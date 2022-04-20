Global cell culture media market size to expand at 9.46% CAGR through 2028

Pune, India, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per credible sources, global cell culture media market size was worth USD 2153.63 million in 2021 and is estimated to register a robust growth rate of 9.46%, reaching a valuation of USD 4110.91 million by the end of 2028.





On further analysis, it divides the marketplace based on type and application to determine the verticals contributing to industry growth. To understand the current standing of the market, the study encompasses the regions responsible for amplifying the revenue inflow.

Conclusively, it outlines the companies participating in the market by employing innovative strategies like product developments, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations.

Soaring demand for cell culture-based vaccines, focus on developing novel solutions to produce monoclonal antibodies in the biopharmaceutical sector, and surging proportion of patient requiring protein therapeutics are factors contributing to the growth of industry.

For the uninitiated, cell culture media is an artificial process of growing cells that do not require eggs like traditional method particularly to make vaccines, making them a preferred method for cell production.

Despite the optimistic outlook, upholding cost-effectiveness and maintaining desired quality are likely to pose as challenges for worldwide cell culture media market players during the review period.

Segmental overview:

In terms of type, the basic medium segment held a revenue share of 30.31% in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at 4.33% CAGR, amassing a valuation of USD 885.49 million by the end of 2028.

Concerning application spectrum, the vaccine vertical is expected to expand at 9.35% CAGR through 2028 and account for a market share of 40.75% by the end of the analysis timeline.

Regional analysis:

Seasoned analysts cite that Europe market was estimated to be worth USD 622.03 million in 2022, wherein Germany is slated to generate USD 262.3 million.

Meanwhile, the U.S. market accounts for a 37.69% revenue share in 2022 and is poised to accrue USD 1480.20 million by the end of the assessment timeframe.

Speaking of Asia Pacific region, China cell culture media industry is predicted to expand at 12.23% CAGR over the next seven years, reaching a valuation of USD 591.71 million by the end of the research period.

Competitive dashboard:

The key companies in global cell culture media market include Sera Scandia A/S, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Miltenyi Biotec, Merck KGaA, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Global Life Sciences Solutions USA LLC, Vitro Diagnostics Inc., Corning Incorporated, YOCON Biology Technology Company, and Shanghai OPM Biosciences Co. Ltd. among others

