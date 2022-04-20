Global Satellite Data Service Market (2022 to 2027) - by Vertical, Service, Platform, Antenna Type, Components, Frequency, Technology and Geography

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Data Service Market (2022-2027) by Vertical, Service, Platform, Antenna Type, Components, Frequency, Technology and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Satellite Data Service Market is estimated to be USD 13.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 35.87 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.23%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Satellite Data Services Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Satellite Data Service Market is segmented based on Vertical, Sevice, Platform, Antenna Type, Components, Frequency, Technology, and Geography.

Vertical, the market is classified into Energy and Power, Defence and Intelligence, Engineering and Infrastructure, Environmental, Agriculture, Maritime, Insurance, and Transport and Logistics.

Sevice, the market is classified into Data Analytics and Image Data.

Platform, the market is classified into Land Mobile, Land Fixed, Space, Maritime, and Airborne.

Antenna Type, the market is classified into Phased Array, Multiple Input Multiple Output, and Others.

Components, the market is classified into Reflectors, Feed Horns, Feed Networks, Low Noise Converters, and Others.

Frequency, the market is classified into L and S Band, X Band, KA Band, VHF / SHF Band, Multi Band, and Q Band.

Technology, the market is classified into SOTM and SOTP.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Airbus S.A.S, Gilat Satellite Networks, Honeywell International Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric corporation, Thales Group, Viasat, Inc, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of - Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of - Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA.

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Satellite Data Service Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses Global Satellite Data Service Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Demand for High-Resolution Imaging

4.1.2 Launch of Small Satellites

4.1.3 Increase Privatization Investments in the Space Industry

4.1.4 Increasing Focus of Data Applications and Services

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulations

4.2.2 High Cost of Investment

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Integration of 4D GIS

4.3.2 Expand Satellite Capacity and Related Infrastructure

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Unreliable Signal

4.4.2 Failure of Various Satellite Launch Programs



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Satellite Data Service Market, By Vertical

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Energy and power

6.3 Defence and Intelligence

6.4 Engineering and Infrastructure

6.5 Environmental

6.6 Agriculture

6.7 Maritime

6.8 Insurance

6.9 Transport and Logistics



7 Global Satellite Data Service Market, By Sevice

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Data Analytics

7.3 Image Data



8 Global Satellite Data Service Market, By Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Land Mobile

8.3 Land Fixed

8.4 Space

8.5 Maritime

8.6 Airborne



9 Global Satellite Data Service Market, By Antenna Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Phased Array

9.3 Multiple Input Multiple Output

9.4 Others



10 Global Satellite Data Service Market, By Components

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Reflectors

10.3 Feed Horns

10.4 Feed Networks

10.5 Low Noise Converters

10.6 Others



11 Global Satellite Data Service Market, By Frequency

11.1 Introduction

11.2 L and S Band

11.3 X Band

11.4 KA Band

11.5 VHF /SHF Band

11.6 Multi Band

11.7 Q Band



12 Global Satellite Data Service Market, By Technology

12.1 Introduction

12.2 SOTM

12.3 SOTP



13 Americas' Satellite Data Service Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Argentina

13.3 Brazil

13.4 Canada

13.5 Chile

13.6 Colombia

13.7 Mexico

13.8 Peru

13.9 United States

13.10 Rest of Americas



14 Europe's Satellite Data Service Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Austria

14.3 Belgium

14.4 Denmark

14.5 Finland

14.6 France

14.7 Germany

14.8 Italy

14.9 Netherlands

14.10 Norway

14.11 Poland

14.12 Russia

14.13 Spain

14.14 Sweden

14.15 Switzerland

14.16 United Kingdom

14.17 Rest of Europe



15 Middle East and Africa's Satellite Data Service Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Egypt

15.3 Israel

15.4 Qatar

15.5 Saudi Arabia

15.6 South Africa

15.7 United Arab Emirates

15.8 Rest of MEA



16 APAC's Satellite Data Service Market

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Australia

16.3 Bangladesh

16.4 China

16.5 India

16.6 Indonesia

16.7 Japan

16.8 Malaysia

16.9 Philippines

16.10 Singapore

16.11 South Korea

16.12 Sri Lanka

16.13 Thailand

16.14 Taiwan

16.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Competitive Quadrant

17.2 Market Share Analysis

17.3 Strategic Initiatives

17.3.1 M&A and Investments

17.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

17.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



18 Company Profiles

18.1 Airbus S.A.S

18.2 Aselsan A.S

18.3 Cobham Limited

18.4 General Dynamics Mission System , Inc

18.5 Gilat Satellite Networks

18.6 Honeywell International Inc

18.7 L3Harris Technologies , Inc

18.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

18.9 Maxar Technologies

18.10 Mitsubishi Electric corporation

18.11 ND Satcom

18.12 Norsat International

18.13 Ruag Group

18.14 Thales Group

18.15 Viasat, Inc



19 Appendix



