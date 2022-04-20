Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Repurchase of shares by Adevinta ASA

| Source: Adevinta ASA Adevinta ASA

Barcelona, SPAIN

Oslo, 20 April 2022 - Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Adevinta ASA.

Date on which the second tranche buy-back programme was announced: 6 April 2022

The duration of the second tranche buy-back programme: no longer than 28 June 2022

Size of the second tranche buy-back programme: up to 6,000,000 shares

From 7 April 2022 until 19 April 2022, Adevinta ASA has purchased a total of 450,393 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 77.6946 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume
(number of shares)		Weighted average
share price (NOK)		Total transaction
value (NOK)
7 Apr 202277,24175.16395,805,735
8 Apr 202276,52378.62346,016,498
11 Apr 202275,04479.54095,969,067
12 Apr 202276,11979.31306,037,226
13 Apr 202274,80980.38266,013,342
19 Apr 202270,65772.90495,151,242
Previously disclosed buybacks
under the 2nd tranche programme (accumulated)		43,78175.57883,308,915
Total buybacks under the 2nd tranche programme494,17477.507238,302,025







The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Adevinta ASA owns a total of 4,587,630 own shares, corresponding to 0.37% of Adevinta ASA’s share capital.

Appendix:

An overview of all transactions made under the second tranche of the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no and www.adevinta.com/ir.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments

20220420 - Appendix Second Tranche ADE Buy Back