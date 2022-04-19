CardLab ApS Named Business World Magazine’s “Most Secure and Innovative Cyber Security Protection Solution”

San Francisco, California, USA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO, APRIL 2022 – Danish high-security smart card provider CardLab ApS (“CardLab”) has been designated the “Most Secure and Innovative Cyber Security Protection Solution” by Business World Magazine, alongside four other nominations by World Business Outlook, including “Best Card Security Solutions Provider Denmark 2022.” CardLab has also received invitations from MasterCard and Visa to showcase its products to MasterCard collaboration partners at the Stockholm FinTech Week in late April, and to compete at the Visa Everywhere Initiative Global 2022 Program, for which CardLab is considered a perfect fit.

CardLab offers best-in-class technical design and manufacturing support for biometric card solutions, including scalable security platforms and seamless integration into existing cybersecurity infrastructure. The company, which focuses on biometric smart cards, has its headquarters in Denmark, manufacturing partners in Asia and the United States, and a card lamination factory in Thailand. US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital, is offering eligible investors participation in a $10 million investment opportunity in CardLab.

With offices in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Miami, London, and Milan, US Capital is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“Within the first quarter of 2022, CardLab has already reached several new milestones,” said Frank Sandeløv, CEO at CardLab. “We have consistently been receiving new requests from all over the world for our innovative solutions, especially our biometric access cards, HardWallets, and our ‘All in One’ card solutions. Our technology is adaptable to a vast range of industries, and we have recently signed card production contracts with a wide range of new clients, including a world-leading hearing aid company, a European cybersecurity company, a pre-laminate manufacturer, and several data security and FinTech firms. Our Agnosco biometric cards are now almost complete and our eSignus HashWallet cards are ready for volume production. It has been an exciting start to the year.”

“It is no surprise to us at all that CardLab ApS keeps winning awards and expanding its reach, as global interest in its sophisticated, extensively researched products continues to rise,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “Nominated by the European Commission as one of Europe’s most innovative high-tech firms, CardLab has grown into a world leader in the biometric smart card industry with customers across Europe, Asia, and North America. We are very pleased to be supporting CardLab with a $10 million equity offering, which the company will use to fulfill current pending orders in its international pipeline. If you are interested in CardLab, the opportunity to participate in this equity offering is still open to eligible investors.”

Leading industry analytics companies like Mind Commerce forecast that the global market for digital identity infrastructure and services will grow at a 24.9% CAGR to $50.76 billion by 2026.

Based in Denmark, CardLab is a world-leading technology provider to the digital identity and powered smart card industry. CardLab develops and commercializes ISO 7810 compliant secure card products, including a fingerprint card authentication solution for payment, ID, access control, blockchain and cryptocurrency platforms, and cyber security. With manufacturing partners in Asia and the United States and its own factory in Thailand, CardLab provides high-quality technical design and manufacturing support for card solutions, including scalable security levels and existing infrastructure compatibility, making implementation affordable for end users. www.cardlab.com

US Capital Global Securities LLC (USCGS) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold, or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

To learn more about the investment opportunity in CardLab, email Lisa Terk, Senior Vice President, at lterk@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1026.

