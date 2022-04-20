Pure Sunfarms marks 4/20 with a collaborative project featuring 6 artists to produce a one-of-a-kind vintage collection

DELTA, British Columbia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, on 4/20, BC-based cannabis producer Pure Sunfarms launches Pure Sunfarms FLOWERHOOD, a collaborative project featuring six artists bringing to life the stories of its flower through iconic artwork. The designs of each artist are thoughtfully applied to hand-selected vintage garments to create the one-of-a-kind FLOWERHOOD collection.



The project brings to life the story of Pure Sunfarms signature strains through the eyes of Laura Garcia Serventi (Brooklyn, USA), Mia Ohki (Vancouver, Canada), Dan Climan (Montreal, Canada), Studio A-OK (Vancouver, Canada), Lan Truong (Portland, USA), and Ana Miminoshvili (Tbilisi, Georgia). The custom artwork created by each artist is rooted in the rich history of the strain and the anatomy of the plant itself, interpreted in their own style. The work expresses what each artist sees in the cannabis plant through hand-drawn and digital illustrations, paintings, and premium patchwork.

The Pure Sunfarms FLOWERHOOD collection will be available exclusively on Pure Sunfarms Marketplace starting May 6, 2022, including a hand-painted denim jacket, screen-printed tees, and embroidered French chore coats.

“Pure Sunfarms is built on a foundation of putting plants and people first,” says Maria Guest, Vice President of Brand, Pure Sunfarms. “For Pure Sunfarms FLOWERHOOD, we set out to create something meaningful to reflect the connection between the two. With our flower and greenhouse at the heart of it all, we brought together a group of inspiring artists to interpret our BC-grown strains in their own unique style. We’re excited to share this collaboration and for cannabis consumers to experience FLOWERHOOD.”

“It’s fascinating how unique the plant can be from strain to strain,” says Laura Garcia Serventi, Brooklyn-based botanical artist. Laura has been working with Pure Sunfarms since the brand’s inception as its most featured artist. “Over the years of working with Pure Sunfarms, I’ve really fallen in love with the details of the plant’s anatomy, and also the origin story of each strain. It’s such a rich plant in every way, and I love that my partnership with Pure Sunfarms gives me the freedom to express these details in my own hand-painted style.”

To learn more about Pure Sunfarms FLOWERHOOD, browse the limited collection, and view the exclusive docu-series capturing the artist collaborations, visit: puresunfarms.com/flowerhood

​About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world, producing high-quality, BC-grown cannabis in 1.65 million square feet of greenhouse space in Delta, British Columbia. The company brings together decades of agricultural and legacy cultivation experience with best-in-class, large scale operational expertise, and is one of Canada's top-selling brands.

The company has capacity to produce, sell, and distribute 112,500 kilograms of dried flower annually for Canadian recreational and international markets. Pure Sunfarms is currently converting a second greenhouse for cannabis production, which when complete is expected to bring annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms.

Current supply agreements include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada, including its affiliate ROSE LifeScience in Québec. The company also has EU GMP certification.

Pure Sunfarms is the wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

www.puresunfarms.com

