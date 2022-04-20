The Perfect Companion Inc. Names Dr. Dana Paull as Chief Medical Officer of Its Concierge Care Business

PHOENIX, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Perfect Companion ("TPC") today announced the appointment of Dr. Dana Paull as its Chief Medical Officer as part of the expansion of the company's leadership team in response to the market demands and corporate expansion.

"We are honored with the addition of Dr. Paull to our team and the concierge care experience he provides to our clients," said Jon Siegel, President and founder of TPC. "We have all been impressed by his strong track record of providing concierge care in his private internal medicine practice and as a premier provider as part of the MDVIP national healthcare network."

Dr. Paul has over 30 years of medical experience, which includes being named "TOP DOCTOR" by the Phoenix Magazine for 20 consecutive years. His undergraduate degree is from Washington University of St. Louis (cum laude) and his medical degree of distinction is from George Washington University. Dr. Paull is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

"In my 13th year of concierge practice with MDVIP, I have come to strongly appreciate and value the importance of complementary service to provide the highest level of service to my patients and the community," said Dr. Dana Paull. "I am thrilled to be a part of the Perfect Companion leadership to bring this to fruition."

The company stated that Dr. Paul will be performing an integral role to transition the company's services to a comprehensive in-home care model. This will include facilitating relationships with concierge care physicians nationwide and the continued market expansion by the company.

About The Perfect Companion, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, The Perfect Companion Inc. is an exceptional concierge care service in the in-home care sector catering to a highly discretionary senior clientele since 2008, with plans to scale to other locales nationwide with a recently opened business operation in Columbus, Ohio. With the company's high revenue growth since its inception, The Perfect Companion Inc. was recently notified by the highly prestigious Inc. 5000 as a consideration as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for 2018-2021. For more information, visit www.azperfectcompanion.com | https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-perfect-companion/ | https://www.facebook.com/perfectcompanion/ | info@azPerfectCompanion.com.

Media Contacts:

Phone: 602.595.9096

Aubry Merkel: AMerkel@azPerfectCompanion.com

Jon Siegel: JSiegel@azPerfectCompanion.com

Related Images











Image 1: The Perfect Companion Names Dr. Dana Paull as Chief Medical Officer of Its Concierge Care Business





Company Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment