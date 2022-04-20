EarlyBirds Helping in the Rapidly Emerging Technologies for Health Diagnostics, Pharma and Biotech Industries

Forde, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, is an Australian company that manages a business to business (B2B) open ecosystem that provides a way for early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to meet and create partnerships to speed up technology advancement and adoption. They would like to inform everyone about helping the health care industry in their search for the appropriate solutions after the pandemic has stimulated the rapid adoption of new technologies to help them respond to the intense demand created by the crisis.

Digital Disruption in Health, BioTech and Pharma Sectors

For instance, the pandemic has caused a spike in the demand for diagnostics and PPE and this has caused businesses in this particular health care segment to look for solutions through technological innovations to grow their business rapidly and hopefully catch up with the significant rise in demand for their products. Furthermore, there has been an increasing popularity of healthcare wearable devices, a growing awareness of the need for personalised medicine, and an increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI). This has significantly impacted diagnostic centres, hospitals, laboratories, and the end users.

Meanwhile, according to Forbes, biotech and pharma companies have been relying on their own R&D efforts but this has not been sufficient and they are now turning to strategic initiatives and towards their supply chain and manufacturing partners to streamline their processes. This industry has also heavily increased its dependence on data analytics to boost drug development, drug manufacturing, and for anticipating the patient response to a particular medication and for evaluating diagnostic results.

Taking Advantage of Emerging Technologies

Health care professionals are also taking advantage of machine learning algorithms to analyze why certain medication are effective in the effort to help improve future drug development efforts. AI is also being used to evaluate tests and medical records and monitor the impact of various therapies on groups of patients over time. Researchers are training machines to recognise certain patterns that show how a person will metabolise drugs, allowing them to predict more accurately the effectiveness of a particular drug.

Healthcare providers are also using advanced technology to help enhance patient outcomes, particularly with regards to the management of chronic and acute disease. For instance, virtual care programs and telemedicine are being used by physicians to monitor their patients remotely using sensors that track their vital signs, medical records, and other personal information.

Innovation Options

The future for the health care industry appears to be exciting but this has put tremendous pressure on health care organisations, manufacturers, laboratories and other related businesses finding the appropriate technologies and solutions to help them seize market share in these rapidly emerging opportunities. This is where EarlyBirds can provide some help with their open innovation ecosystem, which has been designed to connect organisations with innovators and SMEs to speed up innovation and solve the various business and technical challenges. With the help of EarlyBirds, a business can be transformed into a self-learning organisation, which allows the rapid resolution of challenges; stimulate continuous improvement across all business functions; and explore various disruptive business solutions, models, and innovations. Those who participate in the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem become early adopters who take on the role of leader or influencer in their organisations who understand the importance of innovation to solve any challenges with their products or services and seize opportunities when they emerge.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has three key parts. Their world leading and awarded platform has in excess of 4 million startup, scaleup, and mature innovators across all business and technology sectors. The are also capabilities for complex searching, managing innovation projects, and creating an innovation pipeline.

The Earlybirds assisted programs include the Explorer program for speeding up technological innovation for the whole company as a service. The Explorer program has important features, including: a platform enterprise license; weekly webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; a nominated SME for the business; quarterly and monthly innovation days; and a focus on certain innovations. The Challenger program is designed for those who prefer to focus on certain issues of the business one at a time.

Those who would like to learn more about the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem and how it can help health care organisations in finding the appropriate health diagnostics solution or partner can go to the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

