Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Trends Report 2022: 5G Communication Technology Boosts Demand for PTFE

Attributed to the slowdown in the global economy and industrial activities worldwide amid the impact of coronavirus pandemic, the global market for Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) has declined by 5.1% year-over-year (YOY) in 2020 compared to 2019.

Recovering from the pandemic impact, the global market for Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is projected to reach 250 thousand metric tons by 2026 at a CAGR of 5% between 2021 and 2026.



Asia-Pacific is the world's largest volume market for PTFE, accounting for an estimated 59.6% share in 2021, which is also likely to record the fastest 2021-2026 CAGR of 5.8% in reaching a projected 155 thousand metric tons by 2026. The overall market for PTFE is expected to surpass 200k metric tons valued at US$2.6 billion in 2022.



Research Findings & Coverage

Global PTFE market is analyzed in this report with respect to product forms and end-use sectors

The study exclusively analyzes the market sizing of each product form and end-use sector of PTFE by major geographic region/country

5G Communication Technology Boosts Demand for PTFE

Medical Device Industry Fueling Demand for PTFE and Other Fluoropolymers

Demand for PTFE to Gain Further Momentum from Products with Improved Properties

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 28

The industry guide includes the contact details for 200 companies

The report analyzes the market for the following product forms of PTFE:

Granular PTFE

PTFE Fine Powders

PTFE Micronized Powders

PTFE Aqueous Dispersions

Major end-use sectors market of PTFE examined in this report includes the following:

Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Chemical Processing

Industrial/Mechanical

Others

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global PTFE market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2021 through 2026 with a special focus on pandemic impact during 2019-2020

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 What is Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)?

1.1.2 Chemical Structure of PTFE

1.1.3 Properties of PTFE

1.1.4 PTFE Manufacturing Processes

1.1.5 PTFE Processing Methods

1.1.6 PTFE Forms and Applications



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 5G Communication Technology Boosts Demand for PTFE

2.2 Medical Device Industry Fueling Demand for PTFE and Other Fluoropolymers

2.3 Demand for PTFE to Gain Further Momentum from Products with Improved Properties



3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

3.1 PTFE Production Capacities

3.2 Key Global Players

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Overview by Product Form

4.1.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Product Form Market Overview by Global Region

4.1.1.1 Granular PTFE

4.1.1.2 PTFE Fine Powders

4.1.1.3 PTFE Micronized Powders

4.1.1.4 PTFE Aqueous Dispersions

4.2 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Overview by End-use Sector

4.2.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) End-use Sector Market Overview by Global Region

4.2.1.1 Chemical Processing Sector

4.2.1.2 Electricals & Electronics Sector

4.2.1.3 Industrial/Mechanical Sector

4.2.1.4 Automotive & Transportation Sector

4.2.1.5 Building & Construction Sector

4.2.1.6 Other Sectors



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Overview by Geographic Region

Companies Mentioned

AGC Inc.

Chemours-Mitsui Fluoroproducts Co., Ltd.

Daikin Fluorochemicals (China) Co Ltd

Daikin Industries Ltd

Dongyue Group Limited

Fujian Sannong New Materials Co., Ltd

Fuxin Hengtong Fluorine Chemicals Co, Ltd

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited

Jiangsu Lee & Man Chemical Limited

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co Ltd

Jinhua Yonghe Fluorochemical Co Ltd

Luxi Group Co., Ltd.

Shandong Hua Fluorochemical Co., Ltd.

Shanghai (Huayi) 3F New Materials Co., Ltd.

Solvay Specialty Polymers (Changshu) Co., Ltd

The Chemours (Changshu) Fluoro Technology Company Limited

Zhejiang Fotech International Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Juhua Co Ltd

Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute Chemical Industry



