12   0.09   0.14 
Consumer and other 0.10   2.54   2.26   7.35   1.83 
Total loans, net of unearned income 0.16%  0.21%  0.27%  0.27%  0.30%
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.13%  0.16%  0.22%  0.22%  0.25%
Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans 670.77%  446.78%  352.70%  367.64%  341.29%
          

(1)   Excludes early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. Early buy-out loans are insured or guaranteed by the FHA or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, subject to indemnifications and insurance limits for certain loans.
(2)   As of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 2021, approximately $320,000, $320,000, $445,000 and $320,000, respectively, of TDRs were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest. No TDRs as of March 31, 2021 were past due greater than 90 days and still accruing interest.

 

Non-performing Loans Rollforward, excluding early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies

 Three Months Ended
 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
          
Balance at beginning of period$74,438  $90,041  $87,690  $99,059  $127,513 
Additions from becoming non-performing in the respective period 4,141   6,851   9,341   12,762   9,894 
Return to performing status (729)  (6,616)  (3,322)     (654)
Payments received (20,139)  (13,212)  (5,568)  (12,312)  (22,731)
Transfer to OREO and other repossessed assets (4,377)  (275)  (720)  (3,660)  (1,372)
Charge-offs, net (2,354)  (5,167)  (548)  (4,684)  (2,952)
Net change for niche loans(1) 6,325   2,816   3,168   (3,475)  (10,639)
Balance at end of period$57,305  $74,438  $90,041  $87,690  $99,059 

(1)   This includes activity for premium finance receivables and indirect consumer loans.

 

TDRs

 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands) 2022  2021  2021  2021  2021
Accruing TDRs:         
Commercial$2,773 $4,131 $4,532 $6,911 $7,536
Commercial real estate 10,068  8,421  8,385  9,659  9,478
Residential real estate and other 23,081  24,934  25,551  27,449  29,137
Total accrual$35,922 $37,486 $38,468 $44,019 $46,151
Non-accrual TDRs:(1)         
Commercial$4,935 $6,746 $3,079 $4,104 $5,583
Commercial real estate 2,050  2,050  3,239  3,434  1,309
Residential real estate and other 1,964  3,027  3,685  4,190  3,540
Total non-accrual$8,949 $11,823 $10,003 $11,728 $10,432
Total TDRs:         
Commercial$7,708 $10,877 $7,611 $11,015 $13,119
Commercial real estate 12,118  10,471  11,624  13,093  10,787
Residential real estate and other 25,045  27,961  29,236  31,639  32,677
Total TDRs$44,871 $49,309 $48,471 $55,747 $56,583

(1)   Included in total non-performing loans.

 

Other Real Estate Owned

 Three Months Ended
 Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands) 2022   2021   2021   2021   2021 
Balance at beginning of period$4,271  $13,845  $15,572  $15,813  $16,558 
Disposals/resolved (2,497)  (9,664)  (1,949)  (3,152)  (2,162)
Transfers in at fair value, less costs to sell 