Simon Cowell Joins Canada’s Got Talent for Spectacular Live Season Finale, May 17 on Citytv

– Entertainment mogul Simon Cowell joins #CGT judges Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, and Kardinal Offishall in-person for the finale, live from Niagara Falls –

– Top performances from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, now available to share and post –

– Canada’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv, or stream anytime on Citytv+, the Citytv app, or at Citytv.com –

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced on Breakfast Television this morning, Simon Cowell joins the #CGT judges panel alongside Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, and Kardinal Offishall for the highly-anticipated live two-hour finale of Canada’s Got Talent, May 17 on Citytv and Citytv.com. Created by Cowell, the Got Talent franchise is the most successful reality TV format ever, airing in 194 territories worldwide and holding the Guinness World Records title for the highest number of adaptations, having been commissioned in over 72 territories. Cowell is a driving force behind the launch of more superstar careers than any other in history, including the likes of One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, and Fifth Harmony. Joining the CGT judges table for the live finale marks Cowell’s first Canadian appearance on the franchise.

“Canada has produced some remarkable talent over the years and I'm delighted it now has its own Got Talent showcase. The standard of contestants on the show has been great this season, so I really wanted to see it for myself. The finale is the perfect opportunity so I can watch the best of the best compete and judge for myself. Howie, Lilly, Kardi & Trish have done a great job, but have been way too nice for my liking! So watch out Canada, I'm on my way,” said Simon Cowell, Founder, SYCO Entertainment.

In its first four weeks, Canada’s Got Talent is Citytv’s most-viewed original series in over a decade. Dancers, singers, illusionists, comedians, and every imaginable talent in between have graced the #CGT stage, including showstopping viral performances by 14-year-old singer Shea who received over 4.4M views on YouTube, and powerhouse singer from Quebec Jeanick Fournier with over 1M views.

Plus, key moments from tonight’s episode include:

Kardinal finally got his Golden Buzzer moment with powerhouse singer Stacey Kay (Cambridge, ON) who tore the roof off the house with her cover of “Lady Marmalade”

who tore the roof off the house with her cover of “Lady Marmalade” Stand-up comedian Cathy Boyd (Toronto, ON), a 67-year-old, mother of four impressed Howie with her routine, with Lilly telling her that she was “obsessed”

a 67-year-old, mother of four impressed Howie with her routine, with Lilly telling her that she was “obsessed” Chucky Mady (Windsor, ON) broke a world record using his teeth as a human can opener

broke a world record using his teeth as a human can opener Escape Artist (Danny Zzzz, St. Catharines, ON) dedicated his emotional performance to his deceased son and had the crowd cheering his name, Mason

dedicated his emotional performance to his deceased son and had the crowd cheering his name, Mason Teenage brother-sister singers Esther & Ezekiel (Caledonia, ON) showed their vocal range with Howie requesting to take a picture with them before they left the stage



Alliszon – Conch Shell Player

Victoria, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Cathy Boyd – Stand-Up Comedian

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Christina Munchinsky – Hula Hooper

Cranbrook, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Chucky Mady – World Record Breaker

Windsor, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Danny Zzzz – Escape Artist

St. Catharines, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Darrien Thomas – Competitive Eater

Bowmanville, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Esther and Ezekiel – Singers

Caledonia, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Ian Stewart – Chainsaw Juggler

North River, NS

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Justin Bereczki – Whip Cracker

Port Stanley, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

The Monsters of Schlock – Daredevil Comedy Duo

Niagara Falls, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Stacey Kay – Singer

Cambridge, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Canada’s Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.

Canada’s Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.

