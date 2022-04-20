ION awarded five-year contract with Brunei Shell Petroleum for a digital solution to manage Marine Logistics

HOUSTON, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum Co. (BSP), a joint venture between the Government of Brunei and Shell, for a digital solution to manage Marine Logistics. The solution will be delivered utilizing the MarlinTM software suite and will include vessel monitoring, berth management, and visual reporting tools for material supply workflows. The solution will digitize a number of manual processes and will also interface with existing tools, enhancing BSP’s ability to make informed decisions whilst managing its fleet of more than 70 vessels servicing over 200 offshore structures.

Processes such as planning, scheduling, routing, tracking of arrivals and departures, and automating port calls, function with multiple manual processes and systems across various of the marine logistics teams, demonstrating how powerful digitizing and streamlining the workflows are. Through the ability to share and visualize information for the entire operating area in a single system across teams, QHSE and operational efficiencies are improved, which can lead to reductions in fuel consumption, emissions, and BSP’s overall carbon footprint.

“We are thrilled to be able to embark on this journey with BSP, to see them become a leader in digital integration of Exploration and Production Marine Logistics,” said Stuart Darling, Senior Vice President of ION’s Software group. “With every engagement, our goal is to demonstrate excellent service quality; we are delighted that our solution was chosen as part of a competitive tender process. By working closely with BSP over the next five years, we intend to leverage Marlin’s robust, cloud-based infrastructure, to digitize as many workflows as possible to ensure BSP reaps maximum value from their investment.”

About ION

Leveraging innovative technologies, ION delivers powerful data-driven decision-making to offshore energy and maritime operations markets, enabling clients to optimize investments and results through access to our data, software, and distinctive analytics. Learn more at iongeo.com.

