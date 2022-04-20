SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. - CCCC

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (“C4” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCCC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether C4 and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 8, 2022, the Company issued a press release entitled “C4 Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data from Cohort A of the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of CFT7455, a Novel IKZF1/3 Degrader”. The press release disclosed, among other data, that of the “[f]our patients [who] received single agent CFT7455 at the starting dose of 50 μg per day”, “[t]wo of these patients were dose reduced to 25 μg per day due to neutropenia, a known on-target toxicity associated with IKZF1/3 degraders” and that “[t]wo dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) were observed at the 50 μg per day starting dose, both consistent with on-target activity[.]”

On this news, C4’s stock price fell $3.31 per share, or 29.24%, to close at $8.01 per share on April 11, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.