Heineken N.V. reports on 2022 first-quarter trading

Amsterdam, 20 April 2022 – Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) publishes its trading update for the first quarter of 2022.

Key Highlights

Revenue growth 35.9%

Net revenue (beia) organic growth 24.9%; per hectolitre 18.3%

Beer volume 5.2% organic growth; premium volume 6.3% organically

Heineken® volume growth 12.9%

Outlook for full year 2022 unchanged





CEO Statement

Dolf van den Brink, Chairman of the Executive Board / CEO, commented:

"We had a solid start to the year, in line with our expectations, especially benefitting from strong channel mix from the partial on-trade recovery of Europe and assertive pricing across all regions. We continue to make progress on EverGreen and launched Heineken® Silver in Europe to drive premiumisation at scale. Looking ahead, we see more macro-economic uncertainty and expect significant additional inflationary headwinds putting further pressure on our cost base. We will take additional actions including pricing to manage these challenges whilst we continue to invest in superior, balanced growth and sustainable value creation."

Driving Superior Growth

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was €6,989 million (2021: €5,145 million). Net revenue (beia) was €5,753 million and increased by 24.9% organically, with total consolidated volume growing by 5.7% and net revenue (beia) per hectolitre up 18.3%. The latter was driven by assertive pricing and premiumisation across all regions, as well as a positive channel mix effect, particularly in Europe. Currency translation positively impacted net revenue (beia) by €186 million or 4.3%, mainly driven by the Brazilian Real, the Mexican Peso and the Vietnamese Dong. The consolidation of United Breweries Limited (UBL) in India positively impacted net revenue (beia) by €200 million or 4.6%.



Revenue1 (in € million or %) 1Q22 Total growth Organic growth 1Q21 Revenue (IFRS) 6,989 35.9% 5,145 Net revenue (beia) 5,753 24.9% 4,307



Beer volume grew 5.2% organically versus last year and came 2.8% ahead of 2019 on an organic basis. All regions contributed to the growth, especially Europe, given the low base last year due to the COVID-related restrictions in the on-trade. Asia Pacific returned to growth following the lockdown in the second part of last year. The Americas region recorded modest growth whilst Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe continued its positive momentum.

Beer volume (in mhl or %) 1Q22 Organic growth 1Q21 Heineken N.V. 56.4 5.2% 50.3 Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe 9.8 5.7% 9.4 Americas 19.7 1.3% 19.4 Asia Pacific 11.5 2.8% 7.7 Europe 15.5 11.5% 13.8





1 Refer to the Glossary for an explanation of organic growth and other terms used throughout this report.

