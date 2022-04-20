Global xEV battery technology market size to record a robust growth rate through 2027

Pune, India, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide xEV battery technology market was worth USD 20.44 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness tremendous growth over 2022-2027.





As per the report, the market is assessed based on EV battery type, application ambit, vehicle type, and geographical reach. In addition, the document also elaborates on the competitive landscape of this business sphere, discussing the plans adopted by firms to gain advantages over the competitors. It also includes information on recent agreements, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Inferences from Porter's Five Forces analysis are included in the document to assist both existing firms and new entrants in developing strategies that promise good returns during the analysis period.

The industry is primarily driven by rapid urbanization, increasing demand for electric vehicles, rising worries about CO2 emissions, and expanding government support for green initiatives.

Covid-19 impact:

Many countries imposed a complete lockdown for more than two months in order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, which has hampered the market outlook in recent years.

Market segment overview:

Based on EV battery type, the industry is branched into NMH battery, lead acid batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and others. Among these, lithium-ion batteries segment accounts fors a significant revenue share at present and is anticipated to grow at rapid rate during the forecast timeframe, due to widespread usage of product in electric vehicles.

In terms of vehicle type, the marketplace is classified into BEV, PHEV, and HEV. Out of which, BEV segment holds a substantial revenue share at present and is predicted to grow considerably during the estimated timeframe, because of increasing demand for electric vehicles.

Based on application spectrum, global xEV battery technology market is split into commercial and personal. Among these, commercial segment accounts for sizeable industry share at present and is slated to grow constantly during the review period, owing to widespread adoption of electric vehicles for commercial purposes as well as favorable government policies.

Regional scope:

Regionally, the industry spans across North America (Canada, U.S.), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Norway), and Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea).

Experts cite that Asia Pacific market accounted for significant revenue share in 2021 and is poised to grow tremendously over 2022-2027, on the back of presence of leading battery maker nations such as Japan, China, and South Korea, as well as growing population. Surge in demand for electric vehicles, and focus on delivering more reliable batteries for electric vehicles will positively sway the industry dynamics.

Competitive dashboard:

Alternative Energy Systems Consulting, Inc., SK Innovation Co., Ltd., CBAK Energy Technology, Inc., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., BYD Auto Co., Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, GS Yuasa Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation are the major players in global xEV battery technology market. These contenders are expanding their production capacity to meet increased consumer demand, as well as undertaking research & development projects to strengthen their position in the industry.

Global xEV Battery Technology Market by EV Battery Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Lead Acid Batteries

NMH Battery

Lithium-ion Batteries

Others

Global xEV Battery Technology Market by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

PHEV

BEV

HEV

Global xEV Battery Technology Market by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Personal

Commercial

Global xEV Battery Technology Market by Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

South Korea

Global xEV Battery Technology Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Alternative Energy Systems Consulting, Inc.

SK Innovation Co., Ltd.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

GS Yuasa Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Table of Content:

1. Scope, Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global xEV Battery Technology Market: Product Outlook

4. Global xEV Battery Technology Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2017-2027

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global xEV Battery Technology Market

5. Global xEV Battery Technology Market Segmentation by EV Battery Type, By Vehicle Type, By Application

5.1 Competitive Scenario of xEV Battery Technology Market: By EV Battery type

5.1.1 Lithium-ion Batteries - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.2 Lead Acid Batteries - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.3 NMH Battery - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of xEV Battery Technology Market: By Vehicle Type

5.2.1 HEV?? Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2.2 PHEV ?? Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2.3 BEV ?? Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of xEV Battery Technology Market: By Application

5.3.1 Personal - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3.2 Commercial - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

6. Global xEV Battery Technology Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of xEV Battery Technology Market: by Region

7. America xEV Battery Technology Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

7.1 America xEV Battery Technology Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), by Value

7.2 Americas xEV Battery Technology Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation by EV Battery type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries, NMH Battery and Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV and BEV)

7.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Personal and Commercial)

8. Europe xEV Battery Technology Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

8.1 Europe xEV Battery Technology Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value

8.2 Europe xEV Battery Technology Market -Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation by EV Battery type (Lead Acid Batteries, Lithium-ion Batteries and Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV and BEV)

8.6 Market Segmentation by Application (Personal and Commercial)

9. Asia Pacific xEV Battery Technology Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9.1 Asia Pacific xEV Battery Technology Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific xEV Battery Technology Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation by EV Battery type (Lithium-ion Batteries, Lead Acid Batteries NMH Battery and Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type (HEV, PHEV and BEV)

9.5 Market Segmentation by Application (Personal and Commercial)

9.6 Asia Pacific xEV Battery Technology Market: Country Analysis

10. Global xEV Battery Technology Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of xEV Battery Technology Market - By Battery Type, 2027

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of xEV Battery Technology Market - By Vehicle Type, 2027

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of xEV Battery Technology Market - By Application, 2027

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of xEV Battery Technology Market - by Region, 2027

12. Competitive Landscape

