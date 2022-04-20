It Works! Shares Must-Have Mother's Day Wellness Products for Self-Care and Pampering

PALMETTO, Fla., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It Works!, an international award-winning independent distributor that specializes in health, wellness, and beauty products, shares the best products for women (and moms!) looking to pamper themselves. Over the last year, nine out of 10 Americans actively practiced self-care, and one-third of consumers increased their self-care behavior. It Works! reveals four unique products that give moms a chance to put themselves first, relax, and de-stress.

"Self-care isn't selfish, and women are spread thinner than ever before with thriving professional careers, dedicated family life, wellness goals, and the mental load they constantly juggle," said Kindsey Pentecost, It Works! Chief Marketing Officer. "We want to give these hard-working, dedicated women the chance to take a step back from a hectic daily schedule and put their health and wellness first for once."

From head to toe, It Works! has products that are perfect for Mother's Day pampering. The It Works! Hair Skin Nails Beautifying Supplement is formulated with key ingredients like biotin and keratin to boost natural collagen and keratin production for healthy hair, skin, and nails. For the face, the Lash and Brow Serum was created in collaboration with Dr. Paul Nassif from E!'s Botched and is a powerful serum packed with keratin, peptides, and botanicals to fortify and nourish lashes and brows from their roots, producing results in less than 30 days.†

For a youthful, radiant glow, the Hydrating Facial Mask is the perfect nighttime pampering treat. Formulated with powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and kombucha, this relaxing sheet mask helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, revitalizes the skin's complexion, and reveals glowing, refreshed skin in as little as 30 minutes. For the body, It Works! Sleepy Tea helps moms unwind with a soothing, herbal blend, releasing muscle tension and making sleep happen more quickly after long, stressful days.†

The right products can create a tranquil, at-home spa environment to reduce stress and anxiety and help mothers decompress and relax. It Works! crafts unique, high-quality products that allow moms to make simple adjustments to daily routines that make a big impact.

"It's incredibly important in our busy world to set aside time to prioritize mental health, wellness, and self-care, even when life seems too busy," said Pentecost. "It Works! believes in easy-to-use, everyday products for women and moms that elevate the pampering experience to create spa-worthy nights at home."

For Mother's Day, It Works! crafts a unique lineup of wellness products that allow moms to prioritize themselves, recharge at home, and build easy pampering routines that fit a busy schedule.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About It Works!

It Works!, a Palmetto, Florida-based direct sales company that was founded in 2001, is known for its Skinny Brew, a premium coffee. The company's innovative product line includes nutrition, lifestyle, and beauty products, including collaborations from celebrities, such as the world-renowned Dr. Paul Nassif. It Works! has received countless awards and accolades. For five consecutive years, It Works! earned a spot on Inc. 500 and Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest Growing Private Companies in America." In 2016, the company was ranked as a "Top 20 Fastest Growing Direct Sales Organization in North America" by DSN Magazine. Direct Selling News honored the company in 2017 and 2018 with its "Best Place to Work" award, and, in 2020, It Works! received Platinum Status by the Consumer-Centric Recognition Program that's hosted by Direct Selling News. The company has expanded into 23 countries and currently has over 150,000 independent distributors worldwide, and maintains a debt-free status to date. With a strong brand culture founded in values of connection, friendship, fun, and freedom, It Works! continues to provide science-backed, real solutions for its community of entrepreneurs and consumers.

