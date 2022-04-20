Inmar Intelligence To Host Drive-Thru Consumer Drug Take-Back Event in Downtown Winston-Salem Saturday, April 30

Winston-Salem, NC, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, an applied data platform company, today announced it will host its fourth consumer drug take-back event in Winston-Salem. The event, held in conjunction with the DEA and the Winston-Salem Police Department, will provide a fast and easy way for anyone to safely dispose of unused prescription medications in an effort to help prevent overdose deaths, child poisonings, and water pollution from improper disposal.

The event, held on the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, will take place on April 30, 2022, at Inmar’s former headquarters at 635 Vine Street, Winston-Salem, NC. The drive-thru event will operate from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

“It’s important to acknowledge National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to help drive awareness of ongoing issues with prescription drug misuse,” said Ann-Marie Daugherty, President, Supplytech, for Inmar Intelligence. “It’s a great way for all of us to do our part to help keep our community safe and we have been thrilled with the response over our last three take-back events which have brought in over 880 pounds of prescription drugs. We hope community members continue to see the value in proper disposal of unused medications because it’s such a simple action, but one that has the power to change, and save lives.”

Research from Safe Kids Worldwide has shown that medications are the leading cause of child poisoning today. Each year, more than 500,000 children under the age of five experience a potential poisoning related to medications. Prescription drugs are also a leading source of addiction for teens in the United States, with teens frequently obtaining drugs from friends or using leftover prescription drugs that they find in the home, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Overall, in the 12-month period that ended in June 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded more than 98,002 overdose deaths — the most ever recorded in a 12-month period by the CDC.

In addition to the drug take-back event, Inmar Intelligence works closely with industry partners to operate drug take-back programs across the country where consumers can dispose of medications throughout the year. With more than 4,000 take-back kiosks nationwide, Inmar has collected more than 375 tons of unused medications in total.

For those who are unable to return unused or expired prescription medications during the April 30 event, consumers can find locations to return the medications at any time via www.safemedicinedrop.com.

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading applied data platform company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data, workflows and fund flows to help companies drive innovation and achieve digital transformation. Our integrated workflows create insights through Analytics, AI, Machine Learning and to drive faster actions and outcomes.

Throughout our 41-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.