Cavotec further strengthens presence in Asian market with shore power orders worth EUR 2.2M

Cavotec has won landmark shore power connection orders from two major customers in Asia, highlighting Cavotec’s growing presence in the region and our key role in enabling the decarbonisation of the maritime sector. The total value of the orders is more than EUR 2.2M. The orders were booked in the first quarter and deliveries are expected to start in the third quarter of this year.

The orders are for a number of PowerAMPReels that will be fitted to container ships. One of the ships is a dual-fuel vessel, powered with conventional bunker fuel and methanol, demonstrating how shore power can be part of a blended approach that reduces the environmental footprint of global shipping.

One of the orders was placed by a customer in South Korea, the other in Singapore. These projects follow similar orders from customers in Asia throughout 2021, and highlight Cavotec’s growth in the region.

PowerAMPReels connect ships to shore power in ports, enabling dramatic reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen and sulphur oxides, and particulate matter. Cavotec’s innovative shore power systems play a vital role in helping ports and shipping lines reduce their environmental impact and achieve climate targets.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications. Backed by more than 40 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. Learn more at cavotec.com .

