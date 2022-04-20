Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

Oslo, 20 April 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.
Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022
The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022
Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares
From 7 April 2022 until 19 April 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 450,393 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.6946 per share.
Aggregated overview of transactions per day:
|Date
|Aggregated volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
share price (NOK)
|Total transaction
value (NOK)
|7 Apr 2022
|77,241
|75.1639
|5,805,735
|8 Apr 2022
|76,523
|78.6234
|6,016,498
|11 Apr 2022
|75,044
|79.5409
|5,969,067
|12 Apr 2022
|76,119
|79.3130
|6,037,226
|13 Apr 2022
|74,809
|80.3826
|6,013,342
|19 Apr 2022
|70,657
|72.9049
|5,151,242
|Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)
|43,781
|75.5788
|3,308,915
|Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme
|494,174
|77.5072
|38,302,025
The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 4,587,630 own shares, corresponding to 0.37% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.
Appendix:
An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment