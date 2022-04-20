Turkey Pump Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027: Growth in Mergers & Acquisitions, Demand for Efficient & Advanced Pump Technology, & Replacement Demand

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Pump Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Turkey pump market size to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present Turkey pump market and its market dynamics for 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Favorable government policies to further boost the productivity of the oil & gas industry are among the major factors which are likely to fuel the demand for the pump market in Turkey.
Improvement in infrastructural development activities is also one of the main factors that are expected to boost the growth of the pump industry in the region. Industrialization and immense agricultural development have contributed to the creation in Turkey of a large sector of pumps.
The pump market in Turkey is expected to continue expanding the pump applications in various end-use industries such as oil & gas, mining, agriculture, domestic, manufacturing, and municipal water.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
The growing construction industry is expected to drive the growth of pumps and pumping equipment manufacturing in Turkey. Turkey occupies a unique geographic position, lying mainly between Asia and Europe, so it gains importance in terms of investments from other countries.
The market is also driven by the high demand for water & wastewater treatment plants. Policymakers have implemented stringent wastewater management strategies and legislation, particularly for urban and industrial sectors regarding wastewater treatment. This is likely to increase the demand for water treatment plant pumps.
TURKEY PUMP MARKET SEGMENTATION
The demand for submersible pumps is strongly associated with the growth of infrastructure activities worldwide. Raising urbanization and growing investments in wastewater treatment affect the pump demand; thus, submersible pump companies in Turkey should keep these factors in mind for market growth. Electrical submersible pumps are in high demand with permanent magnet motors through reduced power consumption in the pump market in Turkey
The Turkey rotary pump market is driven by the increasing need for energy systems in industries that use new technologies. Further, to speed up the development of the rotary pump industry, new agriculture innovations are implemented to improve total catering productivity to meet the increasing demand for farm products
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Key Vendors
- Alfa Laval
- Wilo
- Xylem
- The Weir Group
- Torishima
- Sulzer
- SPX FLOW
- KSB
- Kirloskar Brothers
- Franklin Electric
- Flowserve
- DESMI
- CIRCOR
- Baker Hughes
- Arian Pumps
- Masdaf
- Norm Hydrophore Pump
- Sempa
- Sumak Pumps
- Vesta Pump
- Vansan
- Samsun Makina Sanayi
- Sahinler Submersible Pump
- PUMPPORT
- Jetox Pumps
