Hedgespur Announces Strategic Partnership with Cardalonia, A Cardano Web3 Metaverse Play To Earn Platform For Creators

Hedgespur , a web3 focus accelerator for founders and developers building in the NFTs and GameFi landscape, has entered into a strategic partnership with Cardalonia, a medieval themed virtual world where players can create, own and trade their Gaming experiences on the Cardano blockchain.





The blockchain accelerator founded by JOHNSTON Edison, is one of the first dedicated web3 and Metaverse accelerators giving developers advisory and network marketing needed to bootstrap their ideas.

HedgeDAO, a Decentralized Subsidiary of Hedgespur LTD has entered into a strategic partnership with Cardalonia .

Commenting on the recent strategic partnership, Pippa May, one of the creators of HedgeDAO, said, “We are extremely excited in this strategic partnership as it would bring potential growth of both platforms as we will unlock innovation and promote mass adoption of P2E Blockchain games”.

The partnership will allow both companies to develop unique project features, technologies, and also share team expertise.

“We are particularly excited about Hedgespur partnering with us as this partnership represents a step forward in building the future of blockchain gaming.” Said Alice Sand, Chief Executive Officer of Cardalonia.

About Hedgespur

Hedgespur is a Blockchain Accelerator program that helps web3 businesses and other emerging companies provide coaching, funding, and digital marketing support.

About Cardalonia

Cardalonia is a virtual world where players can build, own and customize their own experiences on the Cardano Blockchain. We are on a mission to creating an entirely new Metaverse experience on the Cardano Blockchain.

Pitchdeck: https://bit.ly/37MgJDz



One-Pager: https://docs.cardalonia.io/one-pager



