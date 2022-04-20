Singapore Food Waste Recycling Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of Skyland Bio-Energy, 800 Super Holdings, Lam Tak, Westcom Bio-Tech, A1 Environment, UglyGood and Cambi

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Food Waste Recycling Market Outlook 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Singapore food waste recycling market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 - 2030.

Factors such as the increasing awareness for food waste recycling, backed by the numerous benefits associated with the process, along with the increasing number of initiatives of the Government of Singapore that promoted food waste recycling are expected to drive the market growth. Additionally, factors such as the growing food & beverage sector in the nation, backed by the growing sales for different food products are expected to create numerous opportunities for market growth.

The Singapore food waste recycling market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 30 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of around USD 20 Million in the year 2020.



The Singapore food waste recycling market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by food waste type, process, application, and by food waste producer. Based on food waste type, the market is segmented into cereals, fruits & vegetables, sea food, meat, oilseeds, processed food, and others.

By the end of 2030, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of close to USD 15 Million amongst all the other segments. Additionally, the segment generated a revenue of around USD 8 Million in the year 2020.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Singapore food waste recycling market that are included in the report are Skyland Bio-Energy Pte Ltd, 800 Super Holdings Limited, Lam Tak Pte Ltd, Westcom Bio-Tech Pte Ltd., A1 Environment Pte Ltd, UglyGood, Cambi ASA, and others.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics



4. Regulatory & Standards Landscape



5. Industry Risk Analysis



6. Food Waste Management Hierarchy



7. Cost Analysis



8. Analysis of Resource Sustainability Act 2019



9. Assessment of Food Waste Disposed, Recycled and Generated



10. Competitive Positioning



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Skyland Bio-Energy Pte Ltd

11.2. 800 Super Holdings Limited

11.3. Lam Tak Pte Ltd

11.4. Westcom Bio-Tech Pte Ltd.

11.5. A1 Environment Pte Ltd

11.6. UglyGood

11.7. Cambi ASA



12. Singapore Food Waste Recycling Market

12.1. By Value (USD million)

12.2. Singapore Food Waste Recycling Market Segmentation Analysis 2020-2030

12.3. By Food Waste Type

12.4. By Process

12.5. By Application

12.6. By Waste Producers

