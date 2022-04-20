Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

OSLO, Norway (20 April 2022) - The annual general meeting of TGS ASA ("TGS" or the "Company") will be held on 11 May 2022 at the Company's offices in Askekroken 11, Oslo, Norway at 17:00 (Oslo time). Registration of attendees will begin at 16:30 CET.

The notice for the annual general meeting is attached hereto (English and Norwegian), together with relevant appendices. The notice will be sent to all registered shareholders on 20 April 2022.

To register your attendance, grant proxy or to cast votes electronically in advance through VPS Investor Services, please use the following electronic link: https://investor.vps.no/gm/logOn.htm?token=44965e5e4fd1631d3d424c78ea3eb5c8ea95f37e&validTo=1654873200000&oppdragsId=20220419VPPHR1U0 (available also on www.tgs.com ). The pin code and reference number, which are sent out with the notice, will be needed. Shareholders that have received the notice electronically will not receive and do not need a pin code or reference number, but must submit their notice of attendance, proxy or advance votes through their online investor account services (investortjenester).

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

investor@tgs.com

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

Attachments