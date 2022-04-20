The Worldwide Acrylic Polymer Industry is Expected to Reach $709 Million by 2026

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylic Polymer Market for Cleaning Application by Type(Water-borne & Solvent-borne), Application(Laundry & Detergent, Dish Washing, Industrial & Institutional, Hard Surface Cleaning) & Region(APAC, North America, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The acrylic polymer market for cleaning application is projected to grow from USD 580 Million in 2021 to USD 709 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The water-borne accounted for the largest market share of 93.8% in 2020, in terms of value. Laundry & Detergent is estimated to be the largest application of acrylic polymer market for cleaning application during the forecast period, followed by dish washing in terms of volume. With the increasing population, increasing per-capita income, changing lifestyle, and increasing usage of washing machines across the globe, the demand for laundry detergent is growing, which is subsequently driving the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application. Moreover, increasing demand for liquid dish washing products in hotels, restaurants and food retails, and household applications further supports the growth of the acrylic polymer market.



Water-borne is the largest segment by type in the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application



Based on type, the water-borne acrylic polymer segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the overall market. The major factor driving this segment is the high solubility, dispersion in cleaning products, and increasing demand for sustainable products. It also helps to improve the cleaning product's performance and efficacy rate, owing to which it is prevalently used in Europe and North America. However, the cost of water-borne is high compared to solvent-borne.



Laundry & Detergent is the largest segment by application in the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application



The laundry & detergent segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall acrylic polymer market for cleaning application in 2020, closely followed by the dish washing segment. With the increasing population, increasing per-capita income, changing lifestyle, and increasing usage of washing machines across the globe, the demand for laundry detergent is growing, which is subsequently driving the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application. Moreover, increasing demand for liquid dish washing products in hotels, restaurants and food retails, and household applications further supports the growth of the acrylic polymer market.



North America is estimated to be the largest market for acrylic polymer market for cleaning application



North America accounted for the largest share of the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application in 2020, followed by Europe. In Europe and North America, stringent regulations and increasing demand for sustainable laundry & detergents and other cleaning products have supported the growth of the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application in the regions.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and sub segments and information gathered through secondary research.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in Acrylic Polymer Market for Cleaning Application

4.2 North America Acrylic Polymer Market, by Type and Country, 2020

4.3 Acrylic Polymer Market for Cleaning Application, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand from Laundry Detergent Market

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand from Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Applications

5.2.1.3 Workplace Hygiene Initiatives Driving Demand for Cleaning Chemicals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Due to Volatility in Crude Oil Prices

5.2.2.2 Potential Health and Environmental Issues of Solvent-Based Acrylic Polymers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Requirement for Environmentally Sustainable Formulations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations and Restrictions

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Microplastic

5.7 Patent Analysis

6 Acrylic Polymer Market for Cleaning Application, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Water-Borne

6.2.1 Demand from Household Cleaning Products to Drive Water-Borne Acrylic Polymers Market

6.3 Solvent-Borne

6.3.1 Growing Demand for Sustainable Products to Restrict Growth of Market

7 Acrylic Polymer Market for Cleaning Application, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Laundry & Detergent

7.2.1 Rise in Demand for High-Performance Laundry & Detergent to Drive Market

7.3 Dish Washing

7.3.1 Increasing Usages of Dishwashing Products in Homecare, Food Service Centers, and Hotel Industry to Drive Market

7.4 Industrial & Institutional

7.4.1 Strong Emphasis on Hygiene in Industrial and Institutional Places to Support Market Growth

7.5 Hard Surface Cleaning

7.5.1 High Prevalence of Infections to Drive Use of Hard Surface Cleaning Products in Several Sectors

7.6 Others

8 Acrylic Polymer Market for Cleaning Application, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

9.3.1 Expansions

9.3.2 Deals

10 Company Profile

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Dow Inc.

10.1.2 Basf Se

10.1.3 Toagosei Co. Ltd.

10.1.4 Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

10.1.5 Arkema

10.1.6 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

10.1.7 Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

10.2 Other Key Players

10.2.1 the Lubrizol Corporation

10.2.2 Chemipol, S.A.

10.2.3 Anshika Polysurf Limited

10.2.4 Mctron

10.2.5 Weifang Ruiguang Chemical

10.2.6 Pika India Technologies

10.2.7 Nouryon

10.2.8 Gellner Industrial

10.2.9 Groupe Protex International

10.2.10 Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

10.2.11 Maxwell Additives Private Limited

10.2.12 Solvay Sa

10.2.13 Shanghai Baolijia Chemical Limited

10.2.14 Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

10.2.15 Sti Polymer

10.2.16 Michelman

11 Appendix

