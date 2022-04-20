MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX) the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.



1Q22 Financial and operational highlights*

Revenues of $186.1 million; second highest level ever of quarterly revenue; record U.S. Treasury, emerging markets and municipal bond revenue.

million; second highest level ever of quarterly revenue; record U.S. Treasury, emerging markets and municipal bond revenue. Total expenses of $98.0 million, up 7% on continued investment; up 5% , excluding acquired intangible amortization.

million, up on continued investment; up , excluding acquired intangible amortization. $105.8 million in EBITDA and EBITDA margin of 56.8% .

million in EBITDA and EBITDA margin of . Diluted EPS of $1.71 includes a net $0.02 per share negative impact from tax and other, net special items; Company reconfirms full-year 2022 effective tax rate guidance range of 24.0% to 26.0%.

includes a net per share negative impact from tax and other, net special items; Company reconfirms full-year 2022 effective tax rate guidance range of 24.0% to 26.0%. Declared $0.70 per share dividend; repurchased 101,514 shares for a total cost of $38.8 million.

per share dividend; repurchased 101,514 shares for a total cost of $38.8 million. Record total trading average daily volume (“ADV”) of $37.5 billion, up 22% , driven principally by record U.S. Treasury ADV of $25.1 billion; credit ADV of $12.0 billion, with record emerging markets ADV of $3.1 billion and record municipal bond ADV of $288 million.

billion, up , driven principally by record U.S. Treasury ADV of billion; credit ADV of billion, with record emerging markets ADV of billion and record municipal bond ADV of million. Estimated combined U.S. high-grade and high-yield market share of 19.1% , in line with the prior year; approximately 92% of credit volume on the platform was executed by institutional clients.

, in line with the prior year; approximately of credit volume on the platform was executed by institutional clients. Delivered $201 million in estimated transaction cost savings for clients through Open Trading, our differentiated liquidity pool, surpassing 1Q21 levels.

million in estimated transaction cost savings for clients through Open Trading, our differentiated liquidity pool, surpassing 1Q21 levels. Record $14 billion in portfolio trading volume.

*All comparisons versus first quarter 2021 unless otherwise noted.

“Record trading volumes this quarter surpassed pandemic level highs, driven principally by strong sequential improvement in credit and record U.S. Treasury volumes. This strong performance reflects the excellent strides we have made in executing our growth strategy, expanding our geographic diversification and establishing a broader foundation for growth,” said Rick McVey, chairman and CEO of MarketAxess. “We have delivered these results as market conditions continue to improve, with wider spreads and increased spread volatility driving significant cost savings for our clients through Open Trading, our differentiated liquidity pool. We believe we are well positioned to capture the global e-trading opportunity ahead of us due to our expanded global product footprint, improving market conditions and our continued focus on trading automation and all-to-all trading.”

1Q22 Select financial results

1Q22 vs. 4Q21 1Q22 vs. 1Q21 $ in millions, except per share data (unaudited) 1Q22 % CHANGE % CHANGE Revenues $186 13% (5%) Operating Income $88 21% (15%) Operating Margin % 47% +340 bps (560) bps Net Income $65 24% (19%) Diluted EPS $1.71 25% (19%) EBITDA $106 22% (7%) EBITDA Margin % 57% +450 bps (140) bps



Quarterly trading volume (ADV)



CREDIT RATES $ in millions (unaudited) Total Volumes High-Grade High-Yield Emerging

Markets Eurobonds Other

Credit Prod. Total Other

Credit Total

Credit US Govt.

Bonds Agcy./Other

Govt. Bonds Total

Rates 1Q22 $37,504 $5,518 $1,626 $3,060 $1,493 $308 $6,487 $12,005 $25,076 $423 $25,499 1Q21 $30,693 $5,958 $1,839 $2,912 $1,502 $108 $6,361 $12,319 $18,175 $199 $18,374 4Q21 $29,158 $4,482 $1,355 $2,590 $1,169 $115 $5,229 $9,711 $19,087 $360 $19,447 1Q22 vs. 1Q21

% Change 22% (7%) (12%) 5% (1%) 185% 2% (3%) 38% 113% 39% 1Q22 vs. 4Q21

% Change 29% 23% 20% 18% 28% 168% 24% 24% 31% 18% 31%

Overview of results



Revenues

U.S. high-grade: U.S. high-grade commission revenue of $75.9 million (includes $23.0 million in fixed-distribution fees) decreased $10.4 million, or 12%, compared to $86.3 million (includes $21.0 million in fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year. The year-over-year decrease was principally due to lower average fee per million (“FPM”) and lower U.S. high-grade market volumes, partially offset by higher fixed-distribution fees. The decline in average FPM for high-grade to $154.57 in the current quarter, compared to $179.83 in the first quarter of 2021, was mainly due to the shorter duration of bonds traded (driven by higher bond yields and shorter years-to-maturity). There have been no changes to the U.S. high-grade fee plan.

Estimated U.S. high-grade market share in the first quarter of 2022 was 20.7%, slightly above the 20.5% recorded in the prior year period.

U.S. high-grade commission revenue of $75.9 million (includes $23.0 million in fixed-distribution fees) decreased $10.4 million, or 12%, compared to $86.3 million (includes $21.0 million in fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year. The year-over-year decrease was principally due to lower average fee per million (“FPM”) and lower U.S. high-grade market volumes, partially offset by higher fixed-distribution fees. The decline in average FPM for high-grade to $154.57 in the current quarter, compared to $179.83 in the first quarter of 2021, was mainly due to the shorter duration of bonds traded (driven by higher bond yields and shorter years-to-maturity). There have been no changes to the U.S. high-grade fee plan. Other credit: Other credit commission revenue of $84.0 million (includes $8.2 million in fixed-distribution fees) decreased $1.3 million, or 2%, compared to $85.3 million (includes $6.4 million in fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year. The FPM for other credit products was $187.76 in the current quarter, compared to $201.78 in the first quarter of 2021. The decline in other credit FPM was due to a larger percentage of trading volume in local market emerging market bonds which have lower fees per million and dealer migration to fixed-distribution fee plans that command lower transaction fees.

Record quarterly emerging markets ADV of $3.1 billion increased 5%, with estimated market volume down 7%, compared to the prior year first quarter. Record quarterly municipal bond ADV of $288 million increased 205% (up 32% excluding MuniBrokers variable commission related volume) driven by market share gains.

Other credit commission revenue of $84.0 million (includes $8.2 million in fixed-distribution fees) decreased $1.3 million, or 2%, compared to $85.3 million (includes $6.4 million in fixed-distribution fees) in the prior year. The FPM for other credit products was $187.76 in the current quarter, compared to $201.78 in the first quarter of 2021. The decline in other credit FPM was due to a larger percentage of trading volume in local market emerging market bonds which have lower fees per million and dealer migration to fixed-distribution fee plans that command lower transaction fees. Total credit: Total credit ADV of $12.0 billion, was down 3%, with combined estimated U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE ADV down 9%. The first quarter of 2022 was the second best quarter of total credit trading volume. The FPM for total credit products was $174.54 in the current quarter, compared to $191.20 in the first quarter of 2021.

Total credit ADV of $12.0 billion, was down 3%, with combined estimated U.S. high-grade and U.S. high-yield TRACE ADV down 9%. The first quarter of 2022 was the second best quarter of total credit trading volume. The FPM for total credit products was $174.54 in the current quarter, compared to $191.20 in the first quarter of 2021. Rates: Total rates commission revenue of $6.3 million increased $2.0 million, or 49%, compared to the prior year, driven by record U.S. Treasury ADV of $25.1 billion, up 38% compared to the prior year. The average FPM for total rates products was $3.92 in the current quarter, compared to $3.70 in the first quarter of 2021.

Total rates commission revenue of $6.3 million increased $2.0 million, or 49%, compared to the prior year, driven by ADV of $25.1 billion, up 38% compared to the prior year. The average FPM for total rates products was $3.92 in the current quarter, compared to $3.70 in the first quarter of 2021. Information & post-trade services: Information and post-trade services record combined revenue of $19.7 million increased $0.3 million, or 2%, compared to the prior year.



Expenses

Total expenses of $98.0 million increased $6.0 million, or 7%, driven principally by higher acquired intangible amortization and investments to enhance the trading system and data products. Depreciation and amortization expense increased $3.4 million due to higher software development depreciation expense and acquired intangible amortization expense. Technology and communication expenses increased $2.2 million due to higher subscription costs, market data expense and platform licensing fees.



Non-operating

Other income: Other income was $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing a $4.0 million increase compared to the prior year. The current quarter included a $1.6 million benefit related to the remeasurement of the contingent liability associated with the MuniBrokers acquisition, and a $1.3 million foreign currency transaction gain. The impact of these items was a net benefit of $0.06 per diluted share.

Other income was $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, representing a $4.0 million increase compared to the prior year. The current quarter included a $1.6 million benefit related to the remeasurement of the contingent liability associated with the MuniBrokers acquisition, and a $1.3 million foreign currency transaction gain. The impact of these items was a net benefit of $0.06 per diluted share. Tax rate: The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 28.4%, compared to 21.0% for the first quarter of 2021. The higher effective tax rate for the current quarter, compared to the prior year, was driven by a decrease in estimated excess tax benefits related to share based compensation awards and the impact of a tax charge of $3.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, related to a settlement with the New York State tax authorities. Excluding the tax charge, the effective tax rate would have been 24.8%. The Company reconfirms its full-year 2022 effective tax rate guidance range of 24.0% to 26.0%.

Capital

The Company has $400.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments; there are no outstanding borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities.

A total of 101,514 shares were repurchased in the first quarter of 2022 at a cost of $38.8 million.

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share, payable on May 18, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2022.



Other

The Company had record active total client firms of 1,913 and record international client firms of 975.

Employee headcount was 689 as of March 31, 2022, compared to 610 as of March 31, 2021, and 676 as of December 31, 2021.

Other highlights

The Company launched the MKTX U.S. Investment Grade 400 Corporate Bond Index (MKTX 400 Index), which leverages MarketAxess’ proprietary Relative Liquidity Score and Composite+ pricing engine to construct an index with improved liquidity, transparency and high availability of the constituent bonds.

Nash Panchal, previously with Goldman Sachs where he was Global Co-Head of Technology in the Goldman Sachs Asset Management division, was appointed Chief Information Officer on March 1, 2022. Nash will be integral in bringing clients the next generation of technology solutions needed to navigate the rapidly evolving electronic fixed-income markets.

Non-GAAP financial measures and other items

To supplement the Company’s unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and free cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, are important in understanding the Company's operating results. See the attached schedule for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and GAAP cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Revenues Commissions $ 166,113 $ 175,838 Information services 9,809 9,162 Post-trade services 9,912 10,261 Other 223 203 Total revenues 186,057 195,464 Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 47,756 48,088 Depreciation and amortization 15,174 11,779 Technology and communications 12,192 10,036 Professional and consulting fees 9,621 9,640 Occupancy 3,387 3,317 Marketing and advertising 1,789 1,204 Clearing costs 4,575 4,694 General and administrative 3,459 3,232 Total expenses 97,953 91,990 Operating income 88,104 103,474 Other income (expense) Investment income 59 107 Interest expense (173 ) (191 ) Other, net 2,429 (1,589 ) Total other income (expense) 2,315 (1,673 ) Income before income taxes 90,419 101,801 Provision for income taxes 25,650 21,344 Net income $ 64,769 $ 80,457 Per Share Data: Net income per common share Basic $ 1.73 $ 2.15 Diluted $ 1.71 $ 2.11 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.66 Weighted-average common shares: Basic 37,384 37,470 Diluted 37,824 38,155





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Commission Revenue Details Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Total Commissions Revenue (In thousands) (unaudited) Transaction Fees U.S. high-grade $ 52,878 $ 65,356 Other credit 1 75,804 78,899 Total credit 128,682 144,255 Rates 2 6,191 4,143 Total transaction fees 134,873 148,398 Distribution Fees U.S. high-grade 23,026 20,970 Other credit1 8,152 6,404 Total credit 31,178 27,374 Rates2 62 66 Total distribution fees 31,240 27,440 Total commissions $ 166,113 $ 175,838 Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million (unaudited) U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate $ 158.16 $ 185.07 U.S. high-grade - floating-rate 51.74 45.11 Total U.S. high-grade 154.57 179.83 Other credit 1 187.76 201.78 Total credit 172.54 191.20 Rates2 3.92 3.70 1 Other credit includes high-yield, emerging markets, Eurobonds and municipal bonds. 2 Rates includes U.S. Government bonds, agencies and other government bonds.





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands) (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 364,567 $ 506,735 Cash segregated under federal regulations 50,187 50,159 Investments, at fair value 35,875 36,078 Accounts receivable, net 75,520 63,881 Receivables from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 721,127 408,346 Goodwill 154,789 154,789 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 111,620 116,377 Furniture, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized

software, net 95,302 96,061 Operating lease right-of-use assets 69,189 70,960 Prepaid expenses and other assets 29,309 27,066 Total assets $ 1,707,485 $ 1,530,452 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Accrued employee compensation $ 26,166 $ 59,719 Payables to broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 458,476 229,325 Income and other tax liabilities 42,614 40,456 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 70,297 71,218 Operating lease liabilities 86,391 88,425 Total liabilities 683,944 489,143 Stockholders' equity Common stock 123 123 Additional paid-in capital 318,119 330,262 Treasury stock (271,512 ) (232,712 ) Retained earnings 995,192 956,966 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,381 ) (13,330 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,023,541 1,041,309 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,707,485 $ 1,530,452





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (In thousands) (unaudited) Net income $ 64,769 $ 80,457 Add back: Interest expense 173 191 Provision for income taxes 25,650 21,344 Depreciation and amortization 15,174 11,779 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization $ 105,766 $ 113,771 Free Cash Flow (In thousands) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities $ (23,730 ) $ (23,159 ) Exclude: Net change in trading investments — (5,495 ) Exclude: Net change in fail-to-deliver/receive

from broker-dealers, clearing organizations and customers 68,542 93,370 Less: Purchases of furniture, equipment and

leasehold improvements (1,396 ) (4,257 ) Less: Capitalization of software development costs (9,425 ) (8,075 ) Free cash flow $ 33,991 $ 52,384





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Volume Statistics* Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Total Trading Volume (In millions) (unaudited) U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate $ 330,558 $ 349,815 U.S. high-grade - floating-rate 11,535 13,626 Total U.S. high-grade 342,093 363,441 Other credit 403,718 391,020 Total credit 745,811 754,461 Rates 1,581,234 1,120,868 Average Daily Volume (In millions) (unaudited) U.S. high-grade $ 5,518 $ 5,958 Other credit 6,487 6,361 Total credit 12,005 12,319 Rates 25,499 18,374 Number of U.S. Trading Days 1 62 61 Number of U.K. Trading Days 2 63 63 1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar. 2 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule. *Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties. Consistent with industry standards, U.S. Government Bond trades are single-counted.

A PDF is available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/27c5d3a5-2b43-42ed-bfb4-45d794bc7530