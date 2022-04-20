A. Ratkienė appointed as member of Akropolis Group audit committee  

English Lithuanian

Audit committee of Akropolis Group, the leading company in the field of shopping and entertainment centre management in Lithuania and Latvia, has Asta Ratkienė, Head of Financial Control and Accounting at Maxima Grupė, appointed as a new member of the committee. She is taking over this position from Lukas Bendoraitis.



A.Ratkiene, who holds Bachelor degree of Business Administration and Management at Vytautas Magnus University, has over 20-year professional experience in audit, financial management and accountancy fields. She has started her carrier at audit and consultancy company PricewaterhouseCoopers, and has later worked at communications technology company Huawei Technologies. In 2017 A.Ratkienė has started her carrier at Maxima Grupė. The new member of Akropolis Group audit committee is a fellow member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Akropolis Group audit committee, which was established in August 2021, has three members, who have extent experience in the fields of finance and implementation of managerial practices in large-scale companies: Šarūnas Radavičius - chairman of the committee, members of the committee - Eglė Čiužaitė and newly appointed Asta Ratkienė.

Audit committee was established with the aim to ensure the effective and reliable process of auditing of Akropolis Group financial reports, the supervision and review of external auditor‘s independence as well as to provide the recommendations in the fields of operational quality and financial control.





