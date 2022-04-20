Company Announcement no. 110 – 2022

Copenhagen, April 20th, 2022

Q1-2022 Trading Statement – Continued strong revenue up 76% versus Q1-2021

Revenue level has continued at a stable level in the first quarter for 2022, in line with the all-time high level of Q4-2021. During Q1, GreenMobility has finalized the replacement of old cars and increase in fleet size in both Copenhagen and Aarhus, for at total of 630 cars in Denmark. Q1 also marked the official take-over of Fetch Mobility in the Netherlands and preparations for launch in Düsseldorf and Cologne (Germany).

Q1-2022 compared to Q4-2021

Figures include all operational cities:

Revenue of DKK 19.0 million in line with last quarter (+76% compared to Q1-2021)

Customers grew by 13% to 179,170 (+45% compared to Q1-2021)

Trips were on par with 248,650 (+35% compared to Q1-2021)

Saved CO2 by the fleet were on par with 368 tonnes

The net result was negative with DKK (18.4) million, compared to DKK (10.0) million in Q4-2022 and DKK (17.1) million in Q1-2021. The net result is in line with expectations.

Compared to Q4-21 the performance was kept at a high level, despite an expected lower level than Q4, which is typically a strong quarter, whereas Q1 is characterized by some moderation in spending. Net result is in line with expectations and to some extent related to start up of new cities in Germany and Netherlands.

For the full details, please see attached Q1-2022 Trading Statement.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, Group CFO, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 1,150 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels, Helsinki, Amsterdam and several German cities. More than 179,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

