Uponor Corporation, Investor news, 20 April 2022 at 12:30 EEST
Invitation to Uponor’s Q1 results briefing on 28 April 2022
Uponor Corporation invites analysts, institutional investors and the media to a presentation of the interim report for January-March 2022 at 13:00 EEST on Thursday, 28 April 2022. The report will be published on the same day at 08:00 a.m. EEST.
The results briefing will be hosted by Uponor’s President and CEO Michael Rauterkus and CFO Markus Melkko.
The briefing will be held in English and live webcast on Uponor’s website www.uponorgroup.com. You can also participate in the briefing by telephone.
Venue and time of briefing: Flik Studio Eliel, Töölönlahdenkatu 2C (Sanoma House), Helsinki, Finland, 13:00 Finnish time (EEST)
Link to webcast: https://uponor.videosync.fi/2022-q1
The recorded webcast can be viewed from the above address or Uponor’s IR app shortly after the live webcast has ended.
Teleconference numbers:
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0572
Sweden: +46 (0)8 5664 2754
Germany: +49 (0)89 2030 35552
United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 165 3641
USA: +1 646 828 8082
Participant code: 397206
Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 20 129 2821
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
Uponor in brief
Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com