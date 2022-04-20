Boskalis awarded significant export cabling contract

English Dutch

Papendrecht, 20 April 2022



‎Boskalis has been awarded a contract for the transportation and installation of the export cables for a large offshore wind farm development. The value of this contract for Boskalis is considered to be ‘significant’ (1).



The contract scope comprises ocean transportation of export cables with the use of in-house heavy transport vessels. The installation scope includes three 275kV AC export cables with a combined total length in excess of 200 kilometers and will tie up one of the N-class cable laying vessels for at least nine months. Preparatory works will commence in the second half of 2023 and the cable installation works will commence in 2024.

Boskalis’ successful track record in offshore wind energy is founded in Europe and has expanded to Asia and the US. Boskalis’ strategy is aimed at leveraging on key macro-economic factors and supporting the energy transition. With this project and through its client, Boskalis is advancing the energy transition by making offshore renewable energy available.

(1) For Boskalis, a “significant” contract carries a value in between EUR 150-300 million https://boskalis.com/ir/ir-policy.html

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of over 600 vessels and floating equipment and more than 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

