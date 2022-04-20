Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Markets, 2022-2027 - Increased Investments from Colocation Providers as Well as Hyperscale Operators

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APAC Data Center Power Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC data center power market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.23% during the period 2022-2027.
APAC is currently one of the most dynamic data center markets across the globe, with increased investments from colocation providers as well as hyperscale operators.
In APAC, factors such as increased digitalization spurred by COVID-19, cloud adoption, an increased OTT market, 5G deployment across countries, and adoption of advanced technologies like big data and IoT will drive the data center power market.
APAC DATA CENTER POWER MARKET SEGMENTATION
UPS systems with a capacity of >=500 kVA are widely adopted in APAC. Over the forecast period, however, < 500 kVA UPS systems will witness the highest CAGR in the region, owing to edge data centers, and rack and row level adoption by hyperscale operators.
In 2021, China contributed to over 35% of the overall investment in power infrastructure in APAC, followed by Southeast Asia. Within power infrastructure, UPS systems witnessed the highest investment share, followed by generators.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
Power fluctuations and outages are a major impediment for business continuity, especially in APAC, including countries such as Indonesia and Thailand, and India, driving additional demand for backup power sources.
Historically, APAC has been slower than other regions like US and Western Europe in terms of renewable energy adoption. However, with the push towards sustainability, operators are expected to adopt renewable energy in data centers in the forecast period.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Power instability is one of the major challenges faced by data center operators in the APAC region. Therefore, vendors are making efforts to overcome the challenges.
As the APAC data center market is one of the fastest-growing markets across the globe, it is witnessing intense competition owing to the heightened interest shown by operators in procuring energy-efficient infrastructure solutions.
