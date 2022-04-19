CryptoZilla Announces New NFT Project Ronaldo Yacht Club & Exciting Partnership with CryptCade

London, UK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoZilla Venture Capital, a trailblazing influencer backed VC and crypto trader influencer community in the crypto, has recently made some exciting announcements that will further position it as a leader in its industry. The announcements include an innovative NFT project, called Ronaldo Yacht Club, and a valuable partnership with an amazing metaverse project CryptCade.





Ronaldo Yacht Club NFT Project

Ronaldo Yacht Club is an NFT project designed by Crypto Influencer and NFT artist Syed Shuvo ( Symdroid ). Shuvo is a passionate digital marketer with over five years of experience working with crypto-related companies. His expertise lies in helping businesses turn clicks into customers, and helping companies obtain additional investors. His talents enable him to work as a marketing manager for various crypto-related companies at once, including a few of the top crypto projects in the Blockchain space.



Syed Shuvo has worked for various brands and start-ups and has created cryptocurrency start-ups that gained up to $1M in their start-up presales, NFT mints, P2E, farming projects, and more.



Shuvo’s latest NFT project, Ronaldo Yacht Club is still in its beginning stages. Although it does not yet have a roadmap or website, it is gaining significant traction on Twitter. The Ronaldo Yacht Club Twitter account currently has 77k followers and is supported by global celebrities like European football player Michael Owen.

In fact, Owen submitted a video to Ronaldo Yacht Club to show his support and excitement for the project. In the video, he says, “It sounds very exciting, your Ronaldo Yacht Club NFT Project. Sounds really good! So, I just want to wish you all the best with that. I hope you have a really exciting future, and I hope it’s successful for you.”

The project’s pinned tweet explains that there is more to come soon. It reads:

“There will be solid roadmap when the website is online & the NFT will be integrated into a L2E metaverse concept. Full roadmap will be released on the website soon.

@RonaldoYClub , Coming soon with some banging news #NFT #Metaverse #LearnToEarn #L2E ”

The Co-Founder of the project “ Safkath Dhihan ” who has been working as the marketing head to grow the project upto its potential.

The CryptoZilla and CrypCade Partnership

Along with the NFT project, CryptoZilla has announced its recent partnership with CrypCade .

CrypCade is the “Uber and Airbnb of Arcade.” They strive to be an economically sustainable gaming and entertainment ecosystem that caters to both the high-risk players and the skilled gamers all in one platform. CrypCade is a revolutionary redesign of original arcade systems, integrating skill-based gaming and luck-based gambling.

One of the unique features of the CrypCade platform is the future ability to allow DApp developers to deploy natively created DApps for monetization. According to Ethereum , a “decentralized application (DApp) is an application built on a decentralized network that combines a smart contract and a frontend user interface.”

The in-house, natively developed games at CrypCade allow users seamless connectivity and enjoyment of CrypCade entertainment systems.

Two CrypCade entertainment systems include CrypCasino and CrypArcade: While CrypCasino caters to their high-risk, thrill-seeking players, CrypArcade is based on skilled gamers, offering classic arcade games as well as high-graphic player versus player games and tournaments.

The partnership will allow each entity to bring new and exciting things to the Metaverse.

Who is CryptoZilla?

CryptoZilla VC is a trailblazer in the crypto community, a Venture capital firm & influencer backed marketing agency with over five years of experience in trading, mining, research, and engagement with the wider crypto community, they are well-positioned as leaders in the industry.

CryptoZilla takes an integrated approach to creating highly engaging digital properties and brand-focused creative solutions. They aim to bring innovative thinking, adaptive methodology, strong ethics, and years of expertise to the services they provide. They want their clients to know that when they give CryptoZilla a call, they will pick up the phone and provide them with the personalized time and information they deserve.

CryptoZilla Venture was founded by a team of dedicated crypto enthusiasts who work around the clock to discover NFT projects with the potential to change the world. Also on the team Founder Symdroid , a cryptocurrency trader and digital asset analyst and one of the artists at the Ronaldo Yacht Club NFT project. Finally, there is Bull Flash , who has been in the world of crypto since 2014 as an investor and trader. Bull Flash always has their eyes peeled for the next diamond in the rough crypto project & a successful crypto influencer with huge community. The Co-Founder of the CryptoZilla is “ CryptoZeinab ” who is also in crypto space for long time with huge community and working also as Marketing Head on Ronaldo Yacht Club.

Looking Toward a New Kind of Future

Crypto, the Blockchain, the Metaverse, and Web3 together have the world position for a new future that mainly operates online. Businesses that get into the Metaverse and Web3 early will be best positioned for success. Moreover, businesses that have the right team of people behind them will find more success than all others.

When any innovative business is ready to join the Metaverse and be a part of the world of tomorrow, CryptoZilla will be there to help launch it to success.

For more information, readers are encouraged to visit www.cryptozilla.vc and www.crypcade.io



More information about Ronaldo Yacht Club coming soon to www.ronaldoyachtclub.com



Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptozillavc

