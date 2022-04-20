Curtain Wall Market to value US$ 75.6 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The curtain wall market is expected to surpass USD 75.6 billion by 2028, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . The high adoption of curtain walls in Asia Pacific and North America for commercial buildings will spur the industry growth. New construction activities are predicted to draw significant investments from around the world, boosting segment growth. For example, India is set to invest over USD 777 billion in the building sector over the next few years.

Curtain walls including semi-unitized, add-on, truss, ladder, etc., are projected to showcase promising surge while reflecting a CAGR of about 9.6% from 2022 to 2028. The combined benefits of the stick system and unitized system are contributing to the growing consumption of semi-unitized curtain walls. Other benefits including high fabrication, production, assembly precision, simple operation, fast installation, and short construction period will aid product penetration.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5248

Europe is likely to hold approximately 24% of the curtain wall market share by 2028 led by expanding building & construction rules stressing energy savings. The region is noted for its strong participation in carbon footprint reduction projects and making large investments in the creation of sustainable & energy-efficient structures. Furthermore, significant improvements in the regional hospitality sector are influencing the construction of new resorts & hotels, which will fuel the regional market demand.





Some major findings of the curtain wall market report include:

During the forecast timeline, unitized curtain walls are slated to rise due to faster installation times and higher product quality.





Major investments in new construction projects will propel product penetration in the segment.





Commercial building expansion, such as hotels, offices, and restaurants, is anticipated to augment product demand.





North America will witness a significant growth potential owing to growing expenditure in the regional building industry.





Prominent players operating the global curtain wall market include Kawneer Company, Inc., Reynaers Group, Oldcastle Building Envelope, Inc., LIXIL Group Corporation, China State Construction Development Holdings Limited, YKK AP America, Inc., Elicc Group, G.James Group, Shenyang Y uanda Aluminium Industry Engineering Co., Ltd., Kazmi Enterprises, EFCO Corporation, EFP International B.V., Perfect Glaze (India) Pvt. Ltd., PortaFab Corporation, and Technal, among others.





Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5248

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Curtain Wall industry 360° synopsis, 2018 – 2028

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Fabrication trends

2.1.3 Construction type trends

2.1.4 Application trends

2.1.5 Region trends

Chapter 3 Curtain Wall Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Raw material trends

3.5 Innovation & sustainability

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7 Regulatory trends

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Regional price trends

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

3.12 Impact of COVID-19 on Curtain Wall market, by application

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.