3D Printing Market is expected to grow from USD 11.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 47.5 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : Greyviews

Pune,India, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Printing Market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the ongoing research and development (R&D) in three-dimensional printing coupled with the rise in demand for prototyping applications. 3D Printing also referred as additive printing technology or desktop fabrication which involves process for creating a physical object with the help of a three-dimensional digital model. Coupled with the applications in industrial prototyping and manufacturing process, this technology has become accessible to small companies as well as individuals.

Key Insights & Findings:

The printers segment led the 3D printing market and valued at USD 4.97 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by increasing installation of printers in industries, such as aerospace, construction, automotive, and healthcare.

The stereolithography segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 1.41 Billion in 2020. Stereolithography is one of the conventional printing technologies that offers different advantages along with the ease of operations. This factor primarily drives growth of the segment.

The VAT photopolymerization segment accounted for the significant market share and valued at USD 2.56 Billion in 2020. Growth of this segment is mainly driven by a growing push towards creating new high speed, layer-free 3D printing using photopolymerization.

The prototyping segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 6.50 Billion in 2020. Huge growth in demand for the prototyping process in several industry verticals primarily drives growth of this segment.

The automotive segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 2.79 Billion in 2020. Increasing demand for 3D printing in automotive sector to quickly fabricate a prototype of a physical part or assembly primarily drives growth of the automotive segment.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the 3D printing market and valued at USD 4.24 Billion in 2020. The North America holds a tremendous potential for 3D printing production and demand. Widespread adoption of additive manufacturing across the industrial sector in this region fuels growth of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to register the significant growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the ongoing development of manufacturing sector in the region. In addition, the region has become hub for healthcare and automotive industries.

Key players operating in the global 3D Printing Market are Stratasys, Ltd., Made In Space, Materialise, 3D Systems, Inc., GE Additive, Autodesk Inc., EnvisionTec, Inc., Canon Inc., EOS, and Voxeljet AG among others. To enhance their market share in the global 3D printing market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in November 2021, 3D Systems, one of the leading 3D printer manufacturers launched several new 3D printers, innovative additive manufacturing software, a new redistribution partnership with post-processing system specialist AMT, and a new industrial-grade resin material. This strategy boosts growth of the 3D printing business of 3D Systems.

In October 2021, Stratasys Ltd., a provider of polymer 3D printing solutions collaborated with Adobe. This collaboration enables designers to 3D Print Full-Color and Tactile models directly from Adobe Substance 3D Painter.

Global 3D printing Market by Offering:

Printers

Materials Type Plastic Thermoplastics ABS PLA Nylon Other Thermoplastics Photopolymers Metal Steel Aluminum Titanium Nickel Ceramics Other Materials

Services

Software

Global 3D printing Market by Technology:

Stereolithography

Fused Deposition Modeling

Selective Laser Sintering

Direct Metal Laser Sintering

Polyjet/Multijet Printing

Electron Beam Melting

Digital Light Processing

Other Technologies

Global 3D printing Market by Process:

Powder Bed Fusion

VAT Photopolymerization

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Other Processes

Global 3D printing Market by Application:

Prototyping

Tooling

Functional Part Manufacturing

Global 3D printing Market by Industry Vertical:

Industrial

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Healthcare

Architecture & Construction

Consumer Products

Education

Energy

Printed Electronics

Jewelry

Food & Culinary

Other

Global 3D printing Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Korea Southeast Asia

South America Brazil Peru

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia



About the report:

This research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the 3D printing market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. It studies the market essential sides such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to improve market insight.

