Worldwide USD 18+ Bn Hydraulic Cylinders Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 4.20% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Hydraulic Cylinders Market finds that increasing demand for heavy construction and increasing mining activities and Increasing adoption of material handling equipment across industries worldwide are factors that influencing the growth of Hydraulic Cylinders Market. Additionally, increasing potential of the construction industry, and increasing Government initiatives to revive infrastructural projects, is further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.



The total Global Hydraulic Cylinders Market is estimated to reach USD 18.15 Billion by the year 2028. The Market stood at a revenue of USD 14.18 Billion in the year 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.20%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Hydraulic Cylinders Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Function (Single-acting, Double-acting), by Specification (Welded, Tie Rod, Telescopic, Mill Type), by Application (Industrial, Mobile), by Bore Size (<50 MM, 50–150 MM, >150 MM), by Industry (Construction, Aerospace, Material Handling, Agriculture), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Significant Demand from Construction Industry

Since past decade, industrialization as well as urbanization across the globe is rising explosively. This is increasing the construction activities. Additionally, the population across the globe is increasing at its wildest level. Thus, further propelling the demand for residential constructions. Moreover, increasing initiatives taken by governments regarding in fracture development is anticipated to boost the demand for hydraulic cylinders. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is expected to become world’s third largest construction market. In November 2021, India, U.S., Israel and the UAE established a new quadrilateral economic forum to focus on infrastructure development projects in the region and strengthen bilateral co-operation. Thus, demand for hydraulic cylinders is increasing with mounting heavy construction and mining vehicles demand owing to surge in construction activities, in turn; further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Hydraulic Cylinders market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.20% during the forecast period.

The Hydraulic Cylinders market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 14.18 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.15 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Hydraulic Cylinders market.



Segmentation of Global Hydraulic Cylinders Market:

Function Single-acting Double-acting

Specification Welded Tie Rod Telescopic Mill Type

Application Industrial Mobile

Bore Size <50 MM 50–150 MM >150 MM

Industry Construction Aerospace Material Handling Agriculture Mining Automotive Marine Oil & Gas Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Restraint:

High Manufacturing and Maintenance Costs

High manufacturing and maintenance costs is one of the common major concerns for several product market growth. Other than initial manufacturing cost of hydraulic cylinders, they also incur maintenance costs over time. Hydraulic cylinders need to be maintained regularly to avoid oil leakages and other malfunctions in order to perform in the better way. Thus, increased maintenance costs may act as restraining factor for the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Holds Maximum Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Hydraulic Cylinders Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are growing demand for agricultural and construction as well as mining equipment in the region. Additionally, the increasing industrialization in emerging countries such as India and China are further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Hydraulic Cylinders Market:

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)

Caterpillar (US)

KYB Corporation (Japan)

Bosch Rexroth (Germany)

Eaton (Ireland)

Enerpac Tool Group (US)

SMC Corporation (Japan)

HYDAC (Germany)

Wipro Enterprises (India)

Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co. Ltd. (China)

Recent Developments:

June 2021: SMC Corporation launched an updated Compact Guide Cylinder product line, the MGPK Series, which is designed to be compact and feature a 28% reduction in volume and 41% reduction in weight compared with the previous models.

June 2021: Jiangsu Hengli announced the successful completion of its 500T Heave Compensator Project, comprising 1 main hydraulic cylinder, 3 accumulators, and 2 nitrogen pressure vessels. This will allow minimum weight and ensure reliable strength, thereby providing better operations and performance even under harsh ocean conditions.

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Function

• Single-acting

• Double-acting



• Specification

• Welded

• Tie Rod

• Telescopic

• Mill Type



• Application

• Industrial

• Mobile



• Bore Size

• <50 MM

• 50–150 MM

• >150 MM



• Industry

• Construction

• Aerospace

• Material Handling

• Agriculture

• Mining

• Automotive

• Marine

• Oil & Gas

• Others



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US)



• Caterpillar (US)



• KYB Corporation (Japan)



• Bosch Rexroth (Germany)



• Eaton (Ireland)



• Enerpac Tool Group (US)



• SMC Corporation (Japan)



• HYDAC (Germany)



• Wipro Enterprises (India)



• Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co.



• Ltd. (China)



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

