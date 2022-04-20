Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 20 April 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.



Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 7 April 2022 until 19 April 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 450,393 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.6946 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

share price (NOK) Total transaction

value (NOK) 7 Apr 2022 77,241 75.1639 5,805,735 8 Apr 2022 76,523 78.6234 6,016,498 11 Apr 2022 75,044 79.5409 5,969,067 12 Apr 2022 76,119 79.3130 6,037,226 13 Apr 2022 74,809 80.3826 6,013,342 19 Apr 2022 70,657 72.9049 5,151,242 Previously disclosed buybacks

under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated) 43,781 75.5788 3,308,915 Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme 494,174 77.5072 38,302,025

























The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 4,587,630 own shares, corresponding to 0.37% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

