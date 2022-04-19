Bitwells Launches 100x Leverage Crypto Trading with Double Deposits

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help traders earn more cryptocurrency, Bitwells, a leading crypto derivatives exchange, has launched a 100% deposit bonus promotion to all traders. This will help all the traders to earn more cryptocurrency. If they deposit 1 BTC, 2 BTC will be credited to their account. Every user can get up to 10 BTC for each deposit.

Bitcoin's high volatility has made a comeback and currently presents more opportunities for traders to make profits. Taking advantage of the price swings and leverage offered by brokers, trading can easily generate 100% or even 1,000% ROI.

It’s important to point out that only traders who know what they are doing can get these returns consistently. Because leveraged trading is both high-yield and high-risk.

How Does Leveraged Trading Work?



If 1 BTC is used to open a long contract when Bitcoin is trading at $38,000. Please note that with 100x leverage, 1 BTC can open a contract worth 100 BTC.

One day later, the price of Bitcoin increased to $42,000. The profit will be ($42,000 - $38,000) * 100 BTC/$42,000 *100% ≈ 9.52 BTC, making the ROI 952%.

Now, with Bitwells’ 100% bonus, the initial investment would be 2 BTC, and the realized profit made with these 2 BTC will be 19.04 BTC, and the ROI will also be doubled to 1904%.

With leverage, it’s important to be vigilant, as returns can be outstanding, but liquidations are easier if the price moves down.

Why Choose Bitwells?





Bitwells is a reputable crypto derivatives platform offering 100x leverage in BTC, ETH, LTC, EOS and XRP futures contracts. Registered in the UK and jointly developed by Internet experts, cryptocurrency traders, and financial professionals, Bitwells is trusted by over 200K traders around the world. No KYC, traders can receive the most attentive services, including 24/7 customer support.

No KYC





No KYC protocol is strictly carried out throughout every process. Registration only requires email confirmation and only takes a minute. Bitwells provides services to traders from most countries, including the USA, Japan, Korea, and Iran.

Demo account with 10 BTC





To help traders better familiarize themselves with leveraged trading, Bitwells has launched a trading simulator. There are 10 replenishable BTC in the demo account for traders to practice as much as they like, without taking any risks. Users can also learn to analyze the market and use the tool-kit with the demo account.

24/7 withdrawal and 24/7 customer support





Users can submit a withdrawal request anytime they want. They can have their deposits back in as fast as 30 minutes during work hours. If they encounter any problems when using Bitwells, they can contact customer support via different channels, such as e-mail and live chat.

Intuitive and full-featured App

The top-ranking Bitwells app helps users better manage their account. With the 24/7 notification, they can stay updated with the market. All data and assets can be accessed through all kinds of devices including desktops, mobile phones, and tablets. Download the Bitwells APP from the Apple Store and Google Play.

What Can I Do with the Bonus?





The bonus is not withdrawable, but traders can use it as margin to open bigger positions and take more profit. Profit made with the bonus is withdrawable. Besides, with a bigger margin, traders’ positions are less likely to get liquidated when there are huge price swings.

Users might miss the opportunity to buy cheap Bitcoin, but they can still make handsome profits with the revival of Bitcoin.

