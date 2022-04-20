Global Maternity Wear Market Analysis 2022-2028, Featuring Profiles of Gap, Seraphine, H&M, Isabella Oliver and Pinkblush Maternity

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maternity Wear Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The maternity wear market was valued at US$ 12,257.41 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16,578.64 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on distribution channel, the maternity wear market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many ecommerce platforms, such as Amazon, Myntra, and eBay, are gaining huge traction among consumers for buying maternity clothes.

Online retail stores offer a wide range of products on one website and provide heavy discounts and offers. Consumers can conveniently buy desirable products from home. Home delivery service attracts numerous consumers to shop through e-commerce portals. Moreover, these websites provide comprehensive product information, such as product descriptions, applications, user reviews, and user guides. It also provides product information about ingredients used, such as wax type, wick material, packaging type, product dimensions, product guidelines, and customer reviews and ratings. This helps buyers compare different brands and choose the right products, thereby boosting segments growth.

Based on the region, the maternity wear market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global maternity wear market whereas the North America is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing penetration of the internet in developing nations, attractive offers and discounts, easy accessibility and payment methods, and 24/7 availability are among the prime factors proliferating the growth of online shopping channels offering maternity wear.



Key Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Surging Number of Pregnant Working Women

Adoption of Business Growth Strategies

Market Restraints

Fluctuating Birth Rate

Market Opportunities

Growth of E-commerce

Future Trends

Increasing Fashion Consciousness Among Modern Mothers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Maternity Wear Market Landscape



5. Maternity Wear Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Maternity Wear - Global Market Analysis



7. Maternity Wear Market Analysis - By Product Type



8. Maternity Wear Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel



9. Maternity Wear Market - Geographical Analysis



10. Industry Landscape



Company Profiles

Gap Inc

Seraphine

Isabella Oliver

H & M Hennes and Maurits

Brunelli & Co. S.R.L

Mothercare

Boob Design

Shaico Design Pvt. Ltd.

Pinkblush Maternity

Organic & More

