Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 3 March 2022, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2022. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 150 million. Please refer to Company Announcement no. 469 of 3 March 2022 for more information about the share buy-back programme.
The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 13 April 2022 to 19 April 2022:
|No. of shares
|Average price (DKK)
|Total value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|131.500
|181,84
|23.911.980,00
|13 April 2022
|4.000
|171,81
|687.240,00
|14 April 2022
|0
|0,00
|0,00
|15 April 2022
|0
|0,00
|0,00
|18 April 2022
|0
|0,00
|0,00
|19 April 2022
|4.500
|171,89
|773.505,00
|Total
|8.500
|171,85
|1.460.745,00
|Accumulated under the programme
|140.000
|181,23
|25.372.725,00
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
Following these transactions, H+H holds 731,996 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.07 percent of the Company’s current total share capital.
