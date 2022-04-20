Global Vertical Farming Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of AeroFarms, Spread Co., Infarm, Plenty, Gotham Greens and Bowery Farming

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vertical Farming Market (by Mechanism, Structure, Crop Type & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vertical farming market is expected to record a value of US$12.49 billion, growing at a CAGR of 23.52%, for the time period of 2022-2026.

Factors such as growing global population, accelerating investment into vertical farming, decline in agriculture land area, rising risk of water scarcity, growing problem of deforestation and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by maintenance of temperature, humidity and air circulation in a vertical farm, lack of technically skilled workforce and heavy initial investment costs in vertical farms. A few notable trends may include rising penetration of vertical farming, adoption of artificial intelligence, reduction in environmental impact in vertical farming and high yield associated with vertical farming.

Based on mechanism, the global vertical farming market is segmented into Hydroponics, Aquaponics and Aeroponics. Hydroponics accounts for majority of the global market share. Hydroponics grows plants without soil, where the soil is replaced by a mineral solution inserted around the plant roots, leading to the production of pesticides free food. Owing to such a factor hydroponics would continue to remain dominant in the global market over the forecast period.









The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (AeroFarms, Spread Co., Infarm, Plenty, Gotham Greens and Bowery Farming) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Difference Between Vertical Farming & Traditional Farming

1.3 Advantages of Vertical Farming

1.4 Drawbacks of Vertical Farming

1.5 Mechanism of Vertical Farming

1.6 Main Component of Vertical Farming

1.7 Vertical farming Vs. Greenhouse

1.8 Use of Technology in Vertical Farming



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Disruption in Food Supply Chain

2.3 Role of Plant-Based Diet during COVID-19



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Vertical Farming Market by Value

3.2 Global Vertical Farming Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Vertical Farming Market by Mechanism

3.4 Global Vertical Farming Market by Structure

3.5 Global Vertical Farming Market by Crop Type

3.6 Global Vertical Farming Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 Middle East & Africa

4.5 South America

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Global Population

5.1.2 Accelerating Investment into Vertical Farming

5.1.3 Decline in Agriculture Land Area

5.1.4 Rising Risk of Water Scarcity

5.1.5 Growing Problem of Disforestation

5.1.6 Rapid Urbanization

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rising Penetration of Vertical Farming

5.2.2 Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

5.2.3 Reduction in Environmental Impact in Vertical Farming

5.2.4 High Yield Associated With Vertical Farming

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Maintenance of Temperature, Humidity and Air Circulation in a Vertical Farm

5.3.2 Lack of Technically Skilled Workforce

5.3.3 Heavy Initial Investment Costs in Vertical Farms



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - General Overview & Business Models



7. Company Profiles

Bowery Farming

Gotham Greens

Plenty

Infarm

Spread Co.

AeroFarms



