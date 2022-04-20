$43+ Billion Global Crowdfunding Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 16.50% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Crowdfunding Market finds that the increasing importance and use of social media is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising demand for reward-based crowdfunding, the total Global Crowdfunding Market is estimated to reach USD 43.48 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue in the year 2021 stood at USD 17.39 Billion, and is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.50%.

Furthermore, the increase in internet and smartphone penetration is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Crowdfunding Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Crowdfunding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Reward-based Crowdfunding, Equity Crowdfunding, Donation and Others), by End-user Applications (Cultural Sector, Technology, Product, Healthcare), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Importance and Use of social media to Fuel Global Crowdfunding Market

The increasing importance and use of social media are expected to fuel the growth of the Crowdfunding Market during the forecast period. Crowdfunding with help of these platforms offers the general public to provide essential input and information on the development and demand of a new product. As a result, it's gaining traction as a way to market a concept, measure audience interest, and pre-sell a product across a variety of businesses. Furthermore, YouTube's crowdfunding function, known as Sponsorships, is now being used by producers on the platform to monetize their content and increase interaction with their audience, as it was recently launched. Additionally, most of the players operating in the industry such as Kickstarter PBC, GoFundMe Inc., Crowdfunder Inc., Indiegogo Inc., and Alibaba Group, are proposing their platform to raise funds for crowdfunding for various initiatives which is also expected to further support the market growth in the years to come. For instance, in October 2019, the crowdsourcing platform Kickstarter was projected to register over USD 4.5 billion, which has been pledged to different projects.

Rising Demand for Reward-based Crowdfunding to Augment Market Growth

The rising demand for reward-based crowdfunding is anticipated to augment the growth of the Crowdfunding Market within the estimated period. Reward-based crowdfunding is when a firm, usually a start-up uses an online platform to gather pre-seed and seed finance and provides investors a gift or "perk" in exchange for their financial contribution. It is referred to as pre-sales, in which individuals, initiatives, or businesses raise funds from bankers in exchange for a non-monetary incentive. This allows businesses to engage with and develop on an existing network, as well as solicit information that can be used later. This type of crowdfunding is typically reserved for start-ups or specific projects. Okra Solar, an Australian start-up, has been testing its "plug-and-play smart controller" to allow neighbours to share power. The company has stated that it has launched a reward-based crowdfunding campaign in order to finish the small-scale pilot and prove the technology. The start-up was able to rise about USD 45,000 in seed cash for a prototype through this campaign. Later, the campaign received numerous funds from the United Kingdom's Department of International Development and the Swedish International Development Corporation Agency, as well as pre-seed funding from Schneider Electric's Energy Access Ventures Fund. This indicates the huge opportunity for the reward-based crowdfunding and hence huge potential for crowdfunding across the globe.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Crowdfunding market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.50% during the forecast period.

The Crowdfunding market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 17.39 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 43.48 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Crowdfunding market.



Segmentation of Crowdfunding Market:

Product Type Reward-based Crowdfunding Equity Crowdfunding Donation and Others

End-user Applications Cultural Sector Technology Product Healthcare Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/crowdfunding-market-1484

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT & communication industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Crowdfunding Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Europe to Dominate the Global Crowdfunding Market

Europe has dominated the Global Crowdfunding Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The United States projected to dominate the North America in 2021. This is attributable to the rising penetration of the internet and smart mobile devices in technologically advancing economies in the region. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of reward-based crowdfunding is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, rising initiatives from government is also expected to support regional growth of the market in the years to come.

List of Prominent Players in the Crowdfunding Market:

Kickstarter PBC

Indiegogo Inc.

GoFundMe Inc.

Fundable LLC

Crowd cube Limited

Go Get Funding

Crowdfunder Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

We funder Inc.

Fundly

Jingdong Inc.

Suning.com Co. Ltd

Owners Circle

Real crowd Inc.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Crowdfunding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Reward-based Crowdfunding, Equity Crowdfunding, Donation and Others), by End-user Applications (Cultural Sector, Technology, Product, Healthcare), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Recent Developments:

April, 2021: Vi launched the integrated Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for enterprises to further strengthen its IoT portfolio by providing solutions across industries for smart infrastructure, smart mobility, and smart utilities, on its 5G-ready network.

April, 2021: Bharti Airtel launched ‘Airtel IoT’ – an integrated platform that enables enterprises to harness the power of Internet of Things (IoT) and be ready for the emerging era of connected things.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Crowdfunding Market?

How will the Crowdfunding Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Crowdfunding Market?

What are the Crowdfunding market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Crowdfunding Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Crowdfunding Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product Type



° Reward-based Crowdfunding



° Equity Crowdfunding



° Donation and Others



• End-user Applications



° Cultural Sector



° Technology



° Product



° Healthcare



° Others



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Kickstarter PBC



• Indiegogo Inc.



• GoFundMe Inc.



• Fundable LLC



• Crowd cube Limited



• Go Get Funding



• Crowdfunder Inc.



• Alibaba Group Holding Limited



• We funder Inc.



• Fundly



• Jingdong Inc.



• Suning.com Co. Ltd



• Owners Circle



• Real crowd Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

